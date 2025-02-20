Giftify Inc.: Giftify, Inc. Announces Smart Savings Solution for Popular GLP-1 Diabetes and Weight Loss Medications

CardCash.com to Offer Cost-Effective Solutions for High-Demand GLP-1 Medications as Prescription Drug Market Grows

Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFT) (the "Company"), the owner and operator of CardCash.com and Restaurant.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced that CardCash.com is offering consumers smart saving solutions for high-cost GLP-1 weight loss prescription medications like Ozempic (semaglutide) from Novo Nordisk and Zepbound (tirzepatide) from Eli Lilly.

CardCash.com, Giftify's secondary gift card exchange platform, provides consumers with an innovative approach to reduce rising out-of-pocket expenses for increasingly popular GLP-1 medications. The strategy leverages discounted pharmacy gift cards from major retailers including CVS and Walgreens.

This program aligns with current national efforts to address healthcare affordability challenges. By providing practical tools to reduce prescription costs, CardCash.com is contributing to the ongoing public dialogue around making essential medications more accessible for all Americans, particularly as policymakers continue to explore comprehensive solutions to rising healthcare expenses.

Consumer feedback validates the financial impact of this approach. "As one Trustpilot reviewer, Corey Polk, shared, 'I had significant savings on my Walgreens cards. I used it to buy Ozempic, and now I save about $30 a month.' This is exactly what we aim for at CardCash - helping consumers find financial relief where they need it most," said Carol Rosenblum, Marketing Manager at CardCash.com.

The platform's strategy creates a multi-layered savings opportunity for medication purchasers. Users can combine CardCash's discounted gift cards with manufacturer savings programs and prescription discount services like GoodRx and SingleCare. Additional cost reductions can be achieved through price comparisons between major pharmacy retailers including CVS, Walgreens, and Walmart.

This healthcare cost reduction initiative addresses growing market demand for GLP-1 medications such as Ozempic, Mounjaro, and Wegovy. By providing access to discounted gift cards that can be applied toward pharmaceutical purchases, CardCash extends Giftify's value proposition into the healthcare sector.

"As prescription medication costs continue to rise, we're leveraging our established gift card marketplace to create meaningful savings opportunities in healthcare," said Ketan Thakker, CEO of Giftify, Inc. "This initiative aligns perfectly with our strategic focus on expanding our digital savings platforms into high-growth consumer markets. The increasing adoption of GLP-1 medications represents a significant opportunity to demonstrate the versatility and value of our business model."

About Giftify, Inc.

Giftify, Inc. is a pioneer in the incentive and rewards industry with a focus on retail, dining & entertainment experiences, as the owner and operator of leading digital platforms, CardCash.com and Restaurant.com. CardCash.com is a leading secondary gift card exchange platform, allowing consumers and retailers to realize value by buying and selling gift cards at various scales. Its Restaurant.com is the nation's largest restaurant-focused digital deals brand. Restaurant.com and our Corporate Incentives division connect digital consumers, businesses and communities offering thousands of dining, retail and entertainment deals options nationwide at over 184,000 restaurants and retailers. Restaurant.com prides itself on offering the best deal, every meal. Our gift cards and restaurant certificates allow customers to save at thousands of restaurants across the country with just a few clicks.

For more information, visit: www.giftifyinc.com and www.cardcash.com and https://www.restaurant.com.

Press Releases may include forward-looking statements. In particular, the words "believe," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "project," "propose," "plan," "intend," and similar conditional words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the company. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The company takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law or those prepared by third parties that are not paid by the company. Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Giftify, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Giftify, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include the company's ability to identify a suitable business model for the corporation.

Investors Contacts:

IR@giftifyinc.com

SOURCE: Giftify Inc.

