Go Reply, a leading Google Cloud Premier Partner, together with Sprint Reply, the Reply Group's expert in strategic consulting and digital transformation, has developed an AI-driven tool for the pharmaceutical company Dr. Willmar Schwabe that streamlines the preparation of clinical study reports and ensures compliance with the highest scientific standards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250221805824/en/

By combining Go Reply's expertise in Google technologies with Sprint Reply's ability to transform business models, a cutting-edge solution has been created that allows Dr. Willmar Schwabe's team to focus on what really matters: advancing research for innovative medicines to improve public health. (Graphic: Business Wire)

To obtain marketing authorisation for its high-quality herbal drugs, Dr. Willmar Schwabe must rigorously test their efficacy, safety and tolerability in clinical trials. By leveraging the power of Google Cloud and its Large Language Model (LLM) Gemini, the tool developed by Go Reply and Sprint Reply significantly simplifies the traditionally time-consuming process of creation of the final reports from these clinical trials. Using pre-defined prompts, staff no longer need to manually summarise all the results, which are often meticulously documented over 1,000 pages and can efficiently generate detailed report sections that fully comply with the International Council for Harmonisation (ICH) standards.

"Developing an AI-based solution for a medical writing task together with Reply is a milestone for us," stated Dirk Bredenbröker, Executive Vice President Research Development at Dr. Willmar Schwabe. "By working with the experts at Go Reply and Sprint Reply, we have now developed a better understanding of the potential of AI and how it can be used profitably in different areas."

By combining Go Reply's expertise in Google technologies with Sprint Reply's ability to transform business models, a cutting-edge solution has been created that allows Dr. Willmar Schwabe's team to focus on what really matters: advancing research for innovative medicines to improve public health.

Go Reply

Go Reply, as part of the Reply Group, is a Google Cloud Premier Partner offering services in the following areas: Cloud Strategy and Migration, Cloud Hosting, Big Data, Machine Learning, Generative AI, PCI/ISO Compliance and Security Management, Productivity Services and fully managed services around the clock that support business-critical applications. www.go-reply.com

Sprint Reply

Sprint Reply specialises in strategic consulting, innovation and digital transformation. We support large and medium-sized companies in all industries in developing new and digital business opportunities. We are your partner for your current and future digital challenges. With our implementation-oriented approach, we help our clients to become digital pioneers in their respective industries. www.sprint-reply.de

Dr. Willmar Schwabe

Dr. Willmar Schwabe is a global leader in the production and research of herbal medicinal products with over 150 years of experience. As a traditional family-owned company based in Karlsruhe, Dr. Willmar Schwabe focuses on scientific research, standardisation and continuous improvement of herbal preparations. With over 4,000 employees worldwide, including around 1,400 in Germany, the company is committed to the highest quality and innovation in phytotherapy. Dr. Willmar Schwabe products are based on patented plant extracts and clinically proven efficacy to sustainably promote people's health. www.schwabe-group.com/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250221805824/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Phone +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761