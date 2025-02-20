WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Century Aluminum Co (CENX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $47.7 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $30.0 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 23.2% to $631.0 million from $512.3 million last year.Century Aluminum Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $47.7 Mln. vs. $30.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $631.0 Mln vs. $512.3 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX