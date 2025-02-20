Customer is a Top 10 U.S. Hospital based in New York

Contract expands Plurilock's presence in healthcare cybersecurity amid rising cyber threats and regulatory changes

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), a global cybersecurity services and solutions provider, announces a US$800,000, 11-month contract with a top 10 U.S. hospital in New York to provide custom services.

The contract, obtained through Plurilock's subsidiary Aurora Systems Consulting, highlights the growing need for secure, customized technology solutions in the healthcare sector. As cyber risks continue to escalate across industries, healthcare remains a top target, making advanced cybersecurity solutions more critical than ever. Plurilock ensures that healthcare institutions can modernize their systems while maintaining strict security standards.

"Many healthcare providers struggle to manage vast amounts of sensitive data while maintaining regulatory compliance. Our engagement with this leading hospital demonstrates the increasing demand for secure and customized technology solutions in the healthcare sector," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock. "As cyber threats evolve and regulatory requirements tighten, organizations are turning to trusted partners like Plurilock to provide tailored cybersecurity and software solutions that align with their operational and compliance needs."

Plurilock expects delivery and fulfillment to begin during Q1 2025. Plurilock anticipates that the expenses associated with fulfillment of these sales and the gross margin will be consistent with the Company's historic Professional Services business as previously reported in the Company's most recent MD&A. Further details with respect to the terms of the contract are subject to confidentiality and non-disclosure.

About Plurilock

Plurilock sells cybersecurity solutions to the United States and Canadian Federal Governments along with Global 2000 companies. Through these relationships, Plurilock sells its unique brand of Critical Services, aiding clients with our expertise to defend against, detect, and prevent costly data breaches and cyberattacks.

