Hermès International: Release on compensation of Executive Chairmen as of 19 February 2025

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, 19 February 2025

6 p.m

EXECUTIVE CHAIRMEN COMPENSATION

In accordance with the Afep-Medef Corporate Governance Code (art. 27.1) HERMES INTERNATIONAL discloses information on all potential or acquired elements of its Executive Chairmen compensation, immediately following the Board meeting having established these elements.

Principles

The compensation elements detailed below, relating to the 2024 financial year, are all in line with the Executive Chairmen compensation policy approved by the Shareholders' General Meeting of April 30, 2024 and presented in the 2023 Universal Registration Document (Chapter 3 « Corporate Governance » § 3.8.1. page 349 et seq.).

This policy was renewed for the 2025 financial year. It will be submitted to the approval of the Shareholders' General Meeting of April 30, 2025.

2025 Fixed compensation and Variable compensation in respect of 2024 financial year

2025 Fixed compensation (« Additional »)

In compliance with the compensation policy in force, the 2025 fixed compensation was calculated by applying to the fixed remuneration for 2024 the variation in the Company's consolidated revenue for the 2024 financial year compared to the 2023 financial year. In compliance with the compensation policy approved by the General Meeting of 30 April 2024, the annual change in the fixed compensation of the Executive Chairmen has been limited to a 5% increase.

Émile Hermès SAS' fixed compensation for 2025 was therefore set at €948,562, and the one of Mr Axel Dumas was set at €2,790,386 (actual amounts to be paid).

Variable compensation in respect of 2024 financial year (« Statutory »)

At its meeting of 9 January 2025, the CAG-CSR committee evaluated the level of achievement of the CSR criterion applicable to 10% of the variable compensation of the Executive Chairmen and noted that the three indicators making up the criterion were fully achieved. As a result, the variable compensation awarded in respect of financial year 2024, has been calculated by applying to the variable compensation effectively paid in 2024 (in respect of the 2023 financial year) the change in the Company's consolidated net income before tax for financial year 2024 compared with 2023, i.e. an increase of 8.9%.

Émile Hermès SAS' variable compensation for 2025 was therefore set at €2,351,359, and the one of Mr Axel Dumas was set at €5,042,291 (actual amounts to be paid).

Pursuant to article L.22-10-77 II of the French Commercial Code, the payment of this variable compensation is subject to the approval of the respective resolutions to be submitted to the vote of the shareholders at the General Meeting of April 30, 2025.

These compensation items were subject to:

A decision by the Management Board of the Active Partner, which strictly applied the principle in force (notably the statutory provisions),

A compliance control with the articles of association and the compensation policy by the CAG-CSR Committee,

A deliberation by the Supervisory Board.





Compensation policy of the Executive Chairmen

In compliance with the decision-making process applicable to the compensation policy for the Executive Chairmen, the Management Board of Emile Hermès SAS - General Partner - proposed the renewal of the compensation policy previously approved in all of its dispositions - and called to be submitted to the Shareholders' General Meeting of April 30, 2025 (ex-ante vote), without any amendments.