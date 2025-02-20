SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon (AMZN) will terminate its Android app store on August 20, ceasing the acceptance of new app submissions. This decisive move signals a significant realignment of the company's mobile strategy.In parallel, the retail giant has discontinued its Coins digital currency-formerly used to purchase games and applications-though customers may still utilize any remaining balance, with refunds available for unused funds.Notably, the shutdown does not affect Amazon's proprietary devices. The app store will continue to operate on Fire TV and Fire Tablet platforms, which run on a customized version of Android known as Fire OS. This delineation underscores the company's focus on its own ecosystem, where the service remains viable due to the absence of competing Google services.Historically, the app store struggled to evolve beyond its modest beginnings. The requirement to sideload an APK to access the store on Android devices proved a significant impediment to user adoption.By shuttering its Android app store, Amazon acknowledges the platform's underwhelming performance while reaffirming its commitment to its core hardware offerings.Although developers who invested in phone-optimized content may be dismayed, the decision aligns with Amazon's broader strategy to concentrate on markets where it retains a competitive advantage.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX