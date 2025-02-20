Wood Group (John) Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 20
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B5N0P849
Issuer Name
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Name
City of registered office
Country of registered office
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
18-Feb-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
20-Feb-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
.
% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
0.253951
4.840358
5.094309
35244454
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
0.287503
5.632552
5.920055
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00B5N0P849
1756933
0.253951
Sub Total 8.A
1756933
0.253951%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
% of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
Type of financial instrument
Expiration date
Exercise/conversion period
Physical or cash settlement
Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
Cash-settled Equity Swap
12/05/2025
12/05/2025
Cash
556375
0.080420
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/06/2025
17/06/2025
Cash
13243215
1.914204
Cash-settled Equity Swap
05/08/2025
05/08/2025
Cash
798192
0.115372
Cash-settled Equity Swap
13/08/2025
13/08/2025
Cash
1559524
0.225417
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/09/2025
08/09/2025
Cash
235000
0.033967
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/09/2025
17/09/2025
Cash
495039
0.071554
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/09/2025
18/09/2025
Cash
6014100
0.869291
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/09/2025
30/09/2025
Cash
452
0.000065
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/10/2025
02/10/2025
Cash
260744
0.037689
Cash-settled Equity Swap
08/10/2025
08/10/2025
Cash
1032009
0.149169
Cash-settled Equity Swap
14/10/2025
14/10/2025
Cash
164258
0.023742
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/11/2025
04/11/2025
Cash
1665822
0.240782
Cash-settled Equity Swap
10/11/2025
10/11/2025
Cash
1083727
0.156644
Cash-settled Equity Swap
11/11/2025
11/11/2025
Cash
279478
0.040396
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/11/2025
19/11/2025
Cash
1014290
0.146608
Cash-settled Equity Swap
28/11/2025
28/11/2025
Cash
93015
0.013445
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/12/2025
03/12/2025
Cash
47149
0.006815
Cash-settled Equity Swap
09/12/2025
09/12/2025
Cash
1984000
0.286772
Cash-settled Equity Swap
17/12/2025
17/12/2025
Cash
23899
0.003454
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/01/2026
19/01/2026
Cash
16086
0.002325
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/02/2026
03/02/2026
Cash
105287
0.015218
Cash-settled Equity Swap
18/02/2026
18/02/2026
Cash
9310
0.001346
Cash-settled Equity Swap
03/03/2026
03/03/2026
Cash
16509
0.002386
Cash-settled Equity Swap
19/03/2026
19/03/2026
Cash
479932
0.069370
Cash-settled Equity Swap
22/05/2028
22/05/2028
Cash
1632583
0.235977
Cash-settled Equity Swap
30/05/2028
30/05/2028
Cash
20799
0.003006
Cash-settled Equity Swap
04/09/2029
04/09/2029
Cash
357190
0.051629
Cash-settled Equity Swap
02/11/2029
02/11/2029
Cash
47768
0.006904
Cash-settled Equity Swap
15/11/2029
15/11/2029
Cash
251769
0.036391
Sub Total 8.B2
33487521
4.840358%
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
Ultimate controlling person
Name of controlled undertaking
% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities plc
4.840358
5.092971%
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan SE
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
Chain of controlled undertakings:
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Capital Holdings Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities plc (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%)
J.P. Morgan Broker-Dealer Holdings Inc. (100%)
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC (100%)
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association (100%)
J.P. Morgan International Finance Limited (100%)
J.P. Morgan SE (100%)
12. Date of Completion
20-Feb-2025
13. Place Of Completion
London, United Kingdom