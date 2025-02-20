DJ SWEF: Seventh Capital Distribution

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Seventh Capital Distribution 20-Feb-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company" or "SEREF") Seventh Capital Distribution of GBP46.0 Million The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is pleased to announce the Company's seventh capital distribution of GBP46.0 million, funded by the repayment in full of the Hotels, United Kingdom loan received in January 2025. Seventh Capital Distribution The Board has decided to make a seventh capital distribution totalling c. GBP46.0 million (after expenses) to SEREF shareholders by way of a compulsory partial redemption of shares at a price of GBP1.0024 per share (being the last published NAV per share prior to this announcement) (the "Compulsory Redemption"). The amount applied to the Compulsory Redemption is after the deduction of costs and expenses which are expected to be circa GBP10,000. Shareholder Information The Compulsory Redemption will be effected pro rata to holdings on the share register as at the close of business on 21 February 2025 (the "Redemption Date"), being the record date for the Compulsory Redemption. Circa 23.66 per cent of the Company's issued share capital will be redeemed on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Ratio"). Fractions of shares produced by the Redemption Ratio will not be redeemed, so the number of shares to be compulsorily redeemed from each shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 28 February 2025. Any certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated shareholders by 28 February 2025. The Company currently has 193,929,633 shares in issue. All of the shares redeemed on the Redemption Date will be cancelled and accordingly will thereafter be incapable of transfer by shareholders or reissue by the Company. The shares will be disabled in CREST after close of business on the Redemption Date and the existing ISIN number, GG00BPLZ2K28, (the "Old ISIN") will expire. The new ISIN number, GG00BTZJM644, (the "New ISIN") in respect of the remaining shares which have not been compulsorily redeemed will be enabled and available for transactions from 8.00 a.m. on 24 February 2025, which is also the Ex-date for the Compulsory Redemption. The share price TIDM, "SWEF.L", will remain unchanged. For the period up to and including the Redemption Date, shares will be traded under the Old ISIN and as such, a purchaser of such shares may have a market claim for a proportion of the redemption proceeds following the activation of the New ISIN. CREST will automatically transfer any open transactions as at the Redemption Date to the New ISIN. John Whittle Chairman of the Company commented: "We are pleased to be able to announce further significant progress in our objective to return capital to shareholders, with this GBP46.0 million distribution funded by the repayment of one loan in January 2025. There now remain six loan investments in the portfolio, against which encouraging progress is being made. We look forward to providing further updates on capital returns in due course." For further information, please contact: Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary Duke Le Prevost T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 E: starwood@apexgroup.com Notes: Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Starwood Capital Group. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GG00BPLZ2K28 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 376664 EQS News ID: 2088817 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

