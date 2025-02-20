WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pool Corp. (POOL) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $37.30 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $51.44 million, or $1.32 per share, last year.Excluding items, Pool Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.97 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $987.48 million from $1.003 billion last year.Pool Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $37.30 Mln. vs. $51.44 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $1.32 last year. -Revenue: $987.48 Mln vs. $1.003 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX