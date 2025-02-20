Anzeige
Fagron NV: Fagron delivers exceptional performance with 14% topline growth and 17% increase in REBITDA for FY 2024

Finanznachrichten News

Regulated information - inside information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 20 February 2025 - 7AM CET

Fagron delivers exceptional performance with 14% topline growth and 17% increase in REBITDA for FY 2024

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, today publishes its full year results for the period ending 31 December 2024.

Key Highlights

  • Exceptional topline performance with 14.3% reported growth (15.9% at CER) and 13.0% organic growth at CER, driven by all regions and segments
  • REBITDA grew 16.8% YoY benefiting from operating leverage, with the margin improving by 50bps to 20.0%, primarily supported by improved operational excellence
  • Operating cash flow of €109.9 million, up 3.3% when adjusted for factoring impact; Leverage ratio remained stable at 1.4x
  • Increased M&A momentum with three acquisitions announced in FY 2024 and a further three announced after year-end; Integration of closed acquisitions progressing as planned
  • Sound progress on strategic ESG indicators
  • Dividend proposal of €0.35 per share (+17% YoY)
  • FY '25 outlook of mid- to high-single digit organic sales growth and slight improvement in profitability YoY*

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron:

"I am pleased to report another strong year for Fagron, showcasing the strength of our global competitive positioning and the advantages of our diversified business model. This enabled us to achieve outstanding double-digit organic growth at CER and margin expansion, in line with our guidance.

In EMEA, we delivered steady growth across key markets, supported by our broad footprint and improved competitive dynamics, which helped offset the impact of local reimbursement reforms in Poland. Latin America ended the year on a high note, with a strong recovery in both revenue and profitability, driven by focussed commercial and operational initiatives. North America remained our strongest growth engine, driven by sustained demand for outsourcing, with both segments delivering excellent results. Recent regulatory developments in the US present a compelling opportunity for differentiation, aligning with our focus on maintaining the highest standards in quality.

On the M&A front, we continued to execute our disciplined strategy, announced three acquisitions in 2024 and a further three since the start of 2025. These acquisitions strengthen our leadership positions across all our regions and demonstrate our ability to execute value-accretive deals while maintaining financial discipline.

Looking ahead to 2025, we anticipate mid- to high-single digit organic revenue growth at CER and a slight improvement in profitability year-on-year, weighted towards the second half of the year."


