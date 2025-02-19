Dow Inc.: How Dow Is Driving Sustainability in Sports and Stadiums

Materials science helps elevate the game, the experience and sustainability in sports stadiums.

Sustainability is a priority in many sectors, and the world of sports is no exception. Sports organizations are increasingly adopting sustainable solutions to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance energy efficiency. This shift is accelerated by the realization that sustainable practices not only benefit the environment but can also enhance the fan and player experience.

In this evolving landscape, materials play a critical role. By leveraging our advancements in materials science, Dow contributes to sustainable sports facilities. Materials science, an interdisciplinary field, explores how to design materials with specific properties. This expertise enables our teams to develop solutions that meet the unique demands of athletes and where they play.

From the ground up, Dow materials are at the forefront of driving sustainability in sports. These innovations help organizations achieve their sustainability goals, providing durable, high-performance solutions that address environmental impact and elevate the overall experience of venues.

Sustainable materials for playing surfaces and footwear

Athletic fields, tracks, courts and equipment made with advanced materials can offer the optimal combination of performance, strength, and sustainability-supporting a top-tier playing experience across every sporting pursuit.

Artificial turf

Artificial turf has transformed sports by providing a versatile and durable surface that reduces water usage and maintenance needs. Dow's innovative materials for artificial turf , such as ELITE and DOWLEX polyethylene resins, enhance turf safety and durability, while REVOLOOP 30-LL E Recycled Plastics Resin , which contains 30% post-consumer recycled content, can help organizations enhance sustainability and meet their goals.

Athletic tracks

Materials science has transformed the way athletic tracks are designed and utilized, providing innovative solutions that cater to the rigorous demands of athletes. One of those innovations is DIAMONDLOCK Track technology , which has revolutionized athletic tracks by providing a high-performance, waterproof system made from 60% recycled materials. This innovation ensures durability and sustainability, adapting to diverse climates and reducing environmental impact. An exemplar of DIAMONDLOCK Track is found at Joan Samarra Vila Communal Stadium in Andorra. Installed by Sportan , this track system demonstrates exceptional performance and adherence to sustainability standards.

Hard courts

The push to enhance the sustainability of playing surfaces has led to advancements such as RHOPLEX Acrylic Emulsions. Used in hard-court coatings, it supports resilient surfaces that dry quickly and resist weather and UV degradation, reducing downtime and maintenance. Dow alongside B.T. Sports developed GreenPave ® PermeaCourt a permeable hard court surface to address rain disruption on play. ECOGROUND technology further enhances the court surface strength, while enabling steadfast color retention. GreenPave® PermeaCourt technology is showcased at SportsSG's Jurong West Centre in Singapore, certified by the International Tennis Federation and the Singapore Green Building Council for its sustainability attributes.

Footwear

Dow collaborates with leading manufacturers to enhance high-performance athletic shoes . For instance, INFUSE Olefin Block Copolymers supports midsoles that offer exceptional recovery and compression, contributing to stability and shock absorption for injury reduction, while ENERLYTE Polyurethane Elastomers helps insoles and midsoles offer lightweight energy return to enhance rebound and VORALAST Polyurethanes helps shoes maintain flexibility and performance over time.

Building materials and energy-efficient stadium systems

By maintaining precision control and improving the overall efficiency of facility systems, material science contributes to significant energy savings and the sustainability of sports venues.

Lighting

Energy-efficient stadium lighting systems are vital for reducing electricity consumption while maintaining optimal performance. Innovations like SILASTIC Moldable Optical Silicones in next-generation LED designs enhance efficiency and light output, supporting venues with optimal visibility and appealing aesthetics. Dow has collaborated to help enhance stadiums such as the Dow Diamond with state-of-the-art LED systems, improving light levels, uniformity, glare control, and energy efficiency, even under harsh conditions. Dow also worked alongside Schréder , to develop reliable LED floodlights to illuminate the Hidegkuti Nándor Stadium in Hungary under intense conditions and UV exposure-introducing Eastern Europe's first LED-illuminated sports stadium .

Heat and cooling

In ice venues, heat transfer fluids such as DOWTHERM SR-1 are used to maintain precise temperatures, ensuring optimal ice conditions for sports such as hockey and speed skating. The fluid is chilled by refrigeration equipment and circulated through pipes beneath the rink, extracting heat and freezing a smooth ice layer. This technology not only provides better ice grip for athletes but also simplifies maintenance and protects pipes from corrosion.

Heat transfer fluids are also crucial in stadium HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems, enhancing energy efficiency and protecting components from corrosion and scaling, thereby extending the system's lifespan. By ensuring optimal air flow and maintaining comfortable indoor temperatures, these fluids help reduce operational costs and environmental impact in large sports facilities. DOWFROST Heat Transfer Fluids serve as secondary refrigerants in air conditioning systems, playing a vital role in the overall performance of the HVAC systems.

Stadium seating

Dow contributes to this aspect of the fan experience through water-based coatings formulated with acrylic resins, which protect seating from the relentless sun and corrosive elements. Our SPECFLEX circular polyurethane foam technologies are also bringing a new level of comfort and support to spectators, ensuring that every game can be enjoyed with ease.

Materials science enhancing sporting venues around the world

Building state-of-the-art stadiums requires sustainable materials and innovative techniques to ensure the longevity and human-centric design of the structures.

The Japan National Stadium served as the Olympic Stadium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. This existing venue was retrofitted with several Dow technologies including foam sealants to fill gaps between materials and provide structural stability during heat expansion, cable insulation for reliable power throughout the venue, water-based coatings to meet low-VOC requirements, and telecommunications compounds for the seamless transmission of event footage across the world.

The Dow Center stadium in Bahía Blanca, Argentina, a flexible-use facility supported by Dow and other partners, was the first LEED-certified sports complex in Latin America. Its construction includes polyisocyanurate panels and SILASTIC silicone elastomers to create effective insulation that reduces energy consumption and improves the acoustics of the venue.

In 2019, the Golden State Warriors moved into the Chase Center , a premier facility in San Francisco featuring an 18,000-seat arena and mixed-use office and retail space. To meet the tight build schedule and to achieve LEED Gold certification, they teamed up with Dow technical experts to install a DOWSIL Silicone Air Barrier System for the damp climate conditions and DOWSIL silicone structural sealants for the challenging façade design.

Performance from the ground up

Materials science is transforming the world of sports. By focusing on sustainability, durability, and performance, it is enhancing the experiences of fans and athletes and contributing to the long-term sustainability of stadiums and other venues.

Dow aims to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible, so that every aspect of the sporting world can benefit from our innovative technologies and solutions.

ELITE, DOWLEX, REVOLOOP, DIAMONDLOCK, RHOPLEX, ECOGROUND, INFUSE, ENERLYTE, VORALAST, SILASTIC, DOWTHERM, DOWFROST, SPECFLEX, and DOWSIL are trademarks of Dow or an affiliated company of Dow

®GreenPave is a registered trademark of BT Sports

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Dow on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Dow

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Dow

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire