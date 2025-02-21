SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX Technology Holding AB Year-end Report 2024

SaltX Technology is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that benefits customers, the climate, and society. Today, the company issued its Year-end Report for 2024.

"In 2024, we focused intensively on material testing and scaling up our technology. With the successful results from our test facility, ECRC in Hofors, and a strengthened partner network, we are now ready to take the next crucial step towards commercialization."

- Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltXTechnology



Presentation of the Year-end Report

The report is presented in a video interview where SaltX CEO, Lina Jorheden talks about the quarter that has passed, answers questions from shareholders, and describes the company's plans going forward. Feel free to continue sending questions via email: investors@saltxtechnology.com

CEO interview, Year-end Report 2024 with Lina Jorheden - https://youtu.be/R2wvBnCvkYE



FINANCIAL EVENTS

The fourth quarter

Net sales amounted to MSEK 18.5 (16.9)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -16.0 (-17.1)

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -7.9 (-33.3)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.10)

Full year January - December

Net sales amounted to MSEK 39.9 (26.0)

Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -54.2 (-47.1) whereof MSEK 24.4 constituted a loan from the State Energy Agency which was converted to a grant in quarter 2

Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -58.6 (-36.9)

Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.32 (-0.37)



SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

The fourth quarter

Lina Jorheden appointed CEO of SaltX Technology

After the end of the period

SaltX will hire a new CFO, as the current CFO has announced his wish to retire

SaltX achieved a significant breakthrough at its plant for electrified emission-free quicklime

SaltX and thyssenkrupp Polysius signed a letter of intent to design and engineer fully electrified production facilities



Read the full report here:

https://www.saltxtechnology.com/investor/news/financial-reports/



Stockholm February 21, 2025

Board & CEO



For further information, please contact:

Lina Jorheden, CEO, +46 70 825 11 83

Harald Bauer, CFO, +46 70 810 80 34

Stockholm, 2025-02-21