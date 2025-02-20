IFF (NYSE: IFF) announced changes to its executive leadership team, aligned with the Company's external reporting structure.

After 21 years of dedicated service to IFF, Simon Herriott, president of Health and Biosciences, will step down. Effective March 1, Leticia Gonçalves, ADM's president of precision fermentation and ADM Ventures, will join IFF as president of Health and Biosciences.

"Since 2019, Simon has driven growth and operational effectiveness through innovation, customer intimacy and supply chain development as president of our Health and Biosciences business unit," said Erik Fyrwald, IFF CEO. "We're grateful for Simon's tremendous contributions to IFF and wish him well for the future. His dedication and leadership will leave a lasting impact on our organization."

Gonçalves brings to IFF extensive experience with IFF's end markets in innovation-based companies, having served in various senior global and regional P&L leadership roles at ADM, Bayer and Monsanto in Brazil, Europe and the United States. She was most recently president of precision fermentation and ventures at ADM, where she developed new businesses to serve growing customer needs across various food, health and wellness, agriculture and industrial applications. She also led ADM's Specialty Ingredients and Foods businesses driving innovation, culture and productivity to maximize value creation across food security, supply chain resilience and sustainability. She is a board member of Emerson Electric.

"We're excited to welcome Leticia to IFF," said Fyrwald. "Her extensive experience driving P&L growth in innovation-led businesses and accelerating high-performing teams-coupled with her knowledge of our end markets-will be a great addition to our leadership team. I'm confident Leticia will continue to build on our cutting-edge biotechnology platform of probiotics, cultures and enzymes and drive our next phase of business growth."

Also new to the executive leadership team, Andy Muller serves as IFF's president of Food Ingredients. He joined IFF in December 2024 with a wealth of experience in food ingredients. Most recently, he served as president of Functional Ingredients and Solutions at Corbion where he focused on bakery, meat, dairy, confectionery, beverage industries, pet food and biochemicals. He spent 12 years with Danisco, later DuPont's Nutrition and Health business, where he grew the business by expanding organizational capabilities, rationalizing the product portfolio, and refocusing efforts on core end-market applications. He serves on the board of PureField Ingredients.

"Andy's deep experience in food ingredients and knowledge of our business will support our focus to deliver growth in our specialty ingredients business and increased value to our customers. We're excited to have him on board as we continue to grow and innovate."

Yuvraj Arora, previously President, Nourish, has assumed the role of President, Taste and Chief Commercial Officer. Ana Paula Mendonça, President, Scent, and Angela Strzelecki, President, Pharma Solutions, maintain their current divisional leadership roles.

IFF's executive leadership team now includes:

Erik Fyrwald, CEO

Michael DeVeau, EVP, Chief Financial Officer

Yuvraj Arora, President, Taste and Chief Commercial Officer

Ana Paula Mendonça, President, Scent

Leticia Gonçalves, President, Health Biosciences

Andy Muller, President, Food Ingredients

Angela Strzelecki, President, Pharma Solutions

Deborah Borg, EVP, Chief People Culture Officer

Ralph Finzel, EVP, Global Operations Officer

Vic Verma, EVP, Chief Information Officer

Jennifer Johnson, EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Steve Landsman, EVP, Business Development

Welcome to IFF

At IFF (NYSE: IFF), we make joy through science, creativity and heart. As the global leader in flavors, fragrances, food ingredients, health and biosciences, we deliver groundbreaking, sustainable innovations that elevate everyday products-advancing wellness, delighting the senses and enhancing the human experience.Learn more at iff.com, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

2025 by International Flavors Fragrances Inc. IFF is a Registered Trademark. All Rights Reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250220609936/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Paulina Heinkel

332.877.5339

Media.request@iff.com

Investor Relations:

Michael Bender

212.708.7263

Investor.Relations@iff.com