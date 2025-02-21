AI/ML Innovations, Inc.: AI/ML Innovations Inc. Key Updates to Upcoming Annual and Special Meeting

The number of board seats to be set at four, making room for an additional independent director

Drew Dundas nominated to AI/ML Innovations Board of Directors

AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to provide important updates regarding its upcoming annual general and special meeting scheduled for February 21, 2025 ("AGM"). Further to the management information circular dated January 9, 2025 ("Circular") AIML intends to increase the number of board seats from three (3) to four (4). Further the Company is excited to announce the nomination of Dr. Drew Dundas to fill the additional board position, enhancing the Company's governance with independent oversight and specialized expertise in technology.

Dr. Dundas brings over two decades of leadership in technology and research, currently serving as Chief Technology Officer at Earlens Corporation, where he leads research and development efforts across various teams, including research, audiology, marketing, and clinical. Prior to Earlens, Dr. Dundas served as President and CTO of Soundhawk Corporation and Director of Audiology at UCSF Medical Center. His background also includes research at Starkey Hearing Technologies, where he contributed to the development of groundbreaking audiological technologies. Dr. Dundas holds a PhD in Audiology & Biomedical Engineering from Vanderbilt University, a Master of Arts from The University of Akron in Audiology, and a BSc from McMaster University. In addition, Dr. Dundas is a fellow of the American Academy of Audiology.

Mark Orsmond, Executive Chairman of AIML, shared his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to welcome Drew to our Board. His wealth of expertise in both the business and healthtech realms will be instrumental as AIML accelerates its portfolio of AI-driven healthcare solutions and moves toward the next stage of growth."

For more information about the AGM, including voting and access details, please refer to the Company's Circular.

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca .

For further information, contact: Blake Fallis at (778) 405-0882 or info@aiml-innovations.com.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc. https://aiml-innovations.com/

AIML Innovations Inc. has realigned its business operations to capitalize on the burgeoning fields of artificial intelligence: (AI) and machine learning (ML), with an initial investment focus on emerging digital health and wellbeing companies that leverage AI, ML, cloud computing and digital platforms to drive transformative healthcare management solutions and precision support delivery across the health continuum. Through its acquisition of Quantum Sciences Ltd. (100% owned by AIML), NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. (100% owned by AIML), and strategic partnerships with Health Gauge Inc. (95.2% owned by AIML), Tech2Heal (up to 22% ownership rights, with 11.11% currently owned by AIML), AI Rx Inc. (70% owned by AIML), and other planned accretive investments, the Company continues to capitalize on expanding growth areas, to the benefit of all the Company's stakeholders. AIML's shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AIML", the OTCQB Venture Market under "AIMLF", and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under "42FB".

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Mark Orsmond, Executive Chairman

