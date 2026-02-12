Leidos Holdings, Inc.: Leidos to launch next phase of DODNet transformation through accelerated migration of defense agencies

RESTON, Va., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) is accelerating the migration of eight additional Defense Agencies and Field Activities to DODNet, the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) modern network environment. Building on the successful transition of five agencies this year, this effort will help DISA enhance user experience and advance Zero Trust compliance while bolstering mission readiness.

Over the next 18 months, Leidos is expected to transition more than 100,000 users to DODNet including the Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Manpower Data Center, Defense Media Activity, Defense Threat Reduction Agency, and Missile Defense Agency. This next phase of accelerated migration marks a significant step forward in the $11.5 billion, 10-year Defense Enclave Services program.

"Launching the next phase of transformation means executing faster, more seamless migrations to DODNet and advancing the Department of War's goal to achieve greater savings and efficiencies through enterprise IT consolidation," said Heidi VanNoy, vice president and division manager at Leidos. "This accelerated effort will help defense agencies realize the full potential of a unified and resilient network, strengthening security, data access and mission outcomes."

Leidos has been leading operations for the DODNet program since February 2022, consolidating 26 separate networks and 12 help desks into a single, optimized environment. Digital modernization and cyber solutions are key elements of the company's NorthStar 2030 growth strategy.

