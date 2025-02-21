Cantargia Publishes Full Year Report for 2024

Cantargia (STO:CANTA) Cantargia AB's (publ) ("Cantargia") (Nasdaq Stockholm:CANTA) full year report for 2024 is now available on the company's web page www.cantargia.com/en/investors/financial-reports.

"We now have two products in clinical development: CAN10 in immune and inflammatory diseases and nadunolimab in pancreatic cancer and other tumors. Both projects offer the possibility to transform the treatment and the lives of patients with debilitating and life-threatening illnesses. I aim to use all my experience to accelerate the creation of value from our programs and platform. We have a number of high-potential opportunities in front of us; prioritizing and capitalizing on these will be my principal focus in the next weeks and months " , said Damian Marron, Interim CEO of Cantargia.

Significant events in the fourth quarter

Cantargia reported new positive results regarding biomarkers and safety from the ongoing clinical phase 1 study with CAN10.

New results from the clinical studies CESTAFOUR and CAPAFOUR, where nadunolimab was tested in combination with chemotherapy in several cancers, were reported. Positive signals of effect were documented in non-small cell lung cancer and gastrointestinal cancers.

The clinical phase 1 study with CAN10 was expanded to explore higher dose levels of the antibody based on positive results.

Cantargia carried out a rights issue, which will generate proceeds of SEK 120 million, before deduction of issuing expenses.

Significant events after the end of the period

Göran Forsberg stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and Damian Marron was appointed interim CEO.

Financial information

January - December 2024

Net sales: SEK 0.0 M (0.0)

Operating loss: SEK -168.6 M (-290.0)

Loss after tax: SEK -161.7 M (-280.0)

Loss per share: before and after dilution: SEK -0.88 (-1.65)

Equity/assets ratio: 68 (75) per cent

Cash and cash equivalents: SEK 33.0 M (139.7)

Short-term investments: SEK 0.0 M (55.0)

Fourth quarter 2024

Net sales: SEK 0.0 M (0.0)

Operating loss: SEK -40.7 M (-71.1)

Loss after tax: SEK -39.4 M (-71.3)

Loss per share: before and after dilution, SEK -0.21 (-0.40)

