WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $7.1 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $7.6 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $5.6 million or $0.33 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $765.4 million from $721.7 million last year.Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $7.1 Mln. vs. $7.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $765.4 Mln vs. $721.7 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX