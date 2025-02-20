Anzeige
Donnerstag, 20.02.2025
Drei Bohrgeräte, 23 Kilometer und die Vision, eine der 10 größten Goldminen Kanadas zu werden!
WKN: A1JA84 | ISIN: US2265521078
NASDAQ
19.02.25
21:59 Uhr
6,260 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CREXENDO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CREXENDO INC 5-Tage-Chart
20.02.2025 15:02 Uhr
Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present at Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Finanznachrichten News

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2025 / Crexendo®, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO), an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communication as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes, today announced that management will attend the Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference being held virtually February 25-26, 2025.

Doug Gaylor, President and COO and Ron Vincent, CFO will be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with institutional investors on February 25 and 26, 2025. Management will highlight Crexendo's continued excellent results as well as discuss future growth strategies and business development opportunities.

For more information about the Oppenheimer 10th Annual Emerging Growth Conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Crexendo management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative or request through opcoconferences@opco.com.

About Crexendo®
Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning software technology company that is a premier provider of cloud communication platform software and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) offerings, including voice, video, contact center, and managed IT services tailored to businesses of all sizes. Our cloud communications software solutions currently support over five million end users globally, through an extensive network of over 235 cloud communication platform software subscribers and our direct retail offering.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information
Doug Gaylor
President and Chief Operating Officer
dgaylor@crexendo.com
602-732-7990

SOURCE: Crexendo, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
