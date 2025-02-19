Anzeige
WKN: 860804 | ISIN: FR0000120966
19.02.2025 17:48 Uhr
Societe BIC: Evolution of Société BIC's Board of Directors composition

Finanznachrichten News

Evolution of Société BIC's Board of Directors composition

Clichy, France - February 19, 2025 - The Board of Directors, in its meeting of February 18, 2025, acknowledged the wish of Maëlys Castella, whose term of office as Director is expiring in May 2025, not to seek reelection.

On the recommendation of the Nominations, Governance and CSR Committee, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to propose the appointment of Esther Gaide as an Independent Director at the next Shareholders Meeting to be held on May 20, 2025.

The Board of Directors also recommended that, subject to the vote of the Shareholders' Meeting, Esther Gaide be appointed Chair of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee.

Esther Gaide is a graduate of ESSEC and a chartered accountant. Esther Gaide began her career in 1983 in external auditing, first with PricewaterhouseCoopers in Paris and London, then with Deloitte in Paris and Los Angeles. In 1994, she joined the Bolloré Group, where she held various positions in the finance department. In 2011, she joined Technicolor as Group Controller, before becoming Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee in 2015. From March 2018 to April 2023, she was Chief Financial Officer of the Elior Group. She is Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Forvia as well as Director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Iliad SA.

Nikos Koumettis, Chair of the Board of Directors, said: "On behalf of BIC's Board of Directors, I would like to sincerely thank Maëlys for her active contribution to the work of the Board and for her commitment over the course of her two mandates, particularly as Chair of the Audit Committee, and extend a warm welcome to Esther Gaide."

***

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com




Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com		 Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com




Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.


