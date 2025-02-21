Farmer Mac Reports 2024 Results

- Announces 7% Dividend Increase -

- Outstanding Business Volume of $29.5 Billion -

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

"We are very pleased with our 2024 results, and believe we are well-positioned to deliver on our multiyear strategy as we head into 2025 with good momentum, strong liquidity and capital levels, a diversified business mix, highly effective risk management practices, and most importantly, a talented team of dedicated professionals," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm. "Through our work, we strengthen the economic framework that supports Rural America and enables families, businesses, and entire communities to thrive. We are optimistic about the future and will maintain our singular focus on fulfilling our mission efficiently, innovatively, and profitably."

Full Year 2024 and Recent Highlights

Net interest income grew 8% year-over-year to $353.9 million

Net effective spread 1 increased 4% from the prior-year period to $339.6 million

increased 4% from the prior-year period to $339.6 million Net income attributable to common stockholders was $180.4 million, compared to $172.8 million in the same period last year

Core earnings 1 of $171.6 million, or $15.64 per diluted common share

of $171.6 million, or $15.64 per diluted common share Total core capital of $1.5 billion and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 14.2% as of December 31, 2024

As of December 31, 2024, Farmer Mac had 264 days of liquidity

On February 20, 2025, Farmer Mac's Board of Directors raised the quarterly common stock dividend by 7% to $1.50 per share, the fourteenth consecutive annual increase

$ in thousands, except per

share amounts Quarter Ended Year Ended December

31, 2024 December

31, 2023 YoY %

Change December

31, 2024 December

31, 2023 YoY %

Change Net Change in Business Volume $1,054,727 $819,013 N/A $1,052,006 $2,548,942 N/A Net Interest Income (GAAP) $93,368 $82,169 14 % $353,867 $327,547 8 % Net Effective Spread (Non-GAAP) $87,528 $84,551 4 % $339,564 $326,980 4 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $4.63 $3.73 24 % $16.44 $15.81 4 % Core EPS (Non-GAAP) $3.97 $4.10 (3) % $15.64 $15.65 - %



1 Non-GAAP Measure

Dividends

On February 20, 2025, Farmer Mac's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share on all three classes of common stock - Class A voting common stock (NYSE: AGM.A), Class B voting common stock (not listed on any exchange), and Class C non-voting common stock (NYSE: AGM). This quarterly dividend, which represents an increase of 7% in Farmer Mac's quarterly dividend rate on a year-over-year basis, will be payable on March 31, 2025 to holders of record of common stock as of March 14, 2025. This is the fourteenth consecutive year that Farmer Mac has increased its quarterly common stock dividend, and this increase is supported by Farmer Mac's earnings potential and overall capital position.

Farmer Mac's Board of Directors also declared a dividend on each of Farmer Mac's four classes of preferred stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.35625 per share of 5.700% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: AGM.PR.D), $0.359375 per share of 5.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: AGM.PR.E), $0.328125 per share of 5.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: AGM.PR.F), and $0.3046875 per share of 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (AGM.PR.G), is for the period from but not including January 17, 2025 to and including April 17, 2025. The preferred dividends will be payable on April 17, 2025 to holders of record as of April 1, 2025.

Earnings Conference Call Information

The conference call to discuss Farmer Mac's fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results will be held beginning at 8:30 a.m. eastern time on Friday, February 21, 2025, and can be accessed by telephone or live webcast as follows:

More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for 2024 is in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share

The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business. For example, in third quarter 2024, we excluded the loss on the retirement of the Series C Preferred Stock from core earnings and core earnings per share, which is consistent with Farmer Mac's historical treatment of any losses on the retirement of preferred stock.

Net Effective Spread

Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of those assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.

Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.

Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.

More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.

Forward-Looking Statements

Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:

the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;

legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;

fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;

the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;

the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;

the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;

the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;

developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;

the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and

other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.

Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.

About Farmer Mac

Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. Our secondary market provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(in thousands) Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $16,190 and $5,111, respectively) $ 1,024,007

$ 888,707 Investment securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $6,105,116 and $5,060,135, respectively) 5,953,014

4,918,931 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 9,270

53,756 Other investments 11,017

6,817 Total Investment Securities 5,973,301

4,979,504 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:





Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,835,658 and $5,825,433, respectively) 5,514,546

5,532,479 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,717,688

4,213,069 Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities 8,232,234

9,745,548 USDA Securities:





Trading, at fair value 818

1,241 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 2,370,534

2,354,171 Total USDA Securities 2,371,352

2,355,412 Loans:





Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 6,170

- Loans held for investment, at amortized cost 11,183,408

9,623,119 Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost 2,038,283

1,432,261 Allowance for losses (23,223)

(16,031) Total loans, net of allowance 13,204,638

11,039,349 Financial derivatives, at fair value 27,789

37,478 Accrued interest receivable (includes $28,563 and $16,764, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 310,592

287,128 Guarantee and commitment fees receivable 50,499

49,832 Deferred tax asset, net 1,544

8,470 Prepaid expenses and other assets 128,786

132,954 Total Assets $ 31,324,742

$ 29,524,382







Liabilities and Equity:





Liabilities:





Notes payable $ 27,371,174

$ 26,336,542 Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties 1,929,628

1,351,069 Financial derivatives, at fair value 77,326

117,131 Accrued interest payable (includes $12,387 and $9,407, respectively, related to consolidated trusts) 195,113

181,841 Guarantee and commitment obligation 48,326

47,563 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 212,527

76,662 Reserve for losses 1,622

1,711 Total Liabilities 29,835,716

28,112,519 Commitments and Contingencies





Equity:





Preferred stock:





Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 (redemption value $75,000,000) -

73,382 Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 96,659

96,659 Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 77,003

77,003 Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 116,160

116,160 Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding 121,327

121,327 Common stock:





Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding 1,031

1,031 Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding 500

500 Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,360,083 shares and 9,310,872 shares outstanding, respectively 9,360

9,311 Additional paid-in capital 135,894

132,919 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (12,147)

(40,145) Retained earnings 943,239

823,716 Total Equity 1,489,026

1,411,863 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 31,324,742

$ 29,524,382

FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income:













Investments and cash equivalents $ 87,160

$ 77,715

$ 345,501

$ 287,144 Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities 139,350

147,601

628,828

590,250 Loans 169,255

126,057

629,187

514,894 Total interest income 395,765

351,373

1,603,516

1,392,288 Total interest expense 302,397

269,204

1,249,649

1,064,741 Net interest income 93,368

82,169

353,867

327,547 (Provision for)/release of losses (3,773)

626

(11,579)

(858) Net interest income after (provision for)/release of losses 89,595

82,795

342,288

326,689 Non-interest income/(expense):













Guarantee and commitment fees 4,009

3,770

15,738

16,712 Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives 4,290

(1,881)

2,636

2,882 Losses on sale of mortgage loans -

-

(1,147)

- Gains on sale of available-for-sale investment securities -

-

1,052

- (Provision for)/release of reserve for losses (99)

(51)

89

(278) Other (expense)/income (312)

942

3,029

4,195 Non-interest income 7,888

2,780

21,397

23,511 Operating expenses:













Compensation and employee benefits 15,641

15,523

63,975

58,914 General and administrative 12,452

8,916

38,236

34,963 Regulatory fees 1,000

725

3,175

3,222 Real estate owned operating costs, net -

-

196

- Operating expenses 29,093

25,164

105,582

97,099 Income before income taxes 68,390

60,411

258,103

253,101 Income tax expense 11,876

12,792

50,910

53,098 Net income 56,514

47,619

207,193

200,003 Preferred stock dividends (5,666)

(6,791)

(25,146)

(27,165) Loss on retirement of preferred stock -

-

(1,619)

- Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 50,848

$ 40,828

$ 180,428

$ 172,838















Earnings per common share:













Basic earnings per common share $ 4.67

$ 3.77

$ 16.59

$ 15.97 Diluted earnings per common share $ 4.63

$ 3.73

$ 16.44

$ 15.81

Reconciliations

Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Three Months Ended

December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 50,848

$ 42,312

$ 40,828 Less reconciling items:









Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 3,084

(1,064)

(836) Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 5,737

205

(3,598) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (83)

99

(37) Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value (39)

27

88 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 534

(503)

(800) Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock -

(1,619)

- Income tax effect related to reconciling items (1,939)

260

1,089 Sub-total 7,294

(2,595)

(4,094) Core earnings $ 43,554

$ 44,907

$ 44,922











Composition of Core Earnings:









Revenues:









Net effective spread(1) $ 87,528

$ 85,396

$ 84,551 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 5,086

4,997

4,865 Other(3) (491)

1,133

767 Total revenues 92,123

91,526

90,183











Credit related expense (GAAP):









Provision for/(release of) losses 3,872

3,258

(575) REO operating expenses -

196

- Total credit related expense/(income) 3,872

3,454

(575)











Operating expenses (GAAP):









Compensation and employee benefits 15,641

15,237

15,523 General and administrative 12,452

8,625

8,916 Regulatory fees 1,000

725

725 Total operating expenses 29,093

24,587

25,164











Net earnings 59,158

63,485

65,594 Income tax expense(4) 9,938

12,681

13,881 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 5,666

5,897

6,791 Core earnings $ 43,554

$ 44,907

$ 44,922











Core earnings per share:









Basic $ 4.00

$ 4.13

$ 4.14 Diluted $ 3.97

$ 4.10

$ 4.10





(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings

For the Years Ended

December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 180,428

$ 172,838 Less reconciling items:





Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 3,344

5,142 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 11,548

(5,394) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (85)

1,979 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value 45

175 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives (1,666)

227 Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock (1,619)

- Income tax effect related to reconciling items (2,769)

(447) Sub-total 8,798

1,682 Core earnings $ 171,630

$ 171,156







Composition of Core Earnings:





Revenues:





Net effective spread(1) $ 339,564

$ 326,980 Guarantee and commitment fees(2) 20,321

18,928 Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP) 1,052

- Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP) (1,147)

- Other(3) 2,200

3,299 Total revenues 361,990

349,207







Credit related expense (GAAP):





Provision for losses 11,490

1,136 REO operating expenses 196

- Total credit related expense 11,686

1,136







Operating expenses (GAAP):





Compensation and employee benefits 63,975

58,914 General and administrative 38,236

34,963 Regulatory fees 3,175

3,222 Total operating expenses 105,386

97,099







Net earnings 244,918

250,972 Income tax expense(4) 48,142

52,651 Preferred stock dividends (GAAP) 25,146

27,165 Core earnings $ 171,630

$ 171,156







Core earnings per share:





Basic $ 15.78

$ 15.80 Diluted $ 15.64

$ 15.65





(1) Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread. (2) Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities. (3) Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities. (4) Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.

Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Basic EPS $ 4.67

$ 3.89

$ 3.77

$ 16.59

$ 15.97 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.28

(0.09)

(0.08)

0.31

0.49 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.53

0.02

(0.33)

1.06

(0.50) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.01)

0.01

-

(0.01)

0.18 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value -

-

0.01

-

0.02 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.05

(0.05)

(0.07)

(0.15)

0.02 Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock -

(0.15)

-

(0.15)

- Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.18)

0.02

0.10

(0.25)

(0.04) Sub-total 0.67

(0.24)

(0.37)

0.81

0.17 Core Earnings - Basic EPS $ 4.00

$ 4.13

$ 4.14

$ 15.78

$ 15.80



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,889

10,883

10,841

10,874

10,829

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share

For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

(in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP - Diluted EPS $ 4.63

$ 3.86

$ 3.73

$ 16.44

$ 15.81 Less reconciling items:

















Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes 0.28

(0.09)

(0.08)

0.30

0.47 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 0.52

0.02

(0.33)

1.05

(0.49) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities (0.01)

0.01

-

(0.01)

0.18 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value -

-

0.01

-

0.02 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 0.05

(0.05)

(0.07)

(0.14)

0.02 Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock -

(0.15)

-

(0.15)

- Income tax effect related to reconciling items (0.18)

0.02

0.10

(0.25)

(0.04) Sub-total 0.66

(0.24)

(0.37)

0.80

0.16 Core Earnings - Diluted EPS $ 3.97

$ 4.10

$ 4.10

$ 15.64

$ 15.65



















Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and Core Earnings) 10,982

10,966

10,952

10,975

10,937

The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread

For the Three Months Ended

For the Years Ended

December 31,

2024

September 30,

2024

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

Dollars

Yield

(dollars in thousands) Net interest income/yield $ 93,368

1.21 %

$ 86,791

1.15 %

$ 82,169

1.12 %

$ 353,867

1.16 %

$ 327,547

1.15 % Net effects of consolidated trusts (989)

0.02 %

(1,065)

0.02 %

(1,048)

0.02 %

(4,477)

0.02 %

(4,171)

0.02 % Expense related to undesignated financial derivatives 2

- %

(858)

(0.01) %

(846)

(0.01) %

(1,377)

- %

(4,845)

(0.02) % Amortization of premiums/discounts on assets consolidated at fair value 42

- %

(24)

- %

(104)

- %

(29)

- %

(175)

- % Amortization of losses due to terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 842

0.01 %

757

0.01 %

782

0.01 %

3,128

0.01 %

3,230

0.01 % Fair value changes on fair value hedge relationships (5,737)

(0.08) %

(205)

(0.01) %

3,598

0.05 %

(11,548)

(0.04) %

5,394

0.02 % Net effective spread $ 87,528

1.16 %

$ 85,396

1.16 %

$ 84,551

1.19 %

$ 339,564

1.15 %

$ 326,980

1.18 %

The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024:

Core Earnings by Business Segment For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

Agricultural Finance

Rural Infrastructure

Treasury





Farm &

Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Power & Utilities

Broadband

Infrastructure

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Total

(in thousands) Interest income $ 149,861

$ 25,063

$ 62,610

$ 10,846

$ 18,760

$ 49,211

$ 79,414

$ 395,765 Interest expense(1) (116,320)

(17,172)

(57,590)

(7,432)

(13,901)

(13,075)

(76,907)

(302,397) Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3) (985)

-

39

-

-

(4,894)

-

(5,840) Net effective spread 32,556

7,891

5,059

3,414

4,859

31,242

2,507

87,528 Guarantee and commitment fees(3) 4,296

189

232

209

160

-

-

5,086 Other income/(expense) 473

(959)

-

-

-

-

-

(486) (Provision for)/release of losses (411)

(96)

179

(783)

(2,759)

-

(2)

(3,872) Operating expenses(1) (6,564)

(2,256)

(1,126)

(1,060)

(1,391)

(3,620)

(1,086)

(17,103) Income tax (expense)/benefit (6,373)

(1,002)

(912)

(374)

(183)

(5,801)

(298)

(14,943) Segment core earnings $ 23,977

$ 3,767

$ 3,432

$ 1,406

$ 686

$ 21,821

$ 1,121

$ 56,210































Reconciliation to net income:





























Net effects of derivatives and trading securities



























$ 9,272 Unallocated (expenses)/income



























(12,035) Income tax effect related to reconciling items



























3,067 Net income



























$ 56,514































Total Assets:





























Total on- and off-balance sheet segment assets at principal balance $ 18,606,968

$ 1,887,705

$ 6,809,366

$ 802,466

$ 1,416,525

$ -

$ -

$ 29,523,030 Off-balance sheet assets under management



























(4,981,285) Unallocated assets



























6,782,997 Total assets on the consolidated balance sheets



























$ 31,324,742





(1) The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM. (2) Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships. (3) Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.

Supplemental Information

The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:

Outstanding Business Volume



On or Off Balance Sheet

As of December 31,





2024

2023







(in thousands) Agricultural Finance:











Farm & Ranch:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 5,414,732

$ 5,133,450 Loans held in consolidated trusts:











Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (single-class)(1)

On-balance sheet

885,295

870,912 Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors (structured)(1)

On-balance sheet

1,152,988

561,349 IO-FMGS(2)

On-balance sheet

8,710

9,409 USDA Securities

On-balance sheet

2,402,423

2,368,872 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

4,720,000

5,835,000 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

3,070,554

2,999,943 Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)

Off-balance sheet

426,310

452,602 Loans serviced for others

Off-balance sheet

525,956

577,264 Total Farm & Ranch





$ 18,606,968

$ 18,808,801 Corporate AgFinance:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,381,674

$ 1,259,723 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

280,297

288,879 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

225,734

145,377 Total Corporate AgFinance





$ 1,887,705

$ 1,693,979 Total Agricultural Finance





$ 20,494,673

$ 20,502,780 Infrastructure Finance:











Power & Utilities:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 2,886,576

$ 2,616,359 AgVantage Securities(1)

On-balance sheet

3,521,143

3,898,468 LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

401,647

464,743 Total Power & Utilities





$ 6,809,366

$ 6,979,570 Broadband Infrastructure:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 622,207

$ 478,118 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

180,259

23,035 Total Broadband Infrastructure





$ 802,466

$ 501,153 Renewable Energy:











Loans

On-balance sheet

$ 1,265,700

$ 440,286 Unfunded loan commitments

Off-balance sheet

150,825

47,235 Total Renewable Energy





$ 1,416,525

$ 487,521 Total Infrastructure Finance





$ 9,028,357

$ 7,968,244 Total





$ 29,523,030

$ 28,471,024





(1) A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security. (2) An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization. (3) Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties

The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:



Net Effective Spread

Agricultural Finance

Infrastructure Finance

Treasury





Farm & Ranch

Corporate

AgFinance

Power &

Utilities

Broadband

Infrastructure

Renewable

Energy

Funding

Investments

Net Effective

Spread

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

Dollars Yield

(dollars in thousands) For the quarter ended:





























December 31, 2024 $ 32,556

$ 7,891

$ 5,059

$ 3,414

$ 4,859

$ 31,242

$ 2,507

$ 87,528

0.96 %

1.95 %

0.32 %

2.34 %

1.76 %

0.42 %

0.15 %

1.16 % September 30, 2024 35,755

6,397

4,785

2,794

3,810

30,912

943

85,396

1.05 %

1.56 %

0.30 %

2.21 %

1.78 %

0.42 %

0.05 %

1.16 % June 30, 2024 34,156

7,866

5,253

2,393

2,999

30,268

661

83,596

0.98 %

1.91 %

0.32 %

2.16 %

1.86 %

0.41 %

0.04 %

1.14 % March 31, 2024 32,843

7,971

4,890

2,342

2,049

32,474

475

83,044

0.95 %

2.05 %

0.30 %

2.08 %

1.75 %

0.45 %

0.03 %

1.14 % December 31, 2023 33,329

8,382

4,916

2,426

1,540

33,361

597

84,551

0.98 %

2.06 %

0.31 %

2.06 %

1.69 %

0.47 %

0.04 %

1.19 % September 30, 2023 32,718

8,250

3,979

2,383

1,150

34,412

532

83,424

0.97 %

2.05 %

0.26 %

2.15 %

1.46 %

0.49 %

0.04 %

1.20 % June 30, 2023 34,388

7,444

3,681

2,127

1,100

32,498

594

81,832

1.03 %

1.92 %

0.25 %

2.25 %

1.47 %

0.48 %

0.04 %

1.20 % March 31, 2023 32,465

7,148

3,599

1,908

858

31,738

(543)

77,173

0.97 %

1.94 %

0.24 %

2.53 %

1.53 %

0.47 %

(0.04) %

1.15 % December 31, 2022 32,770

7,471

3,271

1,689

935

27,656

(2,689)

71,103

0.98 %

1.94 %

0.24 %

2.39 %

1.76 %

0.42 %

(0.19) %

1.07 %

The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:

Core Earnings by Quarter Ended

December

2024

September

2024

June

2024

March

2024

December

2023

September

2023

June

2023

March

2023

December

2022

(in thousands) Revenues:

































Net effective spread $ 87,528

$ 85,396

$ 83,596

$ 83,044

$ 84,551

$ 83,424

$ 81,832

$ 77,173

$ 71,103 Guarantee and commitment fees 5,086

4,997

5,256

4,982

4,865

4,828

4,581

4,654

4,677 Gain on sale of investment securities -

-

1,052

-

-

-

-

-

- Loss on sale of mortgage loan -

-

(1,147)

-

-

-

-

-

- Other (491)

1,133

481

1,077

767

1,056

409

1,067

390 Total revenues 92,123

91,526

89,238

89,103

90,183

89,308

86,822

82,894

76,170



































Credit related expense/(income):

































Provision for/(release of) losses 3,872

3,258

6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

1,945 REO operating expenses -

196

-

-

-

-

-

-

819 Total credit related expense/(income) 3,872

3,454

6,230

(1,870)

(575)

(181)

1,142

750

2,764



































Operating expenses:

































Compensation and employee benefits 15,641

15,237

14,840

18,257

15,523

14,103

13,937

15,351

12,105 General and administrative 12,452

8,625

8,904

8,255

8,916

9,100

9,420

7,527

8,055 Regulatory fees 1,000

725

725

725

725

831

831

835

832 Total operating expenses 29,093

24,587

24,469

27,237

25,164

24,034

24,188

23,713

20,992



































Net earnings 59,158

63,485

58,539

63,736

65,594

65,455

61,492

58,431

52,414 Income tax expense 9,938

12,681

11,970

13,553

13,881

13,475

12,539

12,756

11,210 Preferred stock dividends 5,666

5,897

6,792

6,791

6,791

6,792

6,791

6,791

6,791 Core earnings $ 43,554

$ 44,907

$ 39,777

$ 43,392

$ 44,922

$ 45,188

$ 42,162

$ 38,884

$ 34,413



































Reconciling items:

































Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes $ 3,084

$ (1,064)

$ (359)

$ 1,683

$ (836)

$ 2,921

$ 2,141

$ 916

$ 1,596 Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes 5,737

205

2,604

3,002

(3,598)

3,210

(4,901)

(105)

(148) Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets (83)

99

(87)

(14)

(37)

1,714

(57)

359

31 Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated at fair value (39)

27

26

31

88

29

29

29

57 Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives 534

(503)

(1,505)

(192)

(800)

(79)

583

523

1,268 Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock -

(1,619)

-

-

-

-

-

-

- Income tax effect related to reconciling items (1,939)

260

(143)

(947)

1,089

(1,638)

464

(362)

(590) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 50,848

$ 42,312

$ 40,313

$ 46,955

$ 40,828

$ 51,345

$ 40,421

$ 40,244

$ 36,627

