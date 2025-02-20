SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace company Airbus SE (EADSY.PK) reported Thursday higher profit and revenues in its fourth quarter, mainly reflecting the increased commercial aircraft deliveries.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company projects adjusted EBIT of around 7.0 billion euros, higher than 5.35 billion euros recorded in fiscal 2024. The company also projects around 820 commercial aircraft deliveries.Further, the Board of Directors will propose the payment of a 2024 dividend of 2.00 euros per share, higher than last year's 1.80 euros per share, as well as a special dividend of 1.00 euros per share, same as last year.The dividends will be proposed to the 2025 Annual General Meeting taking place on April 15. The proposed payment date is April 24.For the quarter, net income climbed 66 percent to 2.42 million euros from last year's 1.46 billion euros. Earnings per share were 3.07 euros, higher thaqn 1.85 euros a year ago.EBIT grew 38 percent from last year to 2.61 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT went up 16% year-over-year to 2.56 billion euros.Consolidated revenues increased 8 percent to 24.72 billion euros from 22.89 billion euros last year, mainly reflecting the higher number of commercial aircraft and helicopter deliveries and the higher contribution from Airbus Defence and Space.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX