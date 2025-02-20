Northgold AB: Kopsa gold-copper resource grows 9% to 814,800 gold-equivalent ounces, within 23.2 million tonnes grading 1.09 grams per tonne gold-equivalent

Stockholm, 20 February 2025. Northgold AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: "NG", or "Northgold" or the "Company") announces its 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") for the 100%-owned flagship Kopsa gold and copper project in Central Finland, incorporating 385 metres ("m") of diamond drilling completed at the project last year, for which assay results were recently reported.

Highlights

Kopsa in-situ resources increase to 814,800 ounces ("oz") gold-equivalent ("AuEq") within 23.2 million tonnes grading 0.85 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 0.17% copper ("Cu"), for combined grade of 1.09 g/t AuEq, containing 631,100 oz Au and 84.6 million pounds Cu (69% in the Measured and Indicated categories).

Resources increase by 65,300 oz AuEq, the majority of which are in the Indicated category, while Northgold's total compliant resources in central Finland increase to 1.05 million ounces ("Moz") AuEq.

The increase reflects recently confirmed wide gold-copper zones identified from historic core drilling but previously not incorporated into the resource, pending confirmation by the Company's own diamond drilling.

The Kopsa 2025 MRE was prepared in accordance with standards set out in 2012 Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves (JORC code).

Seppo Tuovinen, CEO, comments: "We are excited to announce a 9% growth in the resource at our flagship Kopsa gold-copper project, now totaling 0.81 million gold-equivalent ounces. This increase reflects the successful incorporation of new drilling data and underscores the significant potential for further resource expansion. While we are currently navigating financial constraints, our belief in the long-term value and potential of the Kopsa mine project strengthens, especially in this high gold price environment, which we believe will persist in the years ahead."

About the Kopsa mineral resource estimate

This 2025 MRE incorporates a total of 23,400m of core drilling, including the 385m of drilling completed by Northgold at Kopsa in 2024, in addition to the 6,200m completed by Northgold in total before 2024 and 16,800m of historic drilling which were also incorporated into the previous 2024 MRE (see the press release 23 January 2024).

A summary of the Kopsa 2025 MRE is shown in Table 1, with its block model shown in Figure 1. The MRE was prepared by Pekka Lovén and Markku Meriläinen (who also prepared the historic 2012 estimate by others and the 2023 and 2024 estimates by Northgold), under the supervision of Hannu Makkonen, PhD, who is an Independent Qualified Person in compliance with JORC code. Similar conservative assumptions were made as in the previous 2023 and 2024 estimates, applying the same cutoff grade as in 2024, 0.5 g/t AuEq. A technical note is also being prepared in accordance with JORC code, supporting the 2025 update to Kopsa MRE and to accompany the 2024 technical report, which will become available on the Company's website at www.northgoldab.com.

All growth in resource ounces occurred along the northern boundary of the previous 2024 MRE envelope, based on the results of last year's drilling which successfully confirmed wide gold-copper zones (see the press release 9 January 2025) previously identified from historic drill intercepts, mostly drilled in unfavorable orientations. Hence the update is not solely based on new expansion drilling, but also roughly 3,500 meters of historic drilling close to the previous 2024 MRE on its northern side, which have been previously included in the drill hole database but have not effectively influenced the previous MRE's, pending confirmation by the Company's own diamond drilling.

The updated 2025 MRE concludes the first step of northward resource growth in Kopsa, which was suggested by a more refined geological model from historic data, updated in parallel with the previous 2024 MRE. Additional near-term exploration potential remains on the northern side of the resource, although the primary growth potential lies in the south-southwest dipping main mineralized zone, as shown by core drilling in 2023 (see press release 2 November 2023) and inferred resource extents (as reported herein and in press release 23 January 2024).

Northgold has now increased Kopsa resources by more than 0.48 Moz AuEq during its drill seasons in 2022-2024 (see Figure 2). Updated compliant company-wide mineral resources now total 1.05 Moz AuEq, with a combined average grade of 0.92 g/t Au and 0.13% Cu (1.11 g/ AuEq) as shown in Table 2.

Figure 1: Block model for Kopsa 2025 MRE (below), compared to previous 2024 MRE (above).

Table 1: Kopsa 2025 MRE.

Northgold 2025 MRE (0.50 g/t AuEq lower cut-off and 20 g/t Au top cut) Resource Category Tonnes Grade Contained gold Contained copper Contained gold-equivalent

t g/t Au % Cu g/t AuEq oz Au kg Au Lbs Cu t Cu oz AuEq kg AuEq Measured 7,440,000 0.95 0.16 1.18 226,800 7,050 25,970,000 11,780 283,200 8,810 Indicated 8,960,000 0.73 0.16 0.97 211,100 6,560 30,990,000 14,060 278,400 8,660 M&I 16,400,000 0.83 0.16 1.06 437,800 13,620 56,960,000 25,830 561,600 17,470

Inferred 6,750,000 0.89 0.19 1.17 193,200 6,010 27,610,000 12,520 253,200 7,880

Total Resource 23,150,000 0.85 0.17 1.09 631,100 19,630 84,570,000 38,360 814,800 25,340

Notes:

The Mineral Resource Estimate has an effective date of 19 February 2025, and was estimated in accordance with the 2012 Edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code) The Mineral Resource Estimate was prepared by Pekka Lovén and Markku Meriläinen, under the supervision of Hannu Makkonen, PhD, who is an Independent Competent Person in compliance with JORC Code. Estimates were based on a lower cutoff grade of 0.5 g/t AuEq for the combined gold and copper mineralisation deemed potentially mineable by open pit methods, and were top-cut to 20 g/t Au in the high grade gold domains. Both the cut-off grade and gold-equivalency conversions are based on a gold price of US$1,500/oz Au and copper price of US$3.25/lb Cu. No recoveries or dilution factors have been considered in this estimate and the results should be considered strictly in situ, in accordance with JORC Code's reporting guidelines for resources. A technical note is also being prepared in accordance with JORC code, supporting the 2025 update to Kopsa MRE and to accompany the 2024 technical report, which will become available on the Company's website at www.northgoldab.com. All values are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate. Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Resource tonnage and contained pounds are rounded to nearest 10,000. Contained ounces are rounded to nearest 100. Contained kilograms and contained tonnes are rounded to nearest 10. Discrepancies in the totals or percentages are due to rounding effects.

Table 2: Summary of company mineral resources.

Project Exploration permit status Deposit Resource type Resource category M tonnes Au

(g/t) Cu

(%) AuEq

(g/t) Au

(oz) AuEq

(oz) Kopsa Granted Kopsa JORC compliant Measured & indicated 16.40 0.83 0.16 1.06 437,800 561,600







Inferred 6.75 0.89 0.19 1.17 193,200 253,200 Project total 23.15 0.85 0.17 1.09 631,100 814,800 Kiimala Trend Granted Ängesneva NI 43-101 / JORC compliant Indicated 3.85 1.19 -- 1.19 147,300 147,300



Vesiperä Historic / non-compliant n/a 0.29 2.52 -- 2.52 23,500 23,500 Project total 4.14 1.28 -- 1.28 170,800 170,800 Hirsikangas Granted Hirsikangas NI 43-101 Inferred 2.27 1.20 -- 1.20 89,000 89,000 Project total 2.27 1.20 -- 1.20 89,000 89,000 Company total (including historic / non-compliant) 29.56 0.94 0.13 1.13 890,900 1,074,600 Company total (only JORC or NI43-101 compliant) 29.27 0.92 0.13 1.11 867,400 1,051,100

Notes:

Resource tonnes are rounded to nearest 10,000. Contained ounces are rounded to nearest 100. Discrepancies in the totals or percentages are due to rounding effects.

Figure 2: Kopsa resource growth history.

Competent/qualified person statement

The technical information in this press release has been reviewed by Hannu Makkonen, PhD, from Suomen Malmitutkimus Oy. He has over 40 years of experience in mineral exploration in Finland, he is a European Geologist (EurGeol) and a Competent/Qualified Person as defined by the PERC Reporting Standard 2021, JORC Code, 2012 Edition, and by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Dr. Makkonen owns no shares in Northgold AB, or its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Fennia Gold Oy or Lakeuden Malmi Oy.

About Northgold

Northgold is a Swedish-listed gold exploration and development Company focused on advancing multiple, co-located, resource-stage projects in the Middle Ostrobothnia Gold Belt (MOGB) of Central Finland, including the Kopsa Gold-Copper Project, the Kiimala Trend Gold Project, and the Hirsikangas Gold Project. The Company strives to grow its gold mineral resources, make new gold discoveries, and ultimately extract gold from these under-explored areas in Central Finland. Visit www.northgoldab.com for more information. Augment Partners AB, tel. +46 8-604 22 55 info@augment.se, is acting as the Company's Certified Adviser.

About Kopsa Project

Northgold's flagship Kopsa Project is located in Haapajärvi, Finland, and is held by its wholly owned subsidiary, Fennia Gold Oy. The Company's 10 km2 regional land package includes a conditionally approved mining permit and a near-surface compliant resource of 814,800 oz AuEq, which has more than doubled as a result of Northgold's exploration programs in 2022-2024, adding 6,600m to historic 16,800m drilled before. Gold and copper are the main commodities in Kopsa, with silver and tungsten representing potentially economic secondary commodities. Northgold aims to grow Kopsa to over 1.5 Moz AuEq in the next 3-5 years, and pending mining permit and upcoming PEA will allow Northgold to move from explorer to developer, with significant value uplift. Northgold is committed to develop Kopsa Project in a sustainable way, that benefits all project stakeholders.

