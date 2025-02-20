

Einstufung von NuWays AG zu Swissnet AG



Unternehmen: Swissnet AG

ISIN: CH0451123589



Anlass der Studie: Update

Empfehlung: BUY

seit: 20.02.2025

Kursziel: EUR 20.00

Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 months

Letzte Ratingänderung:

Analyst: Philipp Sennewald



Management provides detailed outlook on FY25e



Topic: Swissnet recently provided investors with a detailed overview on the targeted FY25e revenue split

as well as the development of recurring revenues. Moreover, management outlined the post-merger integration

plan of Swissnet Group. In detail:



FY25e segment breakdown. In accordance with the company's guidance of CHF 26-28m sales (eNuW:

CHF 26.5m; eCons: CHF 27.6m), management recently released a segment breakdown, targeting CHF

9.0m sales in the Infrastructure, CHF 14.9m in the SaaS and CHF 3.6m in the MENA segment. On a proforma

basis, this would imply 44% organic growth, which should be predominantly driven by the ramp

up of Swissnet's unique AI SaaS hospitality solution Lokalee in the MENA region as well as ongoing key

customer gains in the SaaS and Infrastructure segment. FY25e EBITDA is seen to come in at CHF 2.0m

in Infrastructure, CHF 4.2m in SaaS and CHF 0.6m in MENA, implying an overall EBITDA of CHF 6.8m

(eNuW: CHF 6.1m; eCons: CHF 6.2m) and a margin of 24.7%. This should be driven by the high scalability

of the SaaS driven business model as well as continuous efficiency gains and synergy

effects following the merger.



Recurring revenues. Swissnet's business model is characterized by a high share of recurring revenues

of 77%. While 100% of the SaaS revenues are recurring, also 50% of MENA and Infrastructure

sales are recurring, thanks to a strong maintenance business in Infrastructure and the AI SaaS hospitality

suite of Lokale. In our view, the high share of recurring revenues paired with a churn rate of <5% p.a.,

allows for strong visibility on sales and cash flows going forward as well as high scalability given very

low incremental costs in the SaaS business.



Post-merger integration. Management aims for full integration until Dec'25e following the acquisitions

of Lokalee and Swissnet, which should unlock further efficiency gains in FY26e. Overall management expects

cost-synergies to the tune of CHF 1.2m. In addition to this, we expect significant cross-selling

opportunities to arise from the merger.



Overall, this is currently not adequately reflected in the share price, in our view, given a valuation of 10.5x

EV/EBTIDA FY25e (5.4x FY26e).



We hence reiterate BUY with an unchanged EUR 20.00 PT based on DCF.

