The jury of the first contest connecting artificial intelligence with the world of live performance comprises the following DJs and artists: Albertino, Nicola Gotti, Jacopo Di Cera, DJ Tennis, Damir Ivic, Ali Demirel, Ale Lippi, Auronda Scalera Alfredo Cramerotti, Annibale Siconolfi, Seth Troxler.

Reply, an international group specialized in the creation of new business models enabled by Artificial Intelligence and driven by a strong culture of innovation, is expanding its creative experimentation initiatives this year with the launch of the AI Music Contest. Organised in collaboration with Kappa FuturFestival, one of Europe's leading electronic music festivals, the competition is open to creatives and innovators who use AI technologies to explore new forms of integration between sound and visuals. It aims to enhance the expressive potential of artificial intelligence in live performances.

The jury members include prominent figures such as Seth Troxler and DJ Tennis, who are renowned DJs and producers known for their pioneering use of AI in live performances. Also on the panel is Albertino, a DJ, radio host and the artistic director of Radio m2o. Alongside them on the panel are Damir Ivic, journalist and music critic and expert in the electronic music scene and music producer and DJ, Ali Demirel, who's immersive live performances often feature AI-generated elements. Also, part of the jury this year are the curatorial duo Auronda Scalera Dr. Alfredo Cramerotti, at the forefront of contemporary art and emerging technologies. The digital artist, architect and 3D designer Annibale Siconolfi, famed for his futuristic, dystopian visualisations, joins the jury alongside Jacopo Di Cera, a Milan-born artist who has exhibited his work in galleries worldwide. Ale Lippi, a music producer and sound designer who is often considered one of the most influential figures in Italian electronic dance music, joins Nicola Gotti, a creative and designer who is also the CCO at Bitmama Reply, to complete the jury.

The theme chosen for the first edition is 'Experience of a Beat' an invitation for artists to explore using artificial intelligence to create immersive experiences combining music, visual arts and audience interaction. Projects must be submitted via the platform aimc.reply.com by 1 June 2025 and will be evaluated by the jury based on creativity, integration of sound and visuals, and expressive potential in the context of a live performance.

Finalists will have the opportunity to showcase their creations live on stage at the Kappa FuturFestival in Turin, which will take place from 4th to 6th July 2025. The winners will be announced at the end of the festival.

Internationally renowned DJ and visual artist Ali Demirel commented: 'The Reply AI Music Contest represents an exciting fusion of technology and creativity. As an artist who is always looking for new sonic frontiers, I'm particularly interested in how AI will be integrated into live performances. I aim to maintain a critical perspective on new technologies while also embracing and exploring them. This contest could open new pathways for artistic expression in electronic music and visual arts. I'm honored to evaluate the work of these digital pioneers and thrilled to see the finalists perform at Kappa FuturFestival this year!

Albertino, DJ and Artistic Director of m2o, added: "I'm excited to be part of the jury for the Reply AI Music Contest. Artificial intelligence is having a strong impact on the world of electronic music, and I'm looking forward to discovering how participants will use it to create innovative and engaging live performances

"Reply has always been committed to promoting new technologies among younger generations, and continues to foster a culture of innovation by creating spaces where imagination and technology meet, encouraging creative experimentation. The jury we have brought together reflects this commitment. The AIMC is a concrete opportunity for young talent to explore the potential of artificial intelligence as a tool for human creativity, opening up new, accessible avenues of expression for anyone eager to take on the challenge." commented Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply

This contest forms part of Reply Challenges, a program comprising technological and creative competitions that reflect Reply's commitment to developing innovative educational models that engage with the younger generation. The Reply Challenges community now has over 150,000 participants worldwide.

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key European industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

