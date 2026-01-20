AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Collaborates with Movesense to Expand Bundled ECG Solutions for Clinical and Wellness Markets

Collaboration enables integrated device-plus-AI offerings supporting scalable ECG analysis, visualization, and report generation

Combination of single-lead wearable devices and AI algorithms creating a pathway towards cost-efficient Holter-style monitoring solutions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 20, 2026 / NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), a subsidiary of AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB), is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Movesense Ltd, a medical device manufacturer and wearable sensor technology provider based in Finland, designating Movesense as one of NeuralCloud's primary ECG device partners.

The collaboration supports the development of bundled cardiac monitoring solutions that combine Movesense's wearable single-lead ECG sensors with NeuralCloud's AI-powered cardiac platforms, including MaxYield, CardioYield, and Insight360. Together, these technologies enable high-quality ECG acquisition, automated signal enhancement, and scalable report generation across clinical, research, wellness, and performance environments.

Movesense's programmable, lightweight wearable sensors-commonly deployed as chest-strap and body-worn single-lead medical ECG devices-offer a proven, flexible and cost-efficient hardware foundation. When paired with NeuralCloud's AI-driven signal processing and visualization stack, the combined solution enables end-to-end ECG workflows that extend beyond traditional device-only or software-only approaches.

The collaboration also creates an opportunity to address segments traditionally served by higher-cost Holter monitoring systems. By pairing Movesense's scalable wearable ECG sensors with AI-powered signal enhancement, labeling, and reporting, NeuralCloud aims to support solutions that can complement-and in select use cases potentially replace-conventional Holter workflows, while maintaining alignment with clinical standards and regulatory pathways.

Through Insight360, users can generate customizable ECG reports using no-code, drag-and-drop dashboards designed for both everyday wellness users and professional clinical environments. CardioYield enables structured Holter-style review and reporting, while MaxYield serves as the underlying AI engine that denoises ECG signals, labels PQRST waveforms, and produces machine-readable interval data.

"This collaboration allows us to move beyond analytics in isolation and deliver a complete, integrated cardiac solution," said Esmat Naikyar, President of NeuralCloud and Chief Product Officer at AIML. "By working with Movesense as a core device partner, we can combine high-quality single-lead ECG capture with advanced AI algorithms to support new monitoring models, including pathways toward Holter-style analysis and reporting using more accessible devices."

"This partnership strengthens our operational and commercial flexibility," said Erik Suokas, Chief Operating Officer of AI/ML Innovations. "Movesense provides a proven, scalable device platform that allows us to bundle hardware and AI software into unified offerings. This approach supports faster deployment, broader market reach, and more competitive solutions across wellness, monitoring, and clinical use cases."

"Movesense was built to enable flexible, high-quality ECG acquisition across a wide range of applications," said Jussi Kaasinen, CEO of Movesense. "Partnering with NeuralCloud allows our wearable devices to be paired with advanced AI-driven analysis and reporting. Together, we can support innovative cardiac monitoring solutions that are scalable, cost-effective, and designed to integrate seamlessly into modern digital health workflows."

"This collaboration reflects our broader strategy to embed AI-powered cardiac intelligence directly into real-world workflows," added Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AI/ML Innovations. "By combining wearable ECG hardware with our software platforms, we strengthen our go-to-market position and expand our ability to deliver complete, device-enabled cardiac solutions."

About Movesense

Movesense Ltd is a leading wearable sensor technology company specializing in ECG (electrocardiogram), heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), and motion sensing for medical, sports, wellness, and research applications. Based in Finland, and being ISO13485:2016 Certified medical device manufacturer, Movesense develops and manufactures scalable, lightweight, durable, and programmable wearable sensors designed to integrate seamlessly into custom digital health solutions.

Movesense devices support single-lead ECG acquisition, commonly used in chest-strap and body-worn configurations, and are available in both medical and non-medical variants, enabling deployment across regulated healthcare, performance monitoring, and consumer wellness environments. With open APIs, developer tools, and flexible firmware, Movesense enables partners to rapidly build, brand, and scale connected cardiac monitoring solutions.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca .

Contact:

Blake Fallis (778) 405-0882

blake@aiml.health

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/aiml-subsidiary-neuralcloud-collaborates-with-movesense-to-expand-bundled-ecg-1129179