NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) reported data from the Phase 3 ASTRO study of TREMFYA subcutaneous induction therapy in adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis. The company said study findings through week 12 showed statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements compared to placebo across all clinical and endoscopic measures consistent with the FDA-approved intravenous induction regimen in this population.TREMFYA received FDA approval in September 2024 for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active UC and is currently administered via an IV induction regimen, followed by a SC maintenance regimen.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX