AI/ML Innovations Inc.: Neural Cloud Retains Commission Wolf to Accelerate U.S. Commercial Expansion

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Neural Cloud Solutions Inc. ("Neural Cloud"), has entered into an agreement on February 9th, 2026 with Commission Wolf, a U.S.-based sales recruiting firm, to support the build-out of Neural Cloud's U.S. commercial sales infrastructure as the Company progresses on its regulatory milestones and commercialization of its MaxYield and CardioYield platforms.

Under the agreement, Commission Wolf will recruit a network of 1099 independent sales representatives with existing relationships across cardiology-focused healthcare settings, including OEM partners, cardiology clinics, diagnostic service providers, and other healthcare organizations.

The engagement reflects Neural Cloud's proactive approach to commercialization-ensuring that a scalable, experienced sales force is in place to support market entry once regulatory requirements are satisfied.

"Neural Cloud is building a compelling cardiac technology platform, and we see strong demand for solutions that improve diagnostic accuracy while reducing complexity and cost," said Peter Samargedlis, Owner of Commission Wolf. "Our role is to connect Neural Cloud with experienced, independent sales professionals who already have trusted relationships with OEMs, clinics, and diagnostic providers across the U.S. We're excited to help establish a scalable commercial foundation that supports long-term growth."

1099 sales representatives are independent contractors who typically bring established industry relationships, regional expertise, and immediate market access, enabling rapid and cost-efficient sales coverage across large geographic markets. This model allows Neural Cloud to scale customer acquisition while maintaining operational flexibility.

"As we move closer to regulatory milestones, it's critical that we are equally prepared on the commercial side," said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML. "This engagement allows us to lay the groundwork for U.S. market entry by assembling a sales organization with deep cardiology experience and existing customer relationships."

Commission Wolf will lead a structured recruitment campaign to identify, screen, and introduce qualified independent sales representatives to Neural Cloud's management team. This initial recruitment phase is focused on assembling a core U.S. sales footprint capable of supporting early commercial deployments, pilot-to-commercial conversions, and strategic partnerships.

By investing early in sales readiness, Neural Cloud aims to shorten the time between regulatory clearance and revenue generation, while ensuring customers receive informed, clinically fluent engagement from representatives who understand cardiology workflows and decision-making.

Neural Cloud's MaxYield and CardioYield platforms are designed to support AI-driven ECG signal enhancement, automated waveform labeling, and high-throughput cardiac reporting-enabling faster, more accurate, and more accessible cardiac diagnostics.

About Commission Wolf

Commission Wolf is a specialized recruiting firm focused on building independent sales teams for healthcare, medical device, and health-technology companies. The firm recruits sales professionals with established industry relationships and connects them with companies seeking flexible, performance-driven commercial expansion models.

About AIML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact:

Blake Fallis (778) 405-0882

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

