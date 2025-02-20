Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2025) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its annual results for 2024. The following news release should be read in conjunction with Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"), the consolidated financial statements and related notes for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as the Annual Information Form ("AIF") for the year ended December 31, 2024. All of these documents are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

2024 HIGHLIGHTS

Trican's results for the year compared to the prior year were down marginally with steady operating activity despite consistently low natural gas commodity pricing. Revenue was $980.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, a 1% increase compared to $972.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. Adjusted EBITDAS 1 and adjusted EBITDA 1 for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $231.2 million and $219.2 million, compared to $243.1 million and $235.6 million, respectively, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Free cash flow 1 and free cash flow per share 1 for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $137.1 million, $0.69 per share basic and $0.67 per share diluted compared to $161.6 million, $0.74 per share basic and $0.73 per share diluted for the year ended December 31, 2023. Profit and profit per share for the year ended December 31, 2024 were $109.5 million, $0.55 per share basic and $0.54 per share diluted compared to $121.0 million, $0.56 per share basic and $0.55 per share diluted for the year ended December 31, 2023. During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company returned an aggregate of $130.6 million to shareholders, consisting of $35.6 million from quarterly dividends and $95.0 million from the Company's Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") programs. The Company's board of directors has approved a quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, representing an increase of 11% over the prior quarter dividend.

The Company's balance sheet remains strong with positive working capital, including cash, of $128.0 million at December 31, 2024 compared to $153.2 million at December 31, 2023, providing significant financial flexibility. As at December 31, 2024, the Company had a cash balance of $26.3 million (December 31, 2023 - $88.8 million). The decrease in cash is primarily attributed to the Company moving into a net taxable position with settlement of 2023 tax liabilities of $36.4 million, current year tax installments of $25.3 million, combined with working capital requirements, capital expenditures and return of capital initiatives.

RETURN OF CAPITAL

The Company continues to be active in its NCIB program as a key component of its return of capital strategy: During the year ended December 31, 2024, Trican purchased and cancelled 20,845,719 common shares at a weighted average price of $4.56 per share, or approximately 10% of the Company's outstanding shares at December 31, 2023. The 2023-2024 NCIB program was completed on October 2, 2024 resulting in the purchase of 21,004,897 common shares, the maximum amount allowable, at a weighted average price of $4.51 per share. On October 2, 2024, the Company announced the renewal of its NCIB program, commencing October 5, 2024, to purchase up to 19,010,793 common shares for cancellation before October 4, 2025, subject to the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") NCIB rules. Subsequent to December 31, 2024, the Company purchased an additional 1,365,673 common shares, bringing total purchases under the 2024-2025 NCIB program to 3,851,924 common shares. Since the initiation of our NCIB programs in 2017, Trican has purchased 168,084,774 common shares, equating to approximately 48% of total shares outstanding at the start of the NCIB programs at a weighted average price of $2.79 per share. All common shares purchased under the NCIB program are returned to treasury for cancellation.

The Company continues to execute on its return of capital strategy through a quarterly dividend program: During the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.045 per share each quarter, totaling $35.6 million in aggregate to shareholders. On February 19, 2025, the Company's board of directors approved a dividend of $0.05 per share reflecting an increase of 11% from the prior year quarterly dividend payments of $0.045 per share. The distribution is scheduled to be made on March 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 14, 2025. The dividends are designated as eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.



FINANCIAL REVIEW

($ millions, except $ per share amounts. Weighted average shares is stated in thousands)

Three months ended



Year ended (Unaudited)

December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2024



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023



December

31, 2022 Revenue

275.5



254.9



221.6



980.8



972.7



866.3

Gross profit

49.6



48.9



42.8



190.0



201.2



150.3

Adjusted EBITDAS1

58.6



58.8



53.1



231.2



243.1



197.8

Adjusted EBITDA1

55.6



56.4



50.2



219.2



235.6



188.5

Free cash flow1

33.9



38.7



32.4



137.1



161.6



157.0

Per share - basic1

0.18



0.18



0.16



0.69



0.74



0.65

Per share - diluted1

0.18



0.18



0.16



0.67



0.73



0.64

Cash flow from operations

82.1



81.9



23.7



154.8



248.5



152.2

Profit for the period

27.6



28.8



24.5



109.5



121.0



79.2

Per share - basic

0.14



0.14



0.12



0.55



0.56



0.33

Per share - diluted

0.14



0.13



0.12



0.54



0.55



0.32

Dividends paid

8.5



8.4



8.7



35.6



34.3



-

Per share

0.045



0.040



0.045



0.180



0.160



-

Shares outstanding, end of period

188,924



209,133



191,945



188,924



209,133



229,777

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

190,695



210,841



197,041



199,814



216,910



241,410

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

193,589



215,176



200,069

203,157



221,451



246,655 1 Refer to the Non-GAAP disclosure section of this news release for further details.



($ millions, unaudited) As at December 31, 2024



As at December 31, 2023



As at December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents

26.3



88.8



58.1

Current assets - other

237.2



208.9



205.2

Current portion of lease liabilities

5.1



4.4



3.0

Current liabilities - other

130.4



140.0



90.9

Lease liabilities - non-current portion

14.9



13.7



9.6

Non-current loans and borrowings

-



-



29.8

Total assets

683.1



710.4



671.1





Three months ended

(Unaudited)

December

31, 2024



September

30, 2024



June

30, 2024



March

31, 2024



December

31, 2023 WTI - Average price (US$/bbl)

$70.32



$75.27



$80.66



$76.91



$78.53

AECO-C - Spot average price (C$/mcf)

$1.41



$0.66



$1.13



$2.08



$2.18

WCS - Average price (C$/bbl)

$80.32



$81.82



$91.99



$80.24



$75.38

Average exchange rate (US$/C$)

$0.72



$0.73



$0.73



$0.74



$0.73

Canadian average drilling rig count

214



215



138



224



185 Source: Bloomberg, Bank of Canada, and Rig Locator

HIGHLIGHTS

Capital expenditures and technology modernization

Capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $75.1 million ($79.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2023) related primarily to maintenance capital and electric ancillary fracturing equipment.

The Company has approved a capital budget for 2025 of approximately $70 million for maintenance capital and growth initiatives including additional electric ancillary fracturing equipment. In addition, the Company is undertaking a significant technology modernization initiative aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, streamlining internal processes and positioning the Company for future innovation. Trican anticipates ongoing technology enhancements over the next few years including the incorporation of artificial intelligence and enhanced data analytics capabilities to remain competitive in an evolving digital landscape. The investment for 2025 is anticipated to be $10 million which will be presented as G&A expense in accordance with IFRS.

The Company will fund these expenditures with available cash resources, free cash flow1 and our operating line.

Hydraulic fracturing fleet

We continued to develop our fleet by upgrading existing equipment with Tier 4 Dynamic Gas Blending ("DGB") engine technology and building new fully electric ancillary equipment. The combination of Tier 4 DGB engines and fully electric ancillary equipment can displace up to 90% of the diesel used in a conventional fracturing operation with natural gas resulting in lower overall fuel costs and reduced carbon dioxide and particulate matter emissions. Our fracturing fleet upgrades also include industry leading continuous heavy duty pumps (3,000 HHP) and idle reduction technology packages which enable longer pumping times and improved operating efficiencies.

During the first quarter of 2024, Trican's fifth Tier 4 DGB fleet (42,000 HHP) and second group of electric ancillary equipment were deployed into the field bringing Trican's total Tier 4 DGB fleet to 210,000 HHP. Upgrades to the third group of electric ancillary equipment are now complete with those units expected to be deployed in the field in Q1 2025.

Tier 4 upgrades and electric ancillary equipment are key components of Trican's operating strategy. Our ongoing initiatives, including fleet upgrades, are intended to improve operating performance, cost efficiency, and reduce our emissions profile, thereby improving the sustainability of our operations while supporting our customers in achieving their goals.

Financial position

We continue to focus on maintaining a strong balance sheet with significant positive working capital including cash. Our ability to generate strong free cash flow1 and financial flexibility will allow us to execute our strategic plans including ongoing investment in our industry leading fleet, continued execution of our NCIB program and the payment of a quarterly dividend as a part of our disciplined capital allocation strategy which includes a consistent return of capital to our shareholders.

OUTLOOK

Despite increased uncertainty in the short term, our overall outlook for the next few years remains positive as Canadian market fundamentals continue to be attractive for fracturing, cementing and coiled tubing services in Western Canada. Additional oil and natural gas export capacity is now a reality in Canada with the expanded Trans Mountain Pipeline in commercial service, the Coastal GasLink Pipeline completed and the LNG Canada project anticipated to commence exports later this year. Canada's new export capacity will allow our customers to sell oil and natural gas into global markets, particularly in Asia, benefiting from reduced reliance on US prices which have been volatile due to supply fluctuations. This increased export capacity for markets outside North America has already reduced oil price differentials in Western Canada and is anticipated to increase natural gas demand and prices as LNG exports are new to Canada and represents over 10% of current Canadian production. We are also encouraged by the progress being made at other LNG export facilities on the West coast of Canada including a positive investment decision for Cedar LNG, continuing construction at Woodfibre LNG and Ksi Lisims LNG advancing towards a final investment decision. Canada's expanded export capacity for oil and natural gas creates a positive backdrop for drilling and completions activity in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, and the associated oilfield services such as pressure pumping, required to develop our resources through 2025 and beyond.

The evolving political landscapes in both Canada and the US continue to generate considerable uncertainty, including within the energy sector. Recently announced US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and potential US tariffs on Canadian energy imports will likely result in associated retaliatory Canadian tariffs on US imports into Canada. Although we do not believe the proposed 10% tariff on Canadian energy imports into the US will have a major negative impact on Canadian activity levels, retaliatory Canadian tariffs on US sourced inputs, such as frac sand, could increase well completion costs ultimately leading to lower activity levels. The Canadian government has introduced exclusionary provisions on certain products for which there is no alternative such as frac sand, which may ultimately result in reduced or minimal impact from these tariffs. Additionally, Trican is actively exploring alternatives for products typically imported from the US to mitigate our exposure and cost impacts.

Regardless of the threat of potential tariffs, commodity price volatility, weather impacts and other factors, we expect overall annual oilfield activity in Canada to grow modestly in the coming years allowing us to continue generating attractive returns for our shareholders.

In particular, the Montney reservoir in Northeast British Columbia and Northwest Alberta is expected to be an increasingly important North American resource play. We expect that the combination of attractive well economics, large drilling inventories, increasing demand from LNG exports and British Columbia's agreements with First Nations should lead to ongoing and growing activity in the play. The Duvernay play continues to see increasing capital allocated to it as customers assign their capital spending programs to liquids rich areas that provide high rate wells that generate attractive returns.

As predicted, the Montney and Duvernay reservoirs are proving to be technically complex and very pressure pumping intensive. These areas require high rate and high-pressure capable fracturing equipment and large-scale coiled tubing units. The long lateral lengths of well designs in these areas also require large, high volume cement applications. Trican's high quality assets and significant industry experience should provide opportunities to capture more of this work and support Trican's core product offerings.

Trican continues to build on the investments made in our equipment fleet over the last three years with a focus on pressure pumping technology and design. Trican remains a market leader in Tier 4 DGB technology deployment with our fifth fleet of Tier 4 DGB high pressure fracturing equipment, designed for extremely high pressure pumping required in the Duvernay reservoir, being deployed. Demand for this equipment continues to exceed our ability to supply and it remains sought after technology by customers looking for higher reliability, less downtime and higher capacity equipment for their completion activities. We continue to enhance our fleet offering through the electrification of ancillary equipment required for on-site fracturing operations including the data van, blending, sand handling and other equipment used for fracturing. Upgrades to our third set of electric ancillary equipment are now complete with those units expected to be deployed in the field in Q1 2025. These ongoing technological advancements help augment our differentiation strategy that helps add value for our customers by increasing reliability and reducing both fuel costs and output emissions.

We remain focused on generating attractive returns for our shareholders and returning capital both through our quarterly dividend and our NCIB program. Trican increased its quarterly dividend per share by 11% effective in Q1 2025. We will continue to evaluate our dividend policy on an annual basis. On October 2, 2024, Trican announced the successful completion of its 2023-2024 NCIB program which resulted in the repurchase and cancellation of 21.0 million of the Corporation's outstanding common shares, representing 10% of the Corporation's public float. Trican renewed its NCIB program which is scheduled to run from October 5, 2024 through October 4, 2025. Our investment in this program is viewed as an important part of our return of capital strategy when market trading prices are at levels that provide for an attractive investment opportunity. Trican continuously monitors and evaluates potential NCIB purchases against other investment opportunities available to the Company.

We believe our ability to deliver a multi-layered return of capital strategy while maintaining a strong balance sheet will lead to long-term value creation for our shareholders.

COMPARATIVE QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS

($ thousands, except total job count, revenue per job and crews; unaudited)

































Three months ended

December

31, 2024



Percentage

of revenue



December

31, 2023



Percentage

of revenue



September

30, 2024



Percentage

of revenue Revenue

275,516



100%



254,916



100%



221,587



100%

Cost of sales























Cost of sales

208,039



76%



188,317



74%



160,486



72%

Cost of sales - depreciation and amortization

17,868



6%



17,730



7%



18,350



8% Gross profit

49,609



18%



48,869



19%



42,751



19%

Administrative expenses

11,927



4%



10,281



4%



10,945



5%

Administrative expenses - depreciation

939



-%



875



-%



964



-%

Other income

(670 )

-%



(953 )

-%



(1,924 )

(1%) Results from operating activities

37,413



14%



38,666



15%



32,766



15%

Finance costs

655



-%



644



-%



545



-%

Foreign exchange loss / (gain)

402



-%



(117 )

-%



(101 )

-% Profit before income tax

36,356



13%



38,139



15%



32,322



15%

Current income tax expense

6,847



2%



8,305



3%



6,871



3%

Deferred income tax expense

1,910



1%



1,073



-%



972



-% Profit for the period

27,599



10%



28,761



11%



24,479



11%

Adjusted EBITDAS1

58,555



21%



58,819



23%



53,058



24%

Adjusted EBITDA1

55,550



20%



56,398



22%



50,157



23%

Total job count

1,665







1,849







1,798





Revenue per job

165,475







137,867







123,241





Total proppant pumped (tonnes)

532,000







332,000







355,000





Hydraulic pumping capacity (HHP)

504,000







524,000







498,000





Hydraulic fracturing - active crews

7







7







7





Hydraulic fracturing - parked crews

4







5







5



1 Refer to the Non-GAAP disclosure section of this news release for further details.



Sales mix - % of total revenue

Three months ended (unaudited)

December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023



September 30, 2024 Fracturing

78%



73%



69%

Cementing

15%



20%



22%

Coiled tubing

7%



7%



9% Total

100%



100%



100%

COMPARATIVE YEAR-TO-DATE INCOME STATEMENTS

($ thousands, except total job count, revenue per job and crews; unaudited)





























Year ended

December

31, 2024



Percentage

of revenue



December

31, 2023



Percentage

of revenue



Year-over

year change



Percentage

change Revenue

980,839



100%



972,681



100%



8,158



1%

Cost of sales























Cost of sales

717,164



73%



697,972



72%



19,192



3%

Cost of sales - depreciation and amortization

73,673



8%



73,557



8%



116



-% Gross profit

190,002



19%



201,152



21%



(11,150 )

(6%)

Administrative expenses

44,527



5%



39,693



4%



4,834



12%

Administrative expenses - depreciation

3,869



-%



3,646



-%



223



6%

Other income

(6,907 )

(1%)



(3,802 )

-%



(3,105 )

82% Results from operating activities

148,513



15%



161,615



17%



(13,102 )

(8%)

Finance costs

2,481



-%



2,587



-%



(106 )

(4%)

Foreign exchange loss

518



-%



58



-%



460



793% Profit before income tax

145,514



15%



158,970



16%



(13,456 )

(8%)

Current income tax expense

29,766



3%



36,370



4%



(6,604 )

(18%)

Deferred income tax expense

6,268



1%



1,591



-%



4,677



294% Profit for the period

109,480



11%



121,009



12%



(11,529 )

(10%) Adjusted EBITDAS1

231,178



24%



243,139



25%



(11,961 )

(5%) Adjusted EBITDA1

219,217



22%



235,603



24%



(16,386 )

(7%)

Total job count

6,882







7,098













Revenue per job

142,522







137,036













Total proppant pumped (tonnes)

1,631,000







1,354,000













Hydraulic pumping capacity (HHP)

504,000







524,000













Hydraulic fracturing - active crews

7







7













Hydraulic fracturing - parked crews

4







5











1 Refer to the Non-GAAP disclosure section of this news release for further details.



Sales mix - % of total revenue

Year ended (unaudited)

December 31, 2024



December 31, 2023 Fracturing

73%



74%

Cementing

19%



19%

Coiled tubing

8%



7% Total

100%



100%



NON-GAAP MEASURES

Certain terms in this News Release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAS, adjusted EBITDA percentage, adjusted EBITDAS percentage, free cash flow and free cash flow per share, do not have any standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and therefore are considered non-GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAS

Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) is a non-GAAP financial measure and has been reconciled to profit / (loss) for the applicable financial periods, being the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management utilizes adjusted EBITDA to translate historical variability in the Company's principal business activities into future financial expectations. By isolating incremental items from net income, including income / expense items related to how the Company chooses to manage financing elements of the business, taxation strategy and non-cash charges, management can better predict future financial results from our principal business activities.

Adjusted EBITDAS (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and share-based compensation) is a non-GAAP financial measure and has been reconciled to profit / (loss) for the applicable financial periods, being the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards. Management utilizes adjusted EBITDAS as a useful measure of operating performance, cash flow to complement profit / (loss) and to provide meaningful comparisons of operating results.

The items included in this calculation of adjusted EBITDA have been specifically identified as they are non-cash in nature, subject to significant volatility between periods, and / or not relevant to our principal business activities. Items adjusted in the non-GAAP calculation of adjusted EBITDA, are as follows:

Non-cash expenditures, including depreciation, amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, and equity-settled share-based compensation;

Consideration as to how the Company chose to generate financial income and incur financial expenses, including foreign exchange expenses and finance costs;

Taxation in various jurisdictions; and

Other income / expense which generally results from the disposition of equipment, as these transactions generally do not reflect quarterly operational field activity.

The item adjusted in the non-GAAP calculation of adjusted EBITDAS from adjusted EBITDA, is as follows:

Cash-settled share-based compensation.

($ thousands; unaudited)

Three months ended



Year ended



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2024



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023 Profit for the period (IFRS financial measure)

27,599



28,761



24,479



109,480



121,009

Adjustments:



















Cost of sales - depreciation and amortization

17,868



17,730



18,350



73,673



73,557

Administrative expenses - depreciation

939



875



964



3,869



3,646

Current income tax expense

6,847



8,305



6,871



29,766



36,370

Deferred income tax expense

1,910



1,073



972



6,268



1,591

Finance costs and amortization of debt issuance costs

655



644



545



2,481



2,587

Foreign exchange loss / (gain)

402



(117 )

(101 )

518



58

Other income

(670 )

(953 )

(1,924 )

(6,907 )

(3,802 ) Administrative expenses - equity-settled share-based compensation

-



80



1



69



587 Adjusted EBITDA

55,550



56,398



50,157



219,217



235,603 Administrative expenses - cash-settled share-based compensation

3,005



2,421



2,901



11,961



7,536 Adjusted EBITDAS

58,555



58,819



53,058

231,178



243,139

Certain financial measures in this news release - namely adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDAS, adjusted EBITDA percentage, adjusted EBITDAS percentage and free cash flow are not prescribed by IFRS and are considered non-GAAP measures. These measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers and should not be viewed as a substitute for measures reported under IFRS. These financial measures are reconciled to IFRS measures in the Non-GAAP disclosure section of this news release. Other non-standard measures are described in the Non-Standard Measures section of this news release. Stainless steel fluid ends were historically expensed as depreciation prior to December 2017. Not all hydraulic fracturing companies apply the accounting policy for stainless steel fluid ends consistently.



Adjusted EBITDA % and adjusted EBITDAS %

Adjusted EBITDA percentage and adjusted EBITDAS percentage are non-GAAP financial ratios that are determined by dividing adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDAS, respectively, by revenue. The components of the calculations are presented below:

($ thousands; unaudited)

Three months ended



Year ended



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2024



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA

55,550



56,398



50,157



219,217



235,603

Revenue

275,516



254,916



221,587



980,839



972,681 Adjusted EBITDA %

20%



22%



23%

22%



24%



















($ thousands, unaudited)

Three months ended



Year ended



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2024



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023 Adjusted EBITDAS

58,555



58,819



53,058



231,178



243,139

Revenue

275,516



254,916



221,587



980,839



972,681 Adjusted EBITDAS %

21%



23%



24%

24%



25%

Free cash flow and free cash flow per share

Free cash flow and free cash flow per share are non-GAAP financial measures which Management believes to be key measures of capital management as they demonstrate the Company's ability to generate monies available to fund future growth through capital investments and return capital to our shareholders.

Free cash flow has been reconciled to cash flow from operations for the applicable financial periods, being the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS. Management adjusts for other (income) / loss, realized (gain) / loss, current income tax, income taxes paid, maintenance capital expenditures included within purchase of property and equipment from the statement of cash flows, net changes in other liabilities and change in non-cash operating working capital.

Management reconciles free cash flow from adjusted EBITDA for the applicable financial periods by adjusting for interest paid, current income tax expense, and maintenance capital expenditures included within purchase of property and equipment from the statement of cash flows as they are considered non-discretionary.

In 2023, the Company moved into a cash taxable position due to improved operating results and utilization of its available non-capital loss pools. The Company previously elected to defer its 2023 current income tax installments which was remitted in combination with the 2024 current income tax installments in the period. The Company elected to present current income tax expense as a reduction of free cash flow in the respective period to clearly adjust for the effects of timing and show the impact of such non-discretionary items.

Free cash flow per share is calculated by dividing free cash flow by the Company's basic or diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Free cash flow and free cash flow per share are not standardized measures and therefore may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

($ thousands, unaudited)

Three months ended



Year ended



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2024



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023

Cash flow from operations (IFRS financial measure)

82,137



81,909



23,700



154,841



248,456 Adjustments:



















Other income

(549 )

(892 )

(531 )

(2,791 )

(2,690 ) Realized foreign exchange loss / (gain)

356



(366 )

(68 )

696



(45 ) Current income tax expense

(6,847 )

(8,305 )

(6,871 )

(29,766 )

(36,370 ) Maintenance capital expenditures

(14,167 )

(8,841 )

(10,403 )

(50,092 )

(35,249 ) Net changes in other liabilities

(1,393 )

(117 )

(1,206 )

(2,791 )

(475 ) Change in non-cash operating working capital

(31,107 )

(24,658 )

21,123



5,255



(12,036 ) Income taxes paid

5,499



-



6,641



61,716



- Free cash flow

33,929



38,730



32,385

137,068



161,591

($ thousands, unaudited)

Three months ended



Year ended



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2024



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023 Adjusted EBITDA

55,550



56,398



50,157



219,217



235,603

Interest paid

(607 )

(522 )

(498 )

(2,291 )

(2,393 ) Current income tax expense

(6,847 )

(8,305 )

(6,871 )

(29,766 )

(36,370 ) Maintenance capital expenditures

(14,167 )

(8,841 )

(10,403 )

(50,092 )

(35,249 ) Free cash flow

33,929



38,730



32,385



137,068



161,591

($ thousands, unaudited)



Three months ended



Year ended



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2024



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023 Purchase of property and equipment

18,655



18,296



15,214



75,066



79,286

Growth capital expenditures

4,488



9,455



4,811



24,974



44,037 Maintenance capital expenditures

14,167



8,841



10,403

50,092



35,249

($ thousands, except $ per share amounts. Weighted average shares is stated in thousands; unaudited)

Three months ended



Year ended



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2024



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023 Free cash flow

33,929



38,730



32,385



137,068



161,591

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

190,695



210,841



197,041



199,814



216,910 Free cash flow per share - basic

0.18



0.18



0.16



0.69



0.74



















($ thousands, except $ per share amounts. Weighted average shares is stated in thousands; unaudited)

Three months ended



Year ended



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023



September

30, 2024



December

31, 2024



December

31, 2023 Free cash flow

33,929



38,730



32,385



137,068



161,591

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

193,589



215,176



200,069



203,157



221,451 Free cash flow per share - diluted

0.18



0.18



0.16



0.67



0.73

OTHER NON-STANDARD FINANCIAL TERMS

In addition to the above non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, this News Release makes reference to the following non-standard financial terms. These terms may differ and may not be comparable to similar terms used by other companies.

Revenue per job

Calculation is determined based on total revenue divided by total job count. This calculation is significantly impacted by factors such as the relative revenue contribution by service line, changes in pricing and the magnitude of customer supplied consumables and inputs.

Maintenance and growth capital

Term that refers to capital additions as maintenance or growth capital. Maintenance capital are expenditures in respect of capital additions, replacements or improvements required to maintain ongoing business operations. Growth capital refers to expenditures primarily for new items and/or equipment that will expand our revenue and/or reduce our expenditures through operating efficiencies. The determination of what constitutes maintenance capital expenditures versus growth capital involves judgement by management.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively "forward-looking statements"). These statements relate to future events or our future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "believe", "budget", "can", "continue", "could", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "intend", "may", "might", "plan", "planned", "potential", "predict", "project", "seek", "should", "targeting", "will", "would" and other similar terms and phrases. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. We believe the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this document should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this document.

In particular, this document contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, but not limited to, the following:

our business plans and prospects;

statements under the Outlook section of this News Release;

that we have sufficient liquidity to support operations, meet our commitments, invest in new opportunities, improve our competitive position and drive profitable growth;

the impact of escalated geopolitical tensions, including the conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, OPEC+ policy changes, and the associated effect on worldwide demand for oil and natural gas;

the impact of geopolitical events such as the possibility of tariffs between Canada and the US continue to generate considerable uncertainty, and the associated effect on North American demand and activity for oil and natural gas;

anticipated industry activity levels, rig counts and outlook as well as expectations regarding our customers' work and capital programs and the associated impact on the Company's equipment utilization levels and demand for our services in 2025;

the impact of inflation and existence of inflationary pressures;

expectations as to the type of pressure pumping equipment required and which operating regions the equipment is appropriate to operate in;

expectations regarding supply and demand fundamentals and commodity pricing levels;

expectations that we are adequately staffed for current industry activity levels, that we will be able to retain and attract staff;

expectations regarding the trends and factors affecting the pricing environment for the Company's services;

expectations regarding the Company's financial results, working capital levels, liquidity and profits;

expectations regarding Trican's capital spending plans and sources/availability of capital;

expectations regarding the equipment upgrades and the environmental and performance impacts thereof;

expectations regarding Trican's utilization of its NCIB program;

expectations regarding Trican's ability to pay dividends;

expectations that adjusted EBITDA will help predict future earnings;

expectations regarding customer performance and financial flexibility;

anticipated compliance with debt and other covenants under our revolving credit facilities;

expectations that the Company can maintain its strong position in the fracturing and cementing service lines and strengthen auxiliary services;

expectations regarding the nature and focus of our share-based compensation programs;

expectations regarding Trican's policy of adjusting its capital budget on a quarterly basis;

expectations regarding provincial income tax rates and ongoing tax evaluations; and

expectations surrounding weather and seasonal slowdowns.

Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the risk factors set forth herein and in the "Risk Factors" section of our AIF for the year ended December 31, 2024, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of factors and assumptions, which have been used to develop such statements and information, but which may prove to be incorrect. Although management of Trican believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements because Trican can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In addition to other factors and assumptions which may be identified in this document, assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: crude oil and natural gas prices; the impact of increasing competition; the general stability of the economic and political environment; the timely receipt of any required regulatory approvals; industry activity levels; Trican's policies with respect to acquisitions; the ability of Trican to obtain qualified staff, equipment and services in a timely and cost efficient manner; the ability to operate our business in a safe, efficient and effective manner; the ability of Trican to obtain capital resources and adequate sources of liquidity; the performance and characteristics of various business segments; the regulatory framework; the timing and effect of pipeline, storage and facility construction and expansion; and future commodity, currency, exchange and interest rates.

The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Additional information regarding Trican including Trican's most recent AIF, is available under Trican's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state-of-the-art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada.

