Freitag, 21.02.2025
Neues Allzeithoch: Sensationelle Goldfunde! - könnte das der nächste Multi-Bagger sein?
WKN: A2N5ZT | ISIN: GRS087003000 | Ticker-Symbol: INTA
Frankfurt
21.02.25
08:19 Uhr
3,225 Euro
+0,055
+1,74 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTRACOM HOLDINGS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,2103,26513:10
PR Newswire
21.02.2025 12:42 Uhr
122 Leser
Winncom Technologies Introduces Intracom Telecom's 26 GHz WIBAS G5 GigaConnect Solution to Transform UK WISP Networks

Finanznachrichten News

London, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Winncom Technologies, a global leader in wireless broadband distribution, is introducing Intracom Telecom's WIBAS G5 Smart-BS, a next-generation 26 GHz Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) solution, to help UK Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) leverage Ofcom's newly approved spectrum for high-capacity, very long-range suburban and rural connectivity.

The 26 GHz frequency band is a game-changer for WISPs, enabling multi-gigabit speeds and cost-effective network expansion. Designed for urban, suburban rural broadband, residential and enterprise connectivity, and last-mile solutions, this spectrum allows providers to deliver fiber-like performance without the cost and complexity of traditional infrastructure.

Intracom Telecom, a multinational manufacturer and global telecommunications systems and solutions vendor with over 45 years of industry expertise, is renowned for its innovations in wireless access and transmission. Their WIBAS G5 Smart-BS solution offers multi-gigabit throughput for high-demand applications, carrier-grade reliability in congested environments, and scalability for expanding WISP networks while serving as a cost-effective alternative to fiber deployments.

With 30 years of industry experience, Winncom Technologies provides comprehensive local stock availability, sales support, and full network design & engineering assistance for all the cutting-edge wireless solutions in its portfolio, including Intracom Telecom's WIBAS G5 GigaConnect. This ensures UK WISPs have the resources and expertise to optimize and efficiently deploy 26 GHz networks.

--

For more information on Intracom Telecom's 26 GHz solutions and how Winncom Technologies can support your deployment, contact us at sales.emea@winncom.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/winncom-technologies-introduces-intracom-telecoms-26-ghz-wibas-g5-gigaconnect-solution-to-transform-uk-wisp-networks-302382246.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
