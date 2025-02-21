Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neues Allzeithoch: Sensationelle Goldfunde! - könnte das der nächste Multi-Bagger sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938456 | ISIN: US3131483063 | Ticker-Symbol: A35
Frankfurt
21.02.25
08:05 Uhr
185,00 Euro
-4,00
-2,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
185,00187,0014:50
184,00187,0014:40
PR Newswire
21.02.2025 13:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Farmer Mac Reports 2024 Results

Finanznachrichten News

- Announces 7% Dividend Increase -

- Outstanding Business Volume of $29.5 Billion -

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

"We are very pleased with our 2024 results, and believe we are well-positioned to deliver on our multiyear strategy as we head into 2025 with good momentum, strong liquidity and capital levels, a diversified business mix, highly effective risk management practices, and most importantly, a talented team of dedicated professionals," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm. "Through our work, we strengthen the economic framework that supports Rural America and enables families, businesses, and entire communities to thrive. We are optimistic about the future and will maintain our singular focus on fulfilling our mission efficiently, innovatively, and profitably."

Full Year 2024 and Recent Highlights

  • Net interest income grew 8% year-over-year to $353.9 million
  • Net effective spread1 increased 4% from the prior-year period to $339.6 million
  • Net income attributable to common stockholders was $180.4 million, compared to $172.8 million in the same period last year
  • Core earnings1 of $171.6 million, or $15.64 per diluted common share
  • Total core capital of $1.5 billion and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 14.2% as of December 31, 2024
  • As of December 31, 2024, Farmer Mac had 264 days of liquidity
  • On February 20, 2025, Farmer Mac's Board of Directors raised the quarterly common stock dividend by 7% to $1.50 per share, the fourteenth consecutive annual increase

$ in thousands, except per
share amounts

Quarter Ended

Year Ended

December
31, 2024

December
31, 2023

YoY %
Change

December
31, 2024

December
31, 2023

YoY %
Change

Net Change in

Business Volume

$1,054,727

$819,013

N/A

$1,052,006

$2,548,942

N/A

Net Interest Income (GAAP)

$93,368

$82,169

14 %

$353,867

$327,547

8 %

Net Effective Spread

(Non-GAAP)

$87,528

$84,551

4 %

$339,564

$326,980

4 %

Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$4.63

$3.73

24 %

$16.44

$15.81

4 %

Core EPS (Non-GAAP)

$3.97

$4.10

(3) %

$15.64

$15.65

- %


1 Non-GAAP Measure

Dividends

On February 20, 2025, Farmer Mac's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share on all three classes of common stock - Class A voting common stock (NYSE: AGM.A), Class B voting common stock (not listed on any exchange), and Class C non-voting common stock (NYSE: AGM). This quarterly dividend, which represents an increase of 7% in Farmer Mac's quarterly dividend rate on a year-over-year basis, will be payable on March 31, 2025 to holders of record of common stock as of March 14, 2025. This is the fourteenth consecutive year that Farmer Mac has increased its quarterly common stock dividend, and this increase is supported by Farmer Mac's earnings potential and overall capital position.

Farmer Mac's Board of Directors also declared a dividend on each of Farmer Mac's four classes of preferred stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.35625 per share of 5.700% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: AGM.PR.D), $0.359375 per share of 5.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: AGM.PR.E), $0.328125 per share of 5.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: AGM.PR.F), and $0.3046875 per share of 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (AGM.PR.G), is for the period from but not including January 17, 2025 to and including April 17, 2025. The preferred dividends will be payable on April 17, 2025 to holders of record as of April 1, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Friday, February 21, 2025, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

Telephone (Domestic): (800) 836-8184
Telephone (International): (646) 357-8785
Webcast: https://www.farmermac.com/investors/events-presentations/

When dialing in to the call, please ask for the "Farmer Mac Earnings Conference Call." The call can be heard live and will also be available for replay on Farmer Mac's website for two weeks following the conclusion of the call.

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for 2024 is in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business. For example, in third quarter 2024, we excluded the loss on the retirement of the Series C Preferred Stock from core earnings and core earnings per share, which is consistent with Farmer Mac's historical treatment of any losses on the retirement of preferred stock.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of those assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

  • the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
  • legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;
  • fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;
  • the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;
  • the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;
  • the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;
  • the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;
  • developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;
  • the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and
  • other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. Our secondary market provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


(in thousands)

Assets:




Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $16,190 and $5,111, respectively)

$ 1,024,007


$ 888,707

Investment securities:




Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $6,105,116 and $5,060,135, respectively)

5,953,014


4,918,931

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

9,270


53,756

Other investments

11,017


6,817

Total Investment Securities

5,973,301


4,979,504

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:




Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,835,658 and $5,825,433, respectively)

5,514,546


5,532,479

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

2,717,688


4,213,069

Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities

8,232,234


9,745,548

USDA Securities:




Trading, at fair value

818


1,241

Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost

2,370,534


2,354,171

Total USDA Securities

2,371,352


2,355,412

Loans:




Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value

6,170


-

Loans held for investment, at amortized cost

11,183,408


9,623,119

Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost

2,038,283


1,432,261

Allowance for losses

(23,223)


(16,031)

Total loans, net of allowance

13,204,638


11,039,349

Financial derivatives, at fair value

27,789


37,478

Accrued interest receivable (includes $28,563 and $16,764, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

310,592


287,128

Guarantee and commitment fees receivable

50,499


49,832

Deferred tax asset, net

1,544


8,470

Prepaid expenses and other assets

128,786


132,954

Total Assets

$ 31,324,742


$ 29,524,382





Liabilities and Equity:




Liabilities:




Notes payable

$ 27,371,174


$ 26,336,542

Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties

1,929,628


1,351,069

Financial derivatives, at fair value

77,326


117,131

Accrued interest payable (includes $12,387 and $9,407, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)

195,113


181,841

Guarantee and commitment obligation

48,326


47,563

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

212,527


76,662

Reserve for losses

1,622


1,711

Total Liabilities

29,835,716


28,112,519

Commitments and Contingencies




Equity:




Preferred stock:




Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December

31, 2023 (redemption value $75,000,000)

-


73,382

Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

96,659


96,659

Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

77,003


77,003

Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

116,160


116,160

Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding

121,327


121,327

Common stock:




Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding

1,031


1,031

Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding

500


500

Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,360,083 shares and 9,310,872 shares

outstanding, respectively

9,360


9,311

Additional paid-in capital

135,894


132,919

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(12,147)


(40,145)

Retained earnings

943,239


823,716

Total Equity

1,489,026


1,411,863

Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 31,324,742


$ 29,524,382

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



For the Three Months Ended


For the Years Ended


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Interest income:








Investments and cash equivalents

$ 87,160


$ 77,715


$ 345,501


$ 287,144

Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities

139,350


147,601


628,828


590,250

Loans

169,255


126,057


629,187


514,894

Total interest income

395,765


351,373


1,603,516


1,392,288

Total interest expense

302,397


269,204


1,249,649


1,064,741

Net interest income

93,368


82,169


353,867


327,547

(Provision for)/release of losses

(3,773)


626


(11,579)


(858)

Net interest income after (provision for)/release of losses

89,595


82,795


342,288


326,689

Non-interest income/(expense):








Guarantee and commitment fees

4,009


3,770


15,738


16,712

Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives

4,290


(1,881)


2,636


2,882

Losses on sale of mortgage loans

-


-


(1,147)


-

Gains on sale of available-for-sale investment securities

-


-


1,052


-

(Provision for)/release of reserve for losses

(99)


(51)


89


(278)

Other (expense)/income

(312)


942


3,029


4,195

Non-interest income

7,888


2,780


21,397


23,511

Operating expenses:








Compensation and employee benefits

15,641


15,523


63,975


58,914

General and administrative

12,452


8,916


38,236


34,963

Regulatory fees

1,000


725


3,175


3,222

Real estate owned operating costs, net

-


-


196


-

Operating expenses

29,093


25,164


105,582


97,099

Income before income taxes

68,390


60,411


258,103


253,101

Income tax expense

11,876


12,792


50,910


53,098

Net income

56,514


47,619


207,193


200,003

Preferred stock dividends

(5,666)


(6,791)


(25,146)


(27,165)

Loss on retirement of preferred stock

-


-


(1,619)


-

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 50,848


$ 40,828


$ 180,428


$ 172,838









Earnings per common share:








Basic earnings per common share

$ 4.67


$ 3.77


$ 16.59


$ 15.97

Diluted earnings per common share

$ 4.63


$ 3.73


$ 16.44


$ 15.81

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings


For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2024


December 31, 2023


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 50,848


$ 42,312


$ 40,828

Less reconciling items:






Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value

changes

3,084


(1,064)


(836)

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

5,737


205


(3,598)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets

(83)


99


(37)

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value

(39)


27


88

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

534


(503)


(800)

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock

-


(1,619)


-

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(1,939)


260


1,089

Sub-total

7,294


(2,595)


(4,094)

Core earnings

$ 43,554


$ 44,907


$ 44,922







Composition of Core Earnings:






Revenues:






Net effective spread(1)

$ 87,528


$ 85,396


$ 84,551

Guarantee and commitment fees(2)

5,086


4,997


4,865

Other(3)

(491)


1,133


767

Total revenues

92,123


91,526


90,183







Credit related expense (GAAP):






Provision for/(release of) losses

3,872


3,258


(575)

REO operating expenses

-


196


-

Total credit related expense/(income)

3,872


3,454


(575)







Operating expenses (GAAP):






Compensation and employee benefits

15,641


15,237


15,523

General and administrative

12,452


8,625


8,916

Regulatory fees

1,000


725


725

Total operating expenses

29,093


24,587


25,164







Net earnings

59,158


63,485


65,594

Income tax expense(4)

9,938


12,681


13,881

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

5,666


5,897


6,791

Core earnings

$ 43,554


$ 44,907


$ 44,922







Core earnings per share:






Basic

$ 4.00


$ 4.13


$ 4.14

Diluted

$ 3.97


$ 4.10


$ 4.10



(1)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(2)

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings


For the Years Ended


December 31, 2024


December 31, 2023


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 180,428


$ 172,838

Less reconciling items:




Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes

3,344


5,142

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes

11,548


(5,394)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets

(85)


1,979

Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated

at fair value

45


175

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives

(1,666)


227

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock

(1,619)


-

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(2,769)


(447)

Sub-total

8,798


1,682

Core earnings

$ 171,630


$ 171,156





Composition of Core Earnings:




Revenues:




Net effective spread(1)

$ 339,564


$ 326,980

Guarantee and commitment fees(2)

20,321


18,928

Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP)

1,052


-

Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP)

(1,147)


-

Other(3)

2,200


3,299

Total revenues

361,990


349,207





Credit related expense (GAAP):




Provision for losses

11,490


1,136

REO operating expenses

196


-

Total credit related expense

11,686


1,136





Operating expenses (GAAP):




Compensation and employee benefits

63,975


58,914

General and administrative

38,236


34,963

Regulatory fees

3,175


3,222

Total operating expenses

105,386


97,099





Net earnings

244,918


250,972

Income tax expense(4)

48,142


52,651

Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)

25,146


27,165

Core earnings

$ 171,630


$ 171,156





Core earnings per share:




Basic

$ 15.78


$ 15.80

Diluted

$ 15.64


$ 15.65



(1)

Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.

(2)

Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.

(3)

Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.

(4)

Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


For the Years Ended


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Basic EPS

$ 4.67


$ 3.89


$ 3.77


$ 16.59


$ 15.97

Less reconciling items:










Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial

derivatives due to fair value changes

0.28


(0.09)


(0.08)


0.31


0.49

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair

value changes

0.53


0.02


(0.33)


1.06


(0.50)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities

(0.01)


0.01


-


(0.01)


0.18

Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets

consolidated at fair value

-


-


0.01


-


0.02

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on

financial derivatives

0.05


(0.05)


(0.07)


(0.15)


0.02

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred

stock

-


(0.15)


-


(0.15)


-

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(0.18)


0.02


0.10


(0.25)


(0.04)

Sub-total

0.67


(0.24)


(0.37)


0.81


0.17

Core Earnings - Basic EPS

$ 4.00


$ 4.13


$ 4.14


$ 15.78


$ 15.80











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and

Core Earnings)

10,889


10,883


10,841


10,874


10,829

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share


For the Three Months Ended


For the Years Ended


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


(in thousands, except per share amounts)

GAAP - Diluted EPS

$ 4.63


$ 3.86


$ 3.73


$ 16.44


$ 15.81

Less reconciling items:










Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial

derivatives due to fair value changes

0.28


(0.09)


(0.08)


0.30


0.47

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair

value changes

0.52


0.02


(0.33)


1.05


(0.49)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities

(0.01)


0.01


-


(0.01)


0.18

Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains on

assets consolidated at fair value

-


-


0.01


-


0.02

Net effects of terminations or net settlements on

financial derivatives

0.05


(0.05)


(0.07)


(0.14)


0.02

Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred

stock

-


(0.15)


-


(0.15)


-

Income tax effect related to reconciling items

(0.18)


0.02


0.10


(0.25)


(0.04)

Sub-total

0.66


(0.24)


(0.37)


0.80


0.16

Core Earnings - Diluted EPS

$ 3.97


$ 4.10


$ 4.10


$ 15.64


$ 15.65











Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and

Core Earnings)

10,982


10,966


10,952


10,975


10,937

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread


For the Three Months Ended


For the Years Ended


December 31,
2024


September 30,
2024


December 31,
2023


December 31,
2024


December 31,
2023


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


Dollars


Yield


(dollars in thousands)

Net interest income/yield

$ 93,368


1.21 %


$ 86,791


1.15 %


$ 82,169


1.12 %


$ 353,867


1.16 %


$ 327,547


1.15 %

Net effects of consolidated

trusts

(989)


0.02 %


(1,065)


0.02 %


(1,048)


0.02 %


(4,477)


0.02 %


(4,171)


0.02 %

Expense related to

undesignated financial

derivatives

2


- %


(858)


(0.01) %


(846)


(0.01) %


(1,377)


- %


(4,845)


(0.02) %

Amortization of

premiums/discounts on assets

consolidated at fair value

42


- %


(24)


- %


(104)


- %


(29)


- %


(175)


- %

Amortization of losses due to

terminations or net settlements

on financial derivatives

842


0.01 %


757


0.01 %


782


0.01 %


3,128


0.01 %


3,230


0.01 %

Fair value changes on fair

value hedge relationships

(5,737)


(0.08) %


(205)


(0.01) %


3,598


0.05 %


(11,548)


(0.04) %


5,394


0.02 %

Net effective spread

$ 87,528


1.16 %


$ 85,396


1.16 %


$ 84,551


1.19 %


$ 339,564


1.15 %


$ 326,980


1.18 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024:

Core Earnings by Business Segment

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024


Agricultural Finance


Rural Infrastructure


Treasury




Farm &
Ranch


Corporate
AgFinance


Power &

Utilities


Broadband
Infrastructure


Renewable
Energy


Funding


Investments


Total


(in thousands)

Interest income

$ 149,861


$ 25,063


$ 62,610


$ 10,846


$ 18,760


$ 49,211


$ 79,414


$ 395,765

Interest expense(1)

(116,320)


(17,172)


(57,590)


(7,432)


(13,901)


(13,075)


(76,907)


(302,397)

Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3)

(985)


-


39


-


-


(4,894)


-


(5,840)

Net effective spread

32,556


7,891


5,059


3,414


4,859


31,242


2,507


87,528

Guarantee and commitment fees(3)

4,296


189


232


209


160


-


-


5,086

Other income/(expense)

473


(959)


-


-


-


-


-


(486)

(Provision for)/release of losses

(411)


(96)


179


(783)


(2,759)


-


(2)


(3,872)

Operating expenses(1)

(6,564)


(2,256)


(1,126)


(1,060)


(1,391)


(3,620)


(1,086)


(17,103)

Income tax (expense)/benefit

(6,373)


(1,002)


(912)


(374)


(183)


(5,801)


(298)


(14,943)

Segment core earnings

$ 23,977


$ 3,767


$ 3,432


$ 1,406


$ 686


$ 21,821


$ 1,121


$ 56,210

















Reconciliation to net income:
















Net effects of derivatives and

trading securities















$ 9,272

Unallocated (expenses)/income















(12,035)

Income tax effect related to

reconciling items















3,067

Net income















$ 56,514

















Total Assets:
















Total on- and off-balance sheet

segment assets at principal balance

$ 18,606,968


$ 1,887,705


$ 6,809,366


$ 802,466


$ 1,416,525


$ -


$ -


$ 29,523,030

Off-balance sheet assets under

management















(4,981,285)

Unallocated assets















6,782,997

Total assets on the consolidated

balance sheets















$ 31,324,742



(1)

The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.

(2)

Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships.

(3)

Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off

Balance Sheet


As of December 31,




2024


2023





(in thousands)

Agricultural Finance:







Farm & Ranch:







Loans


On-balance sheet


$ 5,414,732


$ 5,133,450

Loans held in consolidated trusts:







Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors

(single-class)(1)


On-balance sheet


885,295


870,912

Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors

(structured)(1)


On-balance sheet


1,152,988


561,349

IO-FMGS(2)


On-balance sheet


8,710


9,409

USDA Securities


On-balance sheet


2,402,423


2,368,872

AgVantage Securities(1)


On-balance sheet


4,720,000


5,835,000

LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments


Off-balance sheet


3,070,554


2,999,943

Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)


Off-balance sheet


426,310


452,602

Loans serviced for others


Off-balance sheet


525,956


577,264

Total Farm & Ranch




$ 18,606,968


$ 18,808,801

Corporate AgFinance:







Loans


On-balance sheet


$ 1,381,674


$ 1,259,723

AgVantage Securities(1)


On-balance sheet


280,297


288,879

Unfunded loan commitments


Off-balance sheet


225,734


145,377

Total Corporate AgFinance




$ 1,887,705


$ 1,693,979

Total Agricultural Finance




$ 20,494,673


$ 20,502,780

Infrastructure Finance:







Power & Utilities:







Loans


On-balance sheet


$ 2,886,576


$ 2,616,359

AgVantage Securities(1)


On-balance sheet


3,521,143


3,898,468

LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments


Off-balance sheet


401,647


464,743

Total Power & Utilities




$ 6,809,366


$ 6,979,570

Broadband Infrastructure:







Loans


On-balance sheet


$ 622,207


$ 478,118

Unfunded loan commitments


Off-balance sheet


180,259


23,035

Total Broadband Infrastructure




$ 802,466


$ 501,153

Renewable Energy:







Loans


On-balance sheet


$ 1,265,700


$ 440,286

Unfunded loan commitments


Off-balance sheet


150,825


47,235

Total Renewable Energy




$ 1,416,525


$ 487,521

Total Infrastructure Finance




$ 9,028,357


$ 7,968,244

Total




$ 29,523,030


$ 28,471,024



(1)

A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security.

(2)

An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization.

(3)

Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:


Net Effective Spread


Agricultural Finance


Infrastructure Finance


Treasury




Farm &

Ranch


Corporate
AgFinance


Power &
Utilities


Broadband
Infrastructure


Renewable
Energy


Funding


Investments


Net Effective
Spread


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


Dollars

Yield


(dollars in thousands)

For the quarter ended:
















December 31, 2024

$ 32,556


$ 7,891


$ 5,059


$ 3,414


$ 4,859


$ 31,242


$ 2,507


$ 87,528


0.96 %


1.95 %


0.32 %


2.34 %


1.76 %


0.42 %


0.15 %


1.16 %

September 30, 2024

35,755


6,397


4,785


2,794


3,810


30,912


943


85,396


1.05 %


1.56 %


0.30 %


2.21 %


1.78 %


0.42 %


0.05 %


1.16 %

June 30, 2024

34,156


7,866


5,253


2,393


2,999


30,268


661


83,596


0.98 %


1.91 %


0.32 %


2.16 %


1.86 %


0.41 %


0.04 %


1.14 %

March 31, 2024

32,843


7,971


4,890


2,342


2,049


32,474


475


83,044


0.95 %


2.05 %


0.30 %


2.08 %


1.75 %


0.45 %


0.03 %


1.14 %

December 31, 2023

33,329


8,382


4,916


2,426


1,540


33,361


597


84,551


0.98 %


2.06 %


0.31 %


2.06 %


1.69 %


0.47 %


0.04 %


1.19 %

September 30, 2023

32,718


8,250


3,979


2,383


1,150


34,412


532


83,424


0.97 %


2.05 %


0.26 %


2.15 %


1.46 %


0.49 %


0.04 %


1.20 %

June 30, 2023

34,388


7,444


3,681


2,127


1,100


32,498


594


81,832


1.03 %


1.92 %


0.25 %


2.25 %


1.47 %


0.48 %


0.04 %


1.20 %

March 31, 2023

32,465


7,148


3,599


1,908


858


31,738


(543)


77,173


0.97 %


1.94 %


0.24 %


2.53 %


1.53 %


0.47 %


(0.04) %


1.15 %

December 31, 2022

32,770


7,471


3,271


1,689


935


27,656


(2,689)


71,103


0.98 %


1.94 %


0.24 %


2.39 %


1.76 %


0.42 %


(0.19) %


1.07 %

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended


December
2024


September
2024


June
2024


March
2024


December
2023


September
2023


June
2023


March
2023


December
2022


(in thousands)

Revenues:


















Net effective spread

$ 87,528


$ 85,396


$ 83,596


$ 83,044


$ 84,551


$ 83,424


$ 81,832


$ 77,173


$ 71,103

Guarantee and commitment fees

5,086


4,997


5,256


4,982


4,865


4,828


4,581


4,654


4,677

Gain on sale of investment securities

-


-


1,052


-


-


-


-


-


-

Loss on sale of mortgage loan

-


-


(1,147)


-


-


-


-


-


-

Other

(491)


1,133


481


1,077


767


1,056


409


1,067


390

Total revenues

92,123


91,526


89,238


89,103


90,183


89,308


86,822


82,894


76,170



















Credit related expense/(income):


















Provision for/(release of) losses

3,872


3,258


6,230


(1,870)


(575)


(181)


1,142


750


1,945

REO operating expenses

-


196


-


-


-


-


-


-


819

Total credit related expense/(income)

3,872


3,454


6,230


(1,870)


(575)


(181)


1,142


750


2,764



















Operating expenses:


















Compensation and employee benefits

15,641


15,237


14,840


18,257


15,523


14,103


13,937


15,351


12,105

General and administrative

12,452


8,625


8,904


8,255


8,916


9,100


9,420


7,527


8,055

Regulatory fees

1,000


725


725


725


725


831


831


835


832

Total operating expenses

29,093


24,587


24,469


27,237


25,164


24,034


24,188


23,713


20,992



















Net earnings

59,158


63,485


58,539


63,736


65,594


65,455


61,492


58,431


52,414

Income tax expense

9,938


12,681


11,970


13,553


13,881


13,475


12,539


12,756


11,210

Preferred stock dividends

5,666


5,897


6,792


6,791


6,791


6,792


6,791


6,791


6,791

Core earnings

$ 43,554


$ 44,907


$ 39,777


$ 43,392


$ 44,922


$ 45,188


$ 42,162


$ 38,884


$ 34,413



















Reconciling items:


















Gains/(losses) on undesignated

financial derivatives due to fair value

changes

$ 3,084


$ (1,064)


$ (359)


$ 1,683


$ (836)


$ 2,921


$ 2,141


$ 916


$ 1,596

Gains/(losses) on hedging activities

due to fair value changes

5,737


205


2,604


3,002


(3,598)


3,210


(4,901)


(105)


(148)

Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading

assets

(83)


99


(87)


(14)


(37)


1,714


(57)


359


31

Net effects of amortization of

premiums/discounts and deferred gains

on assets consolidated at fair value

(39)


27


26


31


88


29


29


29


57

Net effects of terminations or net

settlements on financial derivatives

534


(503)


(1,505)


(192)


(800)


(79)


583


523


1,268

Issuance costs on the retirement of

preferred stock

-


(1,619)


-


-


-


-


-


-


-

Income tax effect related to reconciling

items

(1,939)


260


(143)


(947)


1,089


(1,638)


464


(362)


(590)

Net income attributable to common

stockholders

$ 50,848


$ 42,312


$ 40,313


$ 46,955


$ 40,828


$ 51,345


$ 40,421


$ 40,244


$ 36,627

SOURCE Farmer Mac

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.