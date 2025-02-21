LONDON (dpa-AFX) - City of London Investment Trust Plc. (CTY.L) reported Friday that its first-half net return before taxation fell to 56.10 million pounds from last year's 133.16 million pounds.Return per share dropped to 11.32 pence from 26.47 pence last year.Net revenue return before taxation was 41.64 million pounds, compared to 44.41 million pounds a year ago. Revenue return per share was 8.39 pence, compared to 8.80 pence a year ago.In the period, the company's gross revenue and capital gains plunged to 62.82 million poubnds from last year's 139.11 million pounds.Net asset value or NAV per ordinary share was 425.1 pence, compared to 424.3 pence in the prior year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX