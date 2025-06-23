Anzeige
Einmalige Gelegenheit?: Eines der aufregendsten Junior-Goldexplorationsprojekte in Australien im Fokus!
WKN: 860804 | ISIN: FR0000120966
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2025 17:48 Uhr
Societe BIC: Evolution in BIC's Leadership Team

EVOLUTION IN BIC'S LEADERSHIP TEAM

BIC announces CFO Chad Spooner's decision to step down from his role

Clichy, France - June 23rd, 2025 - BIC announces that Chad Spooner, Chief Financial Officer, has decided to step down from his position effective July 11th, 2025, to take on a new opportunity. After five years of dedicated service, during which he played a key role in the successful execution of the Horizon Plan, Chad has chosen to pursue a new professional challenge, which will be announced in due course.

Chad Spooner will be succeeded on an interim basis by Chris Dayton, Vice-President Financial Planning and Analysis, who will assume his responsibilities during a transition period until a permanent successor is appointed.

Gonzalve Bich and the Executive Committee wish to thank Chad for his contribution to the Company and wish him continued success in his next endeavors.

Gonzalve Bich, CEO, said:

"On behalf of the entire leadership team, I would like to thank Chad for his unwavering commitment and the remarkable impact he has had over the years. The finance transformation he led played a pivotal role in the successful delivery of our Horizon Plan. It has been a true privilege to work with Chad and I wish him the best in his next challenge."

Chad Spooner, CFO, said:

"I warmly thank Gonzalve and all the teams who worked with dedication to achieve the objectives of the Horizon Plan, for their continued support throughout my tenure. I am proud and thankful to have been part of this journey these past 5 years, and I am confident that BIC is well positioned to sustain its momentum under the new leadership team."

***

Contacts

Brice Paris
VP Investor Relations
+33 6 42 87 54 73
brice.paris@bicworld.com



Investor Relations
investors.info@bicworld.com





Bethridge Toovell
VP Global Communications
+1 917 821 4249
bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com



Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7, Press Relations contact
+33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

First Half 2025 Results July 30, 2025
Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025

About BIC

A global leader in stationery, lighters, and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For 80 years, BIC's commitment to delivering high-quality, affordable, and trusted products has established BIC as a symbol of reliability and innovation. With a presence in over 160 countries, and over 13,000 team members worldwide, BIC's portfolio includes iconic brands and products such as BIC® 4-Color, BodyMark®, Cello®, Cristal®, Inkbox®, BIC Kids®, Lucky, Rocketbook®, Tattly®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Djeep®, EZ Load, EZ Reach®, BIC® Flex, Soleil®, Tangle Teezer® and more. Listed on Euronext Paris and included in the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes, BIC is also recognized for its steadfast commitments to sustainability and education. For more, visit www.corporate.bic.com and to see BIC's full range of products visit www.bic.com. Follow BIC on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.


