AI/ML Innovations Inc.: AIML Appoints Dr. Paul Dorian as Medical Innovation Architect and Head of the Medical Advisory Board

World Renowned Cardiologist and Research Leader to Guide Clinical Strategy, Product Innovation, and AI-Driven Cardiac Diagnostics

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Paul Dorian, MD, MSc., as the Company's Medical Innovation Architect (MIA) and Head of the Company's Medical Advisory Board, effective immediately.

Dr. Dorian succeeds Peter Kendall, who previously served as Chair of the Medical Advisory Board. This leadership transition comes as AIML enters a phase of advanced clinical validation, regulatory engagement, and global deployment of its AI-powered cardiac diagnostic technologies.

Dr. Dorian has been working closely with AIML for several months, contributing to product strategy, clinical positioning, and innovation initiatives across the Company's MaxYield,CardioYield, and Insight360 platforms. His formal appointment further strengthens the clinical leadership underpinning AIML's next phase of growth.

Dr. Paul Dorian commented: "I have been impressed by the rigor of AIML's science and the ambition of its vision. The Company is addressing real, unmet needs in cardiac diagnostics by combining advanced AI with practical, scalable clinical solutions. I look forward to helping guide innovation, clinical strategy, and the translation of AIML's technology into clinically meaningful impact."

"Dr. Dorian's appointment marks a pivotal milestone for AIML," said Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO of AIML. "He brings unparalleled expertise in cardiac electrophysiology, clinical research, and health-system innovation. As we expand into regulated clinical markets and large-scale deployments, his leadership will help ensure our technology meets the highest standards of clinical relevance, safety, and impact."

Esmat Naikyar, President of Neural Cloud Solutions Inc. and Chief Product Officer of AIML, added: "Dr. Dorian's insights have already influenced our product direction in meaningful ways. His deep understanding of arrhythmia care, ambulatory monitoring, and patient-reported outcomes strengthens our ability to build tools that are not only technologically advanced, but clinically valuable."

AIML established its Medical Advisory Board in May 2025 to guide clinical studies, regulatory strategy, and real-world deployment of its AI-driven ECG signal-processing platforms. Dr. Dorian's appointment as Head reinforces the Company's commitment to aligning cutting-edge AI innovation with frontline clinical expertise.

About Dr. Paul Dorian

Dr. Paul Dorian is Professor of Medicine (Cardiology and Clinical Pharmacology) at the University of Toronto, a Staff Cardiac Electrophysiologist at St. Michael's Hospital, and a Staff Scientist at the Li Ka Shing Knowledge Institute.

He received his medical degree from McGill University and completed postgraduate training in Internal Medicine, Clinical Pharmacology, and Cardiology at the University of Toronto, followed by a Fellowship in Cardiac Electrophysiology at Stanford University.

Dr. Dorian previously served as Director of the Division of Cardiology at the University of Toronto (2009-2019) and President of the Canadian Heart Rhythm Society (2013-2014). He is a recipient of the University of Toronto Department of Medicine Research Award, as well as the Canadian Cardiovascular Society and Canadian Heart Rhythm Society Achievement Awards.

He founded the Cardiac Electrophysiology Program at St. Michael's Hospital in 1990 and has led landmark research in:

Ambulatory cardiac monitoring and wearable diagnostics

Sudden cardiac death prevention

Atrial fibrillation systems of care and patient-reported outcomes

Dr. Dorian designed and led the development of widely adopted quality-of-life assessment tools in atrial fibrillation, including the CCS-SAF, AFSS, and AFEQT scales. He has served on multiple national guideline committees and steering committees for international multicenter clinical trials.

He has authored over 580 peer-reviewed publications and is an Associate Editor of Electrophysiological Disorders of the Heart.

About AI/ML Innovations Inc.

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care. AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB). For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca. Contact:

Blake Fallis (778) 405-0882

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/aiml-appoints-dr.-paul-dorian-as-medical-innovation-architect-and-head-of-the-1131117