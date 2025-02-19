OSMOSUN: 2025 roadmap for renewed growth

Chartres, 19 February 2025, 6:00 pm - The OSMOSUN® Group, a leading provider of solar-powered seawater and brackish water desalination solutions, announces its 2025 roadmap. (ISIN: FR001400IUV6 - Symbol: ALWTR)

As announced in the press release dated 3 February 2025, Maxime Haudebourg, appointed Chairman and CEO of the OSMOSUN group in October last year, has conducted an in-depth strategic review to ensure the Group's sustainability following the lacklustre commercial momentum recorded in 2024.

This analysis highlighted the need for the OSMOSUN group to refocus its offer on a standardised range of equipment in the short term, in order to rapidly stimulate growth and profitability. As a result, a new roadmap was validated by the Board of Directors at its meeting on 14 February 2025.

A new standardised offer for greater efficiency

This new strategy involves refocusing the teams on the development of a standardised and modular range of small- and medium-capacity equipment. With the three major projects in St Kitts and Nevis, Brava and Nouadhibou now completed, which made use of significant resources in 2024, the teams are now turning their attention to the development of this new range.

OSMOSUN will initially offer a standardised range of seven small- and medium-capacity models, with flow rates of up to 24 m3/h for seawater equipment and 70 m3/h for brackish water units. The catalogue will gradually be expanded to include new models and functionalities.

This new approach aims to:

Improve the project conversion rate by focusing on those where OSMOSUN has a clearly identified competitive advantage over the competition and where solar desalination without battery storage is a key criterion;

Reduce reliance on large projects;

Shorten the economic cycles of projects, enabling rapid delivery of equipment while minimising financing requirements;

Ensure optimal control over costs, schedules and quality to strengthen profitability and increase the cash flow of its model.

Commercial efforts focused on targeted markets

As part of its strategic refocus, OSMOSUN will concentrate its development and commercial efforts on targeted areas where the Group has already invested and developed strategic relationships, and where solar desalination without battery storage offers real added value.

For example, OSMOSUN MA, an OSMOSUN subsidiary in Morocco, owned in equal parts with Moroccan industrial group PCS and operational since January 2025, is perfectly in line with this new orientation. OSMOSUN MA focuses on small- and medium-capacity desalination to supply drinking water to remote areas of Morocco, in response to the Moroccan government's national drinking water and irrigation programme. Since it started operating in January 2025, the subsidiary has already signed three contracts and is actively working to secure new projects for the regular supply of small-capacity solar desalination units.

Similarly, in the Pacific region, the Kori Odyssey project, launched in 2023, has enabled OSMOSUN to develop a network of strategic partners in this island region that is perfectly suited to its small-capacity solar desalination offer. With significant demand and numerous units already installed, particularly in Vanuatu, this region is a key target in the Group's strategic refocus.

An autonomous strategy open to partnerships

The implementation of this new roadmap should enable OSMOSUN to relaunch its activities in the short term, using only its existing resources and without the need for additional funding.

Based exclusively on contracts signed to date, the Company estimates that it has a cash horizon until the end of September 2025, including the final collection of €0.8 million expected within the next few weeks for the project delivered in Mauritania. This horizon does not take into account a possible cost-cutting plan.

In addition, the Group remains open to any partnership opportunities that could accelerate its development.

Next financial publication : FY 2024 revenues, 19 March 2025 after market close

ABOUT OSMOSUN®

Founded in 2014, OSMOSUN®'s ambition is to become a leading player in the low-carbon water market in order to make drinking water accessible to all.

OSMOSUN® has developed a unique, patented, cost-effective, clean and sustainable solution for solar-powered battery-free seawater and brackish water desalination. This innovation makes OSMOSUN® units among the most energy-efficient and cost-effective solutions in the world. The water production capacities of its units range from 1 m3 to 50,000 m3 per day.

At 31 December 2023, 69 desalination units have been sold in 27 countries.

More information: OSMOSUN® | Create water where life is

