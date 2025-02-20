Mitteilung der Iute Group:

Iute Group reports unaudited results for 12M/2024

Journey towards fully digital banking groupSTRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

- Longer maturities and stronger customers are having an increasing effect in offsetting falling effective annual interest rates and rising interest costs as a result of growth.

- Number of active customers up 1,9% to 262 thousand (31 Dec. 2023: 257 thousand) with revenue per customer (LTM) up 9,9% to 432 EUR (12M/2023: 393 EUR).

- Total number of customers up 10,9% to 908 thousand (31 Dec. 2023: 819 thousand).

- Group consolidated balance sheet up 10,6% to 415,7 million EUR and equity up 16,7% to 74,5 million EUR as of 31 Dec. 2024.

- Increasing use of MyIute app - 1.191 thousand downloads as of 31 Dec. 2024 (31 Dec. 2023: 813 thousand).

- Wallet services and digital insurance intermediation continue to grow significantly faster than lending business - further acceleration expected.

- In July 2024, Fitch Ratings (Fitch) assigned a B- (Stable Outlook) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and a B- Senior Secured Debt Rating for EUR Bond 2021/2026.

- Activities started for the refinancing management of the outstanding 2021/2026 corporate bond, including the evaluation of possible capital measures to be carried out in the course of the 2025 financial year.

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

- Loan payouts at already high levels showing further increased by 29,5% to 376,5 million EUR (12M/2023: 290,9 million EUR).

- Number of loans signed with 359 thousand well above prior-year level (12M/2023: 330 thousand).

- Cost of risk, expressed as net impairment charges to average gross loan portfolio, decreased to 9,1% (12M 2023: 9,5%), underlying trajectory to improvement of customer quality.

- Gross loan portfolio up 26,1% to 317,6 million EUR (31 Dec. 2023: 252,0 million EUR) of which principal amount of loans increased ...

