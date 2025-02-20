Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00B5N0P849

Issuer Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

US

4. Details of the shareholder

Name City of registered office Country of registered office J.P. Morgan Securities plc

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

18-Feb-2025

6. Date on which Issuer notified

20-Feb-2025

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.253951 4.840358 5.094309 35244454 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.287503 5.632552 5.920055

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B5N0P849 1756933 0.253951 Sub Total 8.A 1756933 0.253951%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Cash-settled Equity Swap 12/05/2025 12/05/2025 Cash 556375 0.080420 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/06/2025 17/06/2025 Cash 13243215 1.914204 Cash-settled Equity Swap 05/08/2025 05/08/2025 Cash 798192 0.115372 Cash-settled Equity Swap 13/08/2025 13/08/2025 Cash 1559524 0.225417 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/09/2025 08/09/2025 Cash 235000 0.033967 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/09/2025 17/09/2025 Cash 495039 0.071554 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/09/2025 18/09/2025 Cash 6014100 0.869291 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/09/2025 30/09/2025 Cash 452 0.000065 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/10/2025 02/10/2025 Cash 260744 0.037689 Cash-settled Equity Swap 08/10/2025 08/10/2025 Cash 1032009 0.149169 Cash-settled Equity Swap 14/10/2025 14/10/2025 Cash 164258 0.023742 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/11/2025 04/11/2025 Cash 1665822 0.240782 Cash-settled Equity Swap 10/11/2025 10/11/2025 Cash 1083727 0.156644 Cash-settled Equity Swap 11/11/2025 11/11/2025 Cash 279478 0.040396 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/11/2025 19/11/2025 Cash 1014290 0.146608 Cash-settled Equity Swap 28/11/2025 28/11/2025 Cash 93015 0.013445 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/12/2025 03/12/2025 Cash 47149 0.006815 Cash-settled Equity Swap 09/12/2025 09/12/2025 Cash 1984000 0.286772 Cash-settled Equity Swap 17/12/2025 17/12/2025 Cash 23899 0.003454 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/01/2026 19/01/2026 Cash 16086 0.002325 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/02/2026 03/02/2026 Cash 105287 0.015218 Cash-settled Equity Swap 18/02/2026 18/02/2026 Cash 9310 0.001346 Cash-settled Equity Swap 03/03/2026 03/03/2026 Cash 16509 0.002386 Cash-settled Equity Swap 19/03/2026 19/03/2026 Cash 479932 0.069370 Cash-settled Equity Swap 22/05/2028 22/05/2028 Cash 1632583 0.235977 Cash-settled Equity Swap 30/05/2028 30/05/2028 Cash 20799 0.003006 Cash-settled Equity Swap 04/09/2029 04/09/2029 Cash 357190 0.051629 Cash-settled Equity Swap 02/11/2029 02/11/2029 Cash 47768 0.006904 Cash-settled Equity Swap 15/11/2029 15/11/2029 Cash 251769 0.036391 Sub Total 8.B2 33487521 4.840358%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities plc 4.840358 5.092971% JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan SE JPMorgan Chase & Co. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Chain of controlled undertakings:



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)

J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)



JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)

J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)

J.P. Morgan SE (100%)

12. Date of Completion

20-Feb-2025

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom