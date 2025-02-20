Monroe, Louisiana and Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Krown Technologies LLC has officially unveiled Excalibur, the world's first quantum-secured crypto cold wallet, powered by Quantum eMotion Corporation's (TSXV: QNC) (OTCQB: QNCCF) (FSE: 34Q0) ("QeM" or the "Corporation") cutting-edge QRNG technology. This next-generation hardware wallet redefines digital asset security by integrating true quantum randomness, making it the most secure crypto wallet ever developed.

After months of collaboration and meticulous development planning, Excalibur is designed to safeguard digital assets against even the most advanced cyber threats, including those posed by quantum computing. With its sleek, compact form-no larger than a thumb drive-Excalibur delivers unbreakable cryptographic security to crypto holders worldwide.

As part of this partnership, Krown Technologies has secured a five-year, non-exclusive global license to integrate Quantum eMotion's proprietary QRNG technology into blockchain applications. Both companies will collaborate on the commercialization of Excalibur, operating under a revenue-sharing business model that aligns their mutual commitment to advancing secure digital asset storage.

"The future of digital asset security is quantum, and Krown is leading the way," said James Stephens, CEO of Krown Technologies. "Excalibur represents a fundamental shift in how crypto wallets are secured. With Quantum eMotion's QRNG technology at its core, this is the safest way to store and protect digital assets, period."

Why Excalibur is a Game-Changer

Quantum-Secured Encryption - Powered by Quantum eMotion's QRNG technology, ensuring truly unpredictable private keys.

Designed for Maximum Security - Built to withstand both current and future cybersecurity threats, including quantum computing attacks.

Ultra-Compact & Universal Compatibility - No bigger than a thumb drive, Excalibur is designed for seamless, universal use, allowing holders to securely store any digital asset, not just Krown Coins.

First-of-its-Kind Innovation - Establishing a new gold standard in cold storage security.

"This collaboration with Krown Technologies is revolutionizing quantum security in blockchain," said Dr. Francis Bellido, CEO of Quantum eMotion. "Our Cold Wallet prototype has demonstrated a reduction in monetary loss risk by up to 98% compared to traditional cold wallets. With Excalibur, we are not merely raising the bar-we are shaping the future of secure digital asset storage."

With crypto security becoming a top priority for investors and institutions, Excalibur provides an unprecedented level of protection. As the first quantum-secured cold wallet, it ensures that digital assets remain untouchable, no matter how powerful computing technology becomes.

Availability & Next Steps

Krown Technologies is actively finalizing the design of Excalibur, with prototype testing set to begin as soon as the first units are ready. Further details on launch and availability will be announced soon.

About Krown Technologies

Krown Technologies LLC is the world's first and most comprehensive quantum blockchain and ecosystem, designed to revolutionize the crypto industry through next-generation security, decentralized finance, and real-world applications. The Camelot ecosystem is the first to feature quantum-enhanced security at its core, setting a new standard for blockchain protection.

About Quantum eMotion

The Company's mission is to address the growing demand for affordable hardware and software security for connected devices. Thanks to its patented Quantum Random Number Generator, QeM has become a pioneering force in classical and quantum cybersecurity solutions. This security solution exploits quantum mechanics' built-in unpredictability and promises to provide enhanced protection for high-value assets and critical systems.

