Mittwoch, 19.02.2025
Sensationelle Goldentdeckung! Ist diese Aktie auf dem Weg zum nächsten Highflyer?
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Tradegate
19.02.25
12:54 Uhr
1,944 Euro
-0,038
-1,92 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
19.02.2025 18:18 Uhr
FirstGroup Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Finanznachrichten News

FirstGroup Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 19

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0003452173

Issuer Name

FIRSTGROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Minneapolis

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Name

City of registered office

Country of registered office

Vidacos Nominees Ltd

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

17-Feb-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

19-Feb-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

11.846000

0.000000

11.846000

70766822

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

12.032000

0.000000

12.032000

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB0003452173

0

70766822

0.000000

11.846000

Sub Total 8.A

70766822

11.846000%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 1)

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

TAM UK International Holdings Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Threadneedle Holdings Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

TAM UK Holdings Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

TC Financing Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited

11.026000

0.000000

11.026000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (Chain 2)

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited

0.000000

0.000000

0.000000%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK International Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

Columbia Threadneedle Management Limited is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Management) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Group (Holdings) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle AM (Holdings) Plc, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle (Europe) Limited, which is wholly owned by Columbia Threadneedle Investments UK International Limited, which is wholly owned by Ameriprise Financial, Inc.

12. Date of Completion

19-Feb-2025

13. Place Of Completion

Swindon, UK


