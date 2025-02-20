WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)Pool Corp. (POOL), while reporting weak fourth-quarter results, on Thursday issused fiscal 2025 earnings view.In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Pool shares were losing around 0.5 percent to trade at $339.11.OutlookFor fiscal 2025, the company expects earnings to be in the range of $11.08 to $11.58 per share, including an estimated $0.08 favorable tax impact from ASU 2016-09.The Wall Street analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $11.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Q4 ResultsThe company's bottom line totaled $37.30 million or $0.98 per share, compared with $51.44 million or $1.32 per share last year.Adjusted earnings were $0.97 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share.The company's revenue for the period fell 1.5% to $987.48 million from $1.003 billion last year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX