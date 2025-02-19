Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) ("TEAM" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a strategic investment in Impact Uranium Group Ltd., marking its second significant investment in the Athabasca Basin and further strengthening its uranium-focused portfolio.

Ali Saheli, President of Canadian Nexus Team Ventures, commented on the investment, stating:

"The North American energy landscape is evolving rapidly, with an increasing emphasis on secure, carbon-free baseload power. As governments and industries recognize nuclear energy's critical role in the global clean energy transition, uranium demand is surging. The Athabasca Basin-home to the highest-grade uranium deposits in the world-sits at the heart of this growing supply-demand equation. We firmly believe nuclear power will play a pivotal role in addressing the world's long-term energy needs."

About Impact Uranium Group

Impact Uranium Group has secured the option to earn 100% ownership of the King South Project, a highly prospective uranium asset in the Athabasca Basin. Located within the prolific Wollaston-Mudjatik Transition Zone (WMTZ), the project sits in the same structural corridor as world-class uranium mines, including Cigar Lake, McArthur River, Key Lake, Collins Bay, and Eagle Point.

With recent discoveries at Millennium and Rook 1 sparking renewed interest in Athabasca's uranium potential, Impact Uranium is well-positioned to apply advanced geological expertise to a strategic, high-potential project. Key exploration highlights of the King South Project include:

A 2022 magnetic airborne survey by KBM Resources Group confirmed historic magnetic features and provided a modern dataset for integrating past and future exploration data.

Shallow drilling by Forum in 2007 identified anomalous uranium values in nearly every hole on the C1 and C2 conductors .

Multiple untested EM targets , representing significant discovery potential.

Several SMDI files report radioactive occurrences yet to be fully explained by historical exploration.

Spanning 10,575 hectares across three mineral dispositions, King South features 10 documented uranium showings and multiple unexplored EM targets. The project is highway-accessible and surrounded by major uranium players, including Fission 3.0 and Cameco, along the eastern Athabasca uranium trend, home to some of the world's most significant uranium mines.

Investment Details

As part of this strategic investment, Canadian Nexus Team Ventures has acquired 625,000 common shares of Impact Uranium Group ("Impact") at a price of CAD $0.12 per share, for a total investment of CAD $75,000. The Company also holds 1,000,000 shares of Citizen Uranium and will provide updates as each management team progresses their respective exploration programs. The investment in Impact is considered non-arm's length as Company director Yana Silina is an officer of Impact. Ms. Silina abstained in any decision making regarding this investment.

About Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.

Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp. (CSE: TEAM) is an investment issuer focused on early-stage to mid-level opportunities in the Uranium and Artificial Intelligence sectors. By leveraging its extensive network of operators and global thought leaders, the Company provides investors with a diversified, high-growth portfolio positioned for long-term success.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements are based on reasonable assumptions but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any statements except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241549

SOURCE: Canadian Nexus Team Ventures Corp.