Donnerstag, 20.02.2025
Sensationelle Goldentdeckung! Ist diese Aktie auf dem Weg zum nächsten Highflyer?
ACCESS Newswire
20.02.2025 01:38 Uhr
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Havertys Announces First Quarter 2025 Cash Dividend

Finanznachrichten News

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2025 / HAVERTYS (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A) announced today that its board of directors declared a cash dividend to be paid on the outstanding shares of the two classes of $1 par value common stock of the company at a rate of $0.32 per share on the common stock and $0.30 per share on the Class A common stock. The dividend is payable on March 21, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 6, 2025. Havertys has paid a cash dividend in each year since 1935.

About Havertys

Havertys (NYSE:HVT and HVT.A), established in 1885, is a full-service home furnishings retailer with 130 showrooms in 17 states in the Southern and Midwestern regions providing its customers with a wide selection of quality merchandise in middle to upper-middle price ranges. Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.havertys.com.

Contact:

Havertys 404-443-2900
Richard Hare
EVP and CFO

SOURCE: Havertys



