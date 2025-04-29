Technology Reply, the Reply Group company specialising in designing solutions based on Oracle technologies, today announced the development of an AI-based solution for managing the quotation process at Pusterla 1880. The implementation has reduced the time required to create new quotations to under five minutes and decreased the time needed to generate and validate cost estimates by 90%.

"Leveraging the AI capabilities offered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Database 23ai, and supported by Technology Reply's expertise, we have significantly streamlined our quotation process. This has enabled us to respond more quickly to customer requests while reducing the risk of errors in our decision-making," said Luca Meana, President, Pusterla 1880.

Pusterla 1880, a company with over 140 years of experience in luxury packaging production, faced increasing complexity in its quoting processes due to product customization and cost variability. Pusterla 1880 sought to improve the efficiency and precision in responding to customer requests by adopting a solution that automates the entire process, moving beyond traditional manual methods.

The solution consists of a set of dedicated AI agents, developed and operated on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Oracle Database solution is designed to generate accurate cost estimates and pricing proposals. Each agent in the system handles and automates a specific phase of the quoting process using data stored in Oracle Database 23ai and retrieval-augmented generation. The agents in the system include an AI Configurator Assistant that analyzes historical data to generate new product production processes, a Brief Analysis Assistant that automatically extracts technical specifications from customer briefs, and an Estimates Assistant that automates and optimizes decision-making by leveraging past data stored in Oracle Database 23ai. This agent generates dynamic queries based on model annotations within the structured data model, enhancing the accuracy and speed of the estimation process. Additionally, it uses Oracle AI Vector Search to retrieve relevant financial documents and train the LLM with contextual business knowledge, further improving the quality of responses.

"Our collaboration with Technology Reply is revolutionizing AI-driven business processes by harnessing the power of Oracle Autonomous Database and AI Vector Search. Through the Pusterla 1880 project, we are demonstrating how AI can seamlessly integrate into enterprises, driving intelligent automation and operational efficiency. With Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as the foundation, we are enabling businesses to unlock new levels of innovation and performance," said Tirthankar Lahiri, SVP, Mission-Critical Data and AI Engines

By adopting the joint solution developed with Technology Reply and Oracle, Pusterla 1880 has achieved significant benefits, including increased quote accuracy, reduced response times, and more efficient resource management. The solution has also enhanced pricing accuracy, reducing the risk of misquoted estimates and improving the alignment of quotes with production costs. The system empowers data-driven decision-making in pricing strategies, leading to more strategic and consistent outcomes.

Pusterla 1880

Pusterla 1880 is a leading company in luxury packaging production with a long tradition and a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation. Through continuous research into innovative materials and original technical solutions, Pusterla offers high-quality, customised packaging with a focus on environmental sustainability.

www.pusterla1880.com

Technology Reply

Technology Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865], part of the Reply Group, specialises in designing innovative solutions based on Oracle technologies. With over 25 years of experience, it supports companies in their innovation and digital transformation processes by integrating AI, Machine Learning, Big Data, and emerging technologies.

www.reply.com

