21.02.2025 08:00 Uhr
SaltX Technology Holding AB: SaltX Technology Holding AB Year-end Report 2024

SaltX Technology is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technology that benefits customers, the climate, and society. Today, the company issued its Year-end Report for 2024.

"In 2024, we focused intensively on material testing and scaling up our technology. With the successful results from our test facility, ECRC in Hofors, and a strengthened partner network, we are now ready to take the next crucial step towards commercialization."

- Lina Jorheden, CEO SaltXTechnology


Presentation of the Year-end Report
The report is presented in a video interview where SaltX CEO, Lina Jorheden talks about the quarter that has passed, answers questions from shareholders, and describes the company's plans going forward. Feel free to continue sending questions via email: investors@saltxtechnology.com

CEO interview, Year-end Report 2024 with Lina Jorheden - https://youtu.be/R2wvBnCvkYE


FINANCIAL EVENTS

The fourth quarter

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 18.5 (16.9)

  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -16.0 (-17.1)

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -7.9 (-33.3)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.09 (-0.10)

Full year January - December

  • Net sales amounted to MSEK 39.9 (26.0)

  • Operating profit/loss (EBIT) totaled MSEK -54.2 (-47.1) whereof MSEK 24.4 constituted a loan from the State Energy Agency which was converted to a grant in quarter 2

  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to MSEK -58.6 (-36.9)

  • Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.32 (-0.37)


SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

The fourth quarter

  • Lina Jorheden appointed CEO of SaltX Technology

After the end of the period

  • SaltX will hire a new CFO, as the current CFO has announced his wish to retire

  • SaltX achieved a significant breakthrough at its plant for electrified emission-free quicklime

  • SaltX and thyssenkrupp Polysius signed a letter of intent to design and engineer fully electrified production facilities


Read the full report here:
https://www.saltxtechnology.com/investor/news/financial-reports/

Stockholm February 21, 2025
Board & CEO


For further information, please contact:
Lina Jorheden, CEO, +46 70 825 11 83
Harald Bauer, CFO, +46 70 810 80 34

*************************************************
This information is such information that SaltX Technology Holding AB (publ) is obliged to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the care of the above contact persons, for publication on February 21, 2025, at 08.00 CET.


About SaltX Technology
SaltX is a Swedish Greentech company that develops and markets sustainable technologies that benefit customers, the climate, and society. The company focuses on the electrification of emission-intensive industries such as the lime and cement industries. SaltX Technology's share is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, with FNCA Sweden AB as the Certified Adviser. For more information, visit: www.saltxtechnology.com.


Stockholm, 2025-02-21


