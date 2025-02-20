Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2025) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company"), a leader in battery energy management and quantum-secure energy solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Keith King as an Advisor to the Board.

Energy Plug is honored to welcome Mr. King, whose extensive expertise in secure communications, enterprise architecture, and AI-driven cybersecurity will be instrumental in advancing the company's mission. Mr. King has held critical roles in national security and technology, including serving as Lead Engineer for the U.S. Presidential Direct Communications Link, ensuring secure communications between The White House and the Kremlin. His leadership experience spans high-level positions at USSPACECOM, USAFRICOM, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the U.S. Department of State, where he played a pivotal role in shaping secure, resilient technology infrastructures.

"The future of energy storage depends not only on technological advancements but also on securing and optimizing these solutions for real-world applications." said Mr. King, "I'm excited to join Energy Plug's Advisory Board to help drive strategic partnerships, leverage secure energy infrastructure, and expand opportunities in both commercial and defense markets. Energy Plug is well-positioned to lead in resilient, quantum-secure energy solutions, and I look forward to contributing to their growth."

In his advisory role, Mr. King will focus on expanding Energy Plug's market presence by identifying strategic opportunities in government and defense energy procurement, strengthening partnerships in the energy technology sector, and integrating advanced cybersecurity measures into energy storage solutions. His vast network of industry leaders, government officials, and military stakeholders will support Energy Plug's efforts to secure high-value partnerships and expand into new markets.

As Energy Plug continues its growth trajectory, Mr. King's guidance will play a key role in navigating regulatory landscapes, securing government partnerships, and identifying new business opportunities in the evolving energy storage industry.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is a leader in secure and resilient energy storage solutions, advancing next-generation battery technologies for residential, commercial, and utility applications. The company is committed to enhancing grid stability, cybersecurity, and sustainable energy adoption, working in collaboration with leading technology firms, government agencies, and Indigenous communities.

