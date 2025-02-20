WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trinity Industries (TRN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $28.9 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $62.8 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.Excluding items, Trinity Industries reported adjusted earnings of $33.2 million or $0.39 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 21.1% to $629.4 million from $797.9 million last year.Trinity Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $28.9 Mln. vs. $62.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.34 vs. $0.75 last year. -Revenue: $629.4 Mln vs. $797.9 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX