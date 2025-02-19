WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $28.44 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $20.43 million, or $0.55 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $143.10 million from $125.18 million last year.American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $28.44 Mln. vs. $20.43 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.75 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue: $143.10 Mln vs. $125.18 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX