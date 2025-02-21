WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domain Holdings Australia Limited (DHG.AX) announced that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding indicative buy-out proposal from CoStar Group Inc. (CSGP) at A$4.20 per share in cash.The proposed price will be adjusted for any dividends declared or paid by Domain prior to the completion of the proposed transaction, other than the 2.0 cents dividend announced to ASX on 13 February 2025.CoStar has advised Domain that it acquired 16.9% of Domain's ordinary shares on 20 February 2025 at A$4.20 per share.Domain said its board has commenced an assessment of CoStar's proposal. Domain shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to CoStar's proposal at this stage.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX