Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies Strengthens Partnership with Electrified Marina to Propel Electric Boating on the East Coast

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a company specializing in electric marine propulsion, is pleased to announce an enhanced collaboration with Electrified Marina, the nation's only 100% electric watercraft dealer.

Co-founded by Erick Pinzon, Jr., a former Tesla service and charging infrastructure specialist, Electrified Marina has become a key player in the electric boating sector. Known for its deep industry knowledge, Electrified Marina has built a strong reputation by selling and operating both high-powered electric boats and low-powered electric cruisers, making electric boating accessible to a diverse range of customers.

Through this strengthened partnership, Vision Marine will provide Electrified Marina with additional resources to bolster its role as a leading distributor and ambassador for Vision Marine's E-Motion electric propulsion technology. This initiative aims to expand consumer access to high-performance, zero-emission boating solutions along the East Coast.

Erick Pinzon and his team at Electrified Marina have demonstrated exceptional expertise and a shared commitment to electric boating," said Alexandre Mongeon, CEO and Co-Founder of Vision Marine Technologies. "By deepening our collaboration, we aim to accelerate the adoption of electric propulsion and offer unparalleled experiences to our customers."

A Full-Spectrum Electric Boating Experience

Electrified Marina, based in Norfolk, Virginia, is more than just a dealer-it is a pioneer in the transition to electric boating. The company specializes in:

High-powered electric boats featuring Vision Marine's E-Motion propulsion system, catering to customers looking for power and performance.

Low-powered electric cruisers, ideal for leisurely, efficient, and silent boating experiences, making electrification accessible to all types of boaters.

An all-electric rental fleet, allowing customers to experience electric boating firsthand.

Conversion and repower services, transforming traditional gas-powered boats into clean electric alternatives.

Electrified Marina is also spearheading the redevelopment of Willoughby Marina into the world's most sustainable marina, reinforcing its dedication to a cleaner marine environment.

"Partnering with Vision Marine aligns perfectly with our mission to lead the marine industry's transition to a more sustainable future," said Erick Pinzon, Co-Owner of Electrified Marina. "With Vision Marine's support, we are better equipped to provide our customers with cutting-edge electric boating solutions that are both high-performing and environmentally friendly."

A Strategic Expansion of Vision Marine's Dealer Network

This partnership underscores Vision Marine Technologies' commitment to expanding its dealer network, ensuring that both high-performance electric propulsion and accessible electric cruising options reach a broader audience.

By leveraging trusted partners like Electrified Marina, Vision Marine is paving the way for widespread electric boat adoption across North America.

About Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ: VMAR)

Vision Marine Technologies is revolutionizing the recreational boating industry with its proprietary E-Motion 180E powertrain, the first fully industrialized electric propulsion system designed for high-performance applications. With a focus on delivering unparalleled power, efficiency, and ease of integration, Vision Marine enables boat manufacturers and dealers to transition seamlessly to electrification.

For more information, visit www.visionmarinetechnologies.com.

About Electrified Marina

Electrified Marina is America's only 100% electric watercraft dealer, offering a wide range of electric boats for sale and rent in Norfolk, Virginia. Founded by industry veterans with backgrounds in Tesla and SpaceX, the company is dedicated to pioneering the marine industry's transition to a more sustainable future.

For more information, visit www.electrifiedmarina.com.

