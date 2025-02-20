WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR (KKR), on Thursday, announced that in relation to the two-stage tender offer for the common shares and share options of FUJI SOFT INC. through FK Co., Ltd., the Offeror-an entity owned by investment funds managed by KKR-has received tenders exceeding 19.25%, which is the minimum ownership stake required to initiate a squeeze-out. The total ownership stake has reached 53.22%. Further, the second stage of the Tender Offer was completed on February 19, 2025.Upon settlement of the Second Tender Offer, including the shares acquired by the Offeror in the First Tender Offer, the Offeror will possess a total of 35,753,281 common shares and associated share options of FUJI SOFT. The commencement of the settlement for the Second Tender Offer is scheduled for February 27, 2025.In addition to the shares acquired through the Tender Offer, the Offeror intends to acquire the remaining shares of FUJI SOFT via a squeeze-out process, resulting in the Offeror attaining complete ownership of 100% of FUJI SOFT's shares. The Extraordinary General Meeting pertaining to the squeeze-out process is scheduled to take place in late April 2025. The financing for the Tender Offer will predominantly be sourced from KKR Asian Fund IV.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX