Farmer Mac Reports 2024 Results

WASHINGTON, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (Farmer Mac; NYSE: AGM and AGM.A), the nation's secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing for American agriculture and rural infrastructure, today announced its results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.
"We are very pleased with our 2024 results, and believe we are well-positioned to deliver on our multiyear strategy as we head into 2025 with good momentum, strong liquidity and capital levels, a diversified business mix, highly effective risk management practices, and most importantly, a talented team of dedicated professionals," said President and Chief Executive Officer, Brad Nordholm. "Through our work, we strengthen the economic framework that supports Rural America and enables families, businesses, and entire communities to thrive. We are optimistic about the future and will maintain our singular focus on fulfilling our mission efficiently, innovatively, and profitably."
Full Year 2024 and Recent Highlights
- Net interest income grew 8% year-over-year to $353.9 million
- Net effective spread1 increased 4% from the prior-year period to $339.6 million
- Net income attributable to common stockholders was $180.4 million, compared to $172.8 million in the same period last year
- Core earnings1 of $171.6 million, or $15.64 per diluted common share
- Total core capital of $1.5 billion and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 14.2% as of December 31, 2024
- As of December 31, 2024, Farmer Mac had 264 days of liquidity
- On February 20, 2025, Farmer Mac's Board of Directors raised the quarterly common stock dividend by 7% to $1.50 per share, the fourteenth consecutive annual increase
$ in thousands, except per
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December
December
YoY %
December
December
YoY %
Net Change in
Business Volume
$1,054,727
$819,013
N/A
$1,052,006
$2,548,942
N/A
Net Interest Income (GAAP)
$93,368
$82,169
14 %
$353,867
$327,547
8 %
Net Effective Spread
(Non-GAAP)
$87,528
$84,551
4 %
$339,564
$326,980
4 %
Diluted EPS (GAAP)
$4.63
$3.73
24 %
$16.44
$15.81
4 %
Core EPS (Non-GAAP)
$3.97
$4.10
(3) %
$15.64
$15.65
- %
1 Non-GAAP Measure
Dividends
On February 20, 2025, Farmer Mac's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share on all three classes of common stock - Class A voting common stock (NYSE: AGM.A), Class B voting common stock (not listed on any exchange), and Class C non-voting common stock (NYSE: AGM). This quarterly dividend, which represents an increase of 7% in Farmer Mac's quarterly dividend rate on a year-over-year basis, will be payable on March 31, 2025 to holders of record of common stock as of March 14, 2025. This is the fourteenth consecutive year that Farmer Mac has increased its quarterly common stock dividend, and this increase is supported by Farmer Mac's earnings potential and overall capital position.
Farmer Mac's Board of Directors also declared a dividend on each of Farmer Mac's four classes of preferred stock. The quarterly dividend of $0.35625 per share of 5.700% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series D (NYSE: AGM.PR.D), $0.359375 per share of 5.750% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (NYSE: AGM.PR.E), $0.328125 per share of 5.250% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series F (NYSE: AGM.PR.F), and $0.3046875 per share of 4.875% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series G (AGM.PR.G), is for the period from but not including January 17, 2025 to and including April 17, 2025. The preferred dividends will be payable on April 17, 2025 to holders of record as of April 1, 2025.
More complete information about Farmer Mac's performance for 2024 is in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
In the accompanying analysis of its financial information, Farmer Mac uses "non-GAAP measures," which are measures of financial performance that are not presented in accordance with GAAP. Specifically, Farmer Mac uses the following non-GAAP measures: "core earnings," "core earnings per share," and "net effective spread." Farmer Mac uses these non-GAAP measures to measure corporate economic performance and develop financial plans because, in management's view, they are useful alternative measures in understanding Farmer Mac's economic performance, transaction economics, and business trends. The non-GAAP financial measures that Farmer Mac uses may not be comparable to similarly labeled non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by other companies. Farmer Mac's disclosure of these non-GAAP measures is intended to be supplemental in nature and is not meant to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as more important than, the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Core Earnings and Core Earnings Per Share
The main difference between core earnings and core earnings per share (non-GAAP measures) and net income attributable to common stockholders and earnings per common share (GAAP measures) is that those non-GAAP measures exclude the effects of fair value fluctuations. These fluctuations are not expected to have a cumulative net impact on Farmer Mac's financial condition or results of operations reported in accordance with GAAP if the related financial instruments are held to maturity, as is expected. Another difference is that these two non-GAAP measures exclude specified infrequent or unusual transactions that we believe are not indicative of future operating results and that may not reflect the trends and economic financial performance of Farmer Mac's core business. For example, in third quarter 2024, we excluded the loss on the retirement of the Series C Preferred Stock from core earnings and core earnings per share, which is consistent with Farmer Mac's historical treatment of any losses on the retirement of preferred stock.
Net Effective Spread
Farmer Mac uses net effective spread to measure the net spread Farmer Mac earns between its interest-earning assets and the related net funding costs of those assets. As further explained below, net effective spread differs from net interest income and net interest yield by excluding certain items from net interest income and net interest yield and including certain other items that net interest income and net interest yield do not contain.
Farmer Mac excludes from net effective spread the interest income and interest expense associated with the consolidated trusts and the average balance of the loans underlying these trusts to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns on the related Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities owned by third parties is effectively a guarantee fee. Accordingly, the excluded interest income and interest expense associated with consolidated trusts is reclassified to guarantee and commitment fees in determining Farmer Mac's core earnings. Farmer Mac also excludes from net effective spread the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships because they are not expected to have an economic effect on Farmer Mac's financial performance, as we expect to hold the financial derivatives and corresponding hedged items to maturity.
Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the accrual of income and expense related to the contractual amounts due on financial derivatives that are not designated in hedge accounting relationships ("undesignated financial derivatives"). Farmer Mac uses interest rate swaps to manage its interest rate risk exposure by synthetically modifying the interest rate reset or maturity characteristics of certain assets and liabilities. The accrual of the contractual amounts due on interest rate swaps designated in hedge accounting relationships is included as an adjustment to the yield or cost of the hedged item and is included in net interest income. For undesignated financial derivatives, Farmer Mac records the income or expense related to the accrual of the contractual amounts due in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated statements of operations. However, the accrual of the contractual amounts due for undesignated financial derivatives are included in Farmer Mac's calculation of net effective spread.
Net effective spread also differs from net interest income and net interest yield because it includes the net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, which consist of: (1) the net effects of cash settlements on agency forward contracts on the debt of other GSEs and U.S. Treasury security futures that we use as short-term economic hedges on the issuance of debt; and (2) the net effects of initial cash payments that Farmer Mac receives upon the inception of certain swaps. The inclusion of these items in net effective spread is intended to reflect our view of the complete net spread between an asset and all of its related funding, including any associated derivatives, whether or not they are designated in a hedge accounting relationship.
More information about Farmer Mac's use of non-GAAP measures is available in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations-Results of Operations" in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC. For a reconciliation of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and of earnings per common share to core earnings per share, and net interest income and net interest yield to net effective spread, see "Reconciliations" below.
Forward-Looking Statements
Management's expectations for Farmer Mac's future necessarily involve assumptions, estimates, and the evaluation of risks and uncertainties. Various factors or events, both known and unknown, could cause Farmer Mac's actual results to differ materially from the expectations as expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this release, including uncertainties about:
- the availability to Farmer Mac of debt and equity financing and, if available, the reasonableness of rates and terms;
- legislative or regulatory developments that could affect Farmer Mac, its sources of business, or agricultural or infrastructure industries;
- fluctuations in the fair value of assets held by Farmer Mac and its subsidiaries;
- the level of lender interest in Farmer Mac's products and the secondary market provided by Farmer Mac;
- the general rate of growth in agricultural mortgage and infrastructure indebtedness;
- the effect of economic conditions stemming from disruptive global events or otherwise on agricultural mortgage or infrastructure lending, borrower repayment capacity, or collateral values, including inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, changes in U.S. trade policies, fluctuations in export demand for U.S. agricultural products and foreign currency exchange rates, supply chain disruptions, increases in input costs, labor availability, and volatility in commodity prices;
- the degree to which Farmer Mac is exposed to interest rate risk resulting from fluctuations in Farmer Mac's borrowing costs relative to market indexes;
- developments in the financial markets, including possible investor, analyst, and rating agency reactions to events involving government-sponsored enterprises, including Farmer Mac;
- the effects of the Federal Reserve's efforts to achieve monetary policy normalization to respond to inflation and employment levels; and
- other factors that could hinder agricultural mortgage lending or borrower repayment capacity, including the effects of severe weather, flooding and drought, or fluctuations in agricultural real estate values.
Other risk factors are discussed in "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A in Farmer Mac's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed today with the SEC. Considering these potential risks and uncertainties, no undue reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statements expressed in this release. The forward-looking statements contained in this release represent management's expectations as of the date of this release. Farmer Mac undertakes no obligation to release publicly the results of revisions to any forward-looking statements included in this release to reflect new information or any future events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by applicable law. The information in this release is not necessarily indicative of future results.
About Farmer Mac
Farmer Mac is driven by its mission to increase the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. Our secondary market provides liquidity to our nation's agricultural and infrastructure businesses, supporting a vibrant and strong rural America. We offer a wide range of solutions to help meet financial institutions' growth, liquidity, risk management, and capital relief needs across diverse markets, including agriculture, agribusiness, broadband infrastructure, power and utilities, and renewable energy. We are uniquely positioned to facilitate competitive access to financing that fuels growth, innovation, and prosperity in America's rural and agricultural communities. Additional information about Farmer Mac (including the Annual Report on Form 10-K referenced above) is available on our website at www.farmermac.com.
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
As of
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in thousands)
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents (includes restricted cash of $16,190 and $5,111, respectively)
$ 1,024,007
$ 888,707
Investment securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $6,105,116 and $5,060,135, respectively)
5,953,014
4,918,931
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
9,270
53,756
Other investments
11,017
6,817
Total Investment Securities
5,973,301
4,979,504
Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities:
Available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $5,835,658 and $5,825,433, respectively)
5,514,546
5,532,479
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
2,717,688
4,213,069
Total Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities
8,232,234
9,745,548
USDA Securities:
Trading, at fair value
818
1,241
Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
2,370,534
2,354,171
Total USDA Securities
2,371,352
2,355,412
Loans:
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
6,170
-
Loans held for investment, at amortized cost
11,183,408
9,623,119
Loans held for investment in consolidated trusts, at amortized cost
2,038,283
1,432,261
Allowance for losses
(23,223)
(16,031)
Total loans, net of allowance
13,204,638
11,039,349
Financial derivatives, at fair value
27,789
37,478
Accrued interest receivable (includes $28,563 and $16,764, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
310,592
287,128
Guarantee and commitment fees receivable
50,499
49,832
Deferred tax asset, net
1,544
8,470
Prepaid expenses and other assets
128,786
132,954
Total Assets
$ 31,324,742
$ 29,524,382
Liabilities and Equity:
Liabilities:
Notes payable
$ 27,371,174
$ 26,336,542
Debt securities of consolidated trusts held by third parties
1,929,628
1,351,069
Financial derivatives, at fair value
77,326
117,131
Accrued interest payable (includes $12,387 and $9,407, respectively, related to consolidated trusts)
195,113
181,841
Guarantee and commitment obligation
48,326
47,563
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
212,527
76,662
Reserve for losses
1,622
1,711
Total Liabilities
29,835,716
28,112,519
Commitments and Contingencies
Equity:
Preferred stock:
Series C, par value $25 per share, 3,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December
31, 2023 (redemption value $75,000,000)
-
73,382
Series D, par value $25 per share, 4,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
96,659
96,659
Series E, par value $25 per share, 3,180,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
77,003
77,003
Series F, par value $25 per share, 4,800,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
116,160
116,160
Series G, par value $25 per share, 5,000,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding
121,327
121,327
Common stock:
Class A Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 1,030,780 shares outstanding
1,031
1,031
Class B Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 500,301 shares outstanding
500
500
Class C Non-Voting, $1 par value, no maximum authorization, 9,360,083 shares and 9,310,872 shares
outstanding, respectively
9,360
9,311
Additional paid-in capital
135,894
132,919
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
(12,147)
(40,145)
Retained earnings
943,239
823,716
Total Equity
1,489,026
1,411,863
Total Liabilities and Equity
$ 31,324,742
$ 29,524,382
FEDERAL AGRICULTURAL MORTGAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Interest income:
Investments and cash equivalents
$ 87,160
$ 77,715
$ 345,501
$ 287,144
Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities
139,350
147,601
628,828
590,250
Loans
169,255
126,057
629,187
514,894
Total interest income
395,765
351,373
1,603,516
1,392,288
Total interest expense
302,397
269,204
1,249,649
1,064,741
Net interest income
93,368
82,169
353,867
327,547
(Provision for)/release of losses
(3,773)
626
(11,579)
(858)
Net interest income after (provision for)/release of losses
89,595
82,795
342,288
326,689
Non-interest income/(expense):
Guarantee and commitment fees
4,009
3,770
15,738
16,712
Gains/(losses) on financial derivatives
4,290
(1,881)
2,636
2,882
Losses on sale of mortgage loans
-
-
(1,147)
-
Gains on sale of available-for-sale investment securities
-
-
1,052
-
(Provision for)/release of reserve for losses
(99)
(51)
89
(278)
Other (expense)/income
(312)
942
3,029
4,195
Non-interest income
7,888
2,780
21,397
23,511
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
15,641
15,523
63,975
58,914
General and administrative
12,452
8,916
38,236
34,963
Regulatory fees
1,000
725
3,175
3,222
Real estate owned operating costs, net
-
-
196
-
Operating expenses
29,093
25,164
105,582
97,099
Income before income taxes
68,390
60,411
258,103
253,101
Income tax expense
11,876
12,792
50,910
53,098
Net income
56,514
47,619
207,193
200,003
Preferred stock dividends
(5,666)
(6,791)
(25,146)
(27,165)
Loss on retirement of preferred stock
-
-
(1,619)
-
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 50,848
$ 40,828
$ 180,428
$ 172,838
Earnings per common share:
Basic earnings per common share
$ 4.67
$ 3.77
$ 16.59
$ 15.97
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 4.63
$ 3.73
$ 16.44
$ 15.81
Reconciliations
Reconciliations of Farmer Mac's net income attributable to common stockholders to core earnings and core earnings per share are presented in the following tables along with information about the composition of core earnings for the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 50,848
$ 42,312
$ 40,828
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value
changes
3,084
(1,064)
(836)
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes
5,737
205
(3,598)
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets
(83)
99
(37)
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains
on assets consolidated at fair value
(39)
27
88
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
534
(503)
(800)
Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock
-
(1,619)
-
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(1,939)
260
1,089
Sub-total
7,294
(2,595)
(4,094)
Core earnings
$ 43,554
$ 44,907
$ 44,922
Composition of Core Earnings:
Revenues:
Net effective spread(1)
$ 87,528
$ 85,396
$ 84,551
Guarantee and commitment fees(2)
5,086
4,997
4,865
Other(3)
(491)
1,133
767
Total revenues
92,123
91,526
90,183
Credit related expense (GAAP):
Provision for/(release of) losses
3,872
3,258
(575)
REO operating expenses
-
196
-
Total credit related expense/(income)
3,872
3,454
(575)
Operating expenses (GAAP):
Compensation and employee benefits
15,641
15,237
15,523
General and administrative
12,452
8,625
8,916
Regulatory fees
1,000
725
725
Total operating expenses
29,093
24,587
25,164
Net earnings
59,158
63,485
65,594
Income tax expense(4)
9,938
12,681
13,881
Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
5,666
5,897
6,791
Core earnings
$ 43,554
$ 44,907
$ 44,922
Core earnings per share:
Basic
$ 4.00
$ 4.13
$ 4.14
Diluted
$ 3.97
$ 4.10
$ 4.10
(1)
Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.
(2)
Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.
(3)
Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.
(4)
Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.
Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to Common Stockholders to Core Earnings
For the Years Ended
December 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$ 180,428
$ 172,838
Less reconciling items:
Gains on undesignated financial derivatives due to fair value changes
3,344
5,142
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair value changes
11,548
(5,394)
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading assets
(85)
1,979
Net effects of amortization of premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets consolidated
at fair value
45
175
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives
(1,666)
227
Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred stock
(1,619)
-
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(2,769)
(447)
Sub-total
8,798
1,682
Core earnings
$ 171,630
$ 171,156
Composition of Core Earnings:
Revenues:
Net effective spread(1)
$ 339,564
$ 326,980
Guarantee and commitment fees(2)
20,321
18,928
Gain on sale of investment securities (GAAP)
1,052
-
Loss on sale of mortgage loan (GAAP)
(1,147)
-
Other(3)
2,200
3,299
Total revenues
361,990
349,207
Credit related expense (GAAP):
Provision for losses
11,490
1,136
REO operating expenses
196
-
Total credit related expense
11,686
1,136
Operating expenses (GAAP):
Compensation and employee benefits
63,975
58,914
General and administrative
38,236
34,963
Regulatory fees
3,175
3,222
Total operating expenses
105,386
97,099
Net earnings
244,918
250,972
Income tax expense(4)
48,142
52,651
Preferred stock dividends (GAAP)
25,146
27,165
Core earnings
$ 171,630
$ 171,156
Core earnings per share:
Basic
$ 15.78
$ 15.80
Diluted
$ 15.64
$ 15.65
(1)
Net effective spread is a non-GAAP measure. See "Use of Non-GAAP Measures" above for an explanation of net effective spread. See below for a reconciliation of net interest income to net effective spread.
(2)
Includes interest income and interest expense related to consolidated trusts owned by third parties reclassified from net interest income to guarantee and commitment fees to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee on the consolidated Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities.
(3)
Reflects reconciling adjustments for the reclassification to exclude expenses related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges and terminations or net settlements on financial derivatives, and reconciling adjustments to exclude fair value adjustments on financial derivatives and trading assets and the recognition of deferred gains over the estimated lives of certain Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities and USDA Securities.
(4)
Includes the tax impact of non-GAAP reconciling items between net income attributable to common stockholders and core earnings.
Reconciliation of GAAP Basic Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Basic Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Basic EPS
$ 4.67
$ 3.89
$ 3.77
$ 16.59
$ 15.97
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
derivatives due to fair value changes
0.28
(0.09)
(0.08)
0.31
0.49
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair
value changes
0.53
0.02
(0.33)
1.06
(0.50)
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities
(0.01)
0.01
-
(0.01)
0.18
Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred gains on assets
consolidated at fair value
-
-
0.01
-
0.02
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on
financial derivatives
0.05
(0.05)
(0.07)
(0.15)
0.02
Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred
stock
-
(0.15)
-
(0.15)
-
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(0.18)
0.02
0.10
(0.25)
(0.04)
Sub-total
0.67
(0.24)
(0.37)
0.81
0.17
Core Earnings - Basic EPS
$ 4.00
$ 4.13
$ 4.14
$ 15.78
$ 15.80
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and
Core Earnings)
10,889
10,883
10,841
10,874
10,829
Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share to Core Earnings Diluted Earnings Per Share
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
GAAP - Diluted EPS
$ 4.63
$ 3.86
$ 3.73
$ 16.44
$ 15.81
Less reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated financial
derivatives due to fair value changes
0.28
(0.09)
(0.08)
0.30
0.47
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities due to fair
value changes
0.52
0.02
(0.33)
1.05
(0.49)
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading securities
(0.01)
0.01
-
(0.01)
0.18
Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred gains on
assets consolidated at fair value
-
-
0.01
-
0.02
Net effects of terminations or net settlements on
financial derivatives
0.05
(0.05)
(0.07)
(0.14)
0.02
Issuance costs on the retirement of preferred
stock
-
(0.15)
-
(0.15)
-
Income tax effect related to reconciling items
(0.18)
0.02
0.10
(0.25)
(0.04)
Sub-total
0.66
(0.24)
(0.37)
0.80
0.16
Core Earnings - Diluted EPS
$ 3.97
$ 4.10
$ 4.10
$ 15.64
$ 15.65
Shares used in per share calculation (GAAP and
Core Earnings)
10,982
10,966
10,952
10,975
10,937
The following table presents a reconciliation of net interest income and net yield to net effective spread for the periods indicated:
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Interest Income/Yield to Net Effective Spread
For the Three Months Ended
For the Years Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
Net interest income/yield
$ 93,368
1.21 %
$ 86,791
1.15 %
$ 82,169
1.12 %
$ 353,867
1.16 %
$ 327,547
1.15 %
Net effects of consolidated
trusts
(989)
0.02 %
(1,065)
0.02 %
(1,048)
0.02 %
(4,477)
0.02 %
(4,171)
0.02 %
Expense related to
undesignated financial
derivatives
2
- %
(858)
(0.01) %
(846)
(0.01) %
(1,377)
- %
(4,845)
(0.02) %
Amortization of
premiums/discounts on assets
consolidated at fair value
42
- %
(24)
- %
(104)
- %
(29)
- %
(175)
- %
Amortization of losses due to
terminations or net settlements
on financial derivatives
842
0.01 %
757
0.01 %
782
0.01 %
3,128
0.01 %
3,230
0.01 %
Fair value changes on fair
value hedge relationships
(5,737)
(0.08) %
(205)
(0.01) %
3,598
0.05 %
(11,548)
(0.04) %
5,394
0.02 %
Net effective spread
$ 87,528
1.16 %
$ 85,396
1.16 %
$ 84,551
1.19 %
$ 339,564
1.15 %
$ 326,980
1.18 %
The following table presents core earnings for Farmer Mac's reportable operating segments and a reconciliation to consolidated net income for the three months ended December 31, 2024:
Core Earnings by Business Segment
For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
Agricultural Finance
Rural Infrastructure
Treasury
Farm &
Corporate
Power &
Utilities
Broadband
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Total
(in thousands)
Interest income
$ 149,861
$ 25,063
$ 62,610
$ 10,846
$ 18,760
$ 49,211
$ 79,414
$ 395,765
Interest expense(1)
(116,320)
(17,172)
(57,590)
(7,432)
(13,901)
(13,075)
(76,907)
(302,397)
Less: reconciling adjustments(2)(3)
(985)
-
39
-
-
(4,894)
-
(5,840)
Net effective spread
32,556
7,891
5,059
3,414
4,859
31,242
2,507
87,528
Guarantee and commitment fees(3)
4,296
189
232
209
160
-
-
5,086
Other income/(expense)
473
(959)
-
-
-
-
-
(486)
(Provision for)/release of losses
(411)
(96)
179
(783)
(2,759)
-
(2)
(3,872)
Operating expenses(1)
(6,564)
(2,256)
(1,126)
(1,060)
(1,391)
(3,620)
(1,086)
(17,103)
Income tax (expense)/benefit
(6,373)
(1,002)
(912)
(374)
(183)
(5,801)
(298)
(14,943)
Segment core earnings
$ 23,977
$ 3,767
$ 3,432
$ 1,406
$ 686
$ 21,821
$ 1,121
$ 56,210
Reconciliation to net income:
Net effects of derivatives and
trading securities
$ 9,272
Unallocated (expenses)/income
(12,035)
Income tax effect related to
reconciling items
3,067
Net income
$ 56,514
Total Assets:
Total on- and off-balance sheet
segment assets at principal balance
$ 18,606,968
$ 1,887,705
$ 6,809,366
$ 802,466
$ 1,416,525
$ -
$ -
$ 29,523,030
Off-balance sheet assets under
management
(4,981,285)
Unallocated assets
6,782,997
Total assets on the consolidated
balance sheets
$ 31,324,742
(1)
The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the CODM.
(2)
Includes the amortization of premiums and discounts on assets consolidated at fair value, originally included in interest income, to reflect core earnings amounts; the reclassification of interest expense related to interest rate swaps not designated as hedges, which are included in "Gains on financial derivatives" on the consolidated financial statements, to determine the effective funding cost for each operating segment; and excludes the fair value changes of financial derivatives and the corresponding assets or liabilities designated in fair value hedge accounting relationships.
(3)
Includes the reclassification of interest income and interest expense from consolidated trusts owned by third parties to guarantee and commitment fees, to reflect management's view that the net interest income Farmer Mac earns is effectively a guarantee fee.
Supplemental Information
The following table sets forth information about outstanding volume in each of Farmer Mac's lines of business as of the dates indicated:
Outstanding Business Volume
On or Off
Balance Sheet
As of December 31,
2024
2023
(in thousands)
Agricultural Finance:
Farm & Ranch:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 5,414,732
$ 5,133,450
Loans held in consolidated trusts:
Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors
(single-class)(1)
On-balance sheet
885,295
870,912
Beneficial interests owned by third-party investors
(structured)(1)
On-balance sheet
1,152,988
561,349
IO-FMGS(2)
On-balance sheet
8,710
9,409
USDA Securities
On-balance sheet
2,402,423
2,368,872
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
4,720,000
5,835,000
LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments
Off-balance sheet
3,070,554
2,999,943
Other Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities(3)
Off-balance sheet
426,310
452,602
Loans serviced for others
Off-balance sheet
525,956
577,264
Total Farm & Ranch
$ 18,606,968
$ 18,808,801
Corporate AgFinance:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 1,381,674
$ 1,259,723
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
280,297
288,879
Unfunded loan commitments
Off-balance sheet
225,734
145,377
Total Corporate AgFinance
$ 1,887,705
$ 1,693,979
Total Agricultural Finance
$ 20,494,673
$ 20,502,780
Infrastructure Finance:
Power & Utilities:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 2,886,576
$ 2,616,359
AgVantage Securities(1)
On-balance sheet
3,521,143
3,898,468
LTSPCs and unfunded loan commitments
Off-balance sheet
401,647
464,743
Total Power & Utilities
$ 6,809,366
$ 6,979,570
Broadband Infrastructure:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 622,207
$ 478,118
Unfunded loan commitments
Off-balance sheet
180,259
23,035
Total Broadband Infrastructure
$ 802,466
$ 501,153
Renewable Energy:
Loans
On-balance sheet
$ 1,265,700
$ 440,286
Unfunded loan commitments
Off-balance sheet
150,825
47,235
Total Renewable Energy
$ 1,416,525
$ 487,521
Total Infrastructure Finance
$ 9,028,357
$ 7,968,244
Total
$ 29,523,030
$ 28,471,024
(1)
A type of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security.
(2)
An interest-only Farmer Mac Guaranteed Security retained as part of a structured securitization.
(3)
Other categories of Farmer Mac Guaranteed Securities that were sold by Farmer Mac to third parties
The following table presents the quarterly net effective spread (a non-GAAP measure) by segment:
Net Effective Spread
Agricultural Finance
Infrastructure Finance
Treasury
Farm &
Ranch
Corporate
Power &
Broadband
Renewable
Funding
Investments
Net Effective
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
Dollars
Yield
(dollars in thousands)
For the quarter ended:
December 31, 2024
$ 32,556
$ 7,891
$ 5,059
$ 3,414
$ 4,859
$ 31,242
$ 2,507
$ 87,528
0.96 %
1.95 %
0.32 %
2.34 %
1.76 %
0.42 %
0.15 %
1.16 %
September 30, 2024
35,755
6,397
4,785
2,794
3,810
30,912
943
85,396
1.05 %
1.56 %
0.30 %
2.21 %
1.78 %
0.42 %
0.05 %
1.16 %
June 30, 2024
34,156
7,866
5,253
2,393
2,999
30,268
661
83,596
0.98 %
1.91 %
0.32 %
2.16 %
1.86 %
0.41 %
0.04 %
1.14 %
March 31, 2024
32,843
7,971
4,890
2,342
2,049
32,474
475
83,044
0.95 %
2.05 %
0.30 %
2.08 %
1.75 %
0.45 %
0.03 %
1.14 %
December 31, 2023
33,329
8,382
4,916
2,426
1,540
33,361
597
84,551
0.98 %
2.06 %
0.31 %
2.06 %
1.69 %
0.47 %
0.04 %
1.19 %
September 30, 2023
32,718
8,250
3,979
2,383
1,150
34,412
532
83,424
0.97 %
2.05 %
0.26 %
2.15 %
1.46 %
0.49 %
0.04 %
1.20 %
June 30, 2023
34,388
7,444
3,681
2,127
1,100
32,498
594
81,832
1.03 %
1.92 %
0.25 %
2.25 %
1.47 %
0.48 %
0.04 %
1.20 %
March 31, 2023
32,465
7,148
3,599
1,908
858
31,738
(543)
77,173
0.97 %
1.94 %
0.24 %
2.53 %
1.53 %
0.47 %
(0.04) %
1.15 %
December 31, 2022
32,770
7,471
3,271
1,689
935
27,656
(2,689)
71,103
0.98 %
1.94 %
0.24 %
2.39 %
1.76 %
0.42 %
(0.19) %
1.07 %
The following table presents quarterly core earnings reconciled to net income attributable to common stockholders:
Core Earnings by Quarter Ended
December
September
June
March
December
September
June
March
December
(in thousands)
Revenues:
Net effective spread
$ 87,528
$ 85,396
$ 83,596
$ 83,044
$ 84,551
$ 83,424
$ 81,832
$ 77,173
$ 71,103
Guarantee and commitment fees
5,086
4,997
5,256
4,982
4,865
4,828
4,581
4,654
4,677
Gain on sale of investment securities
-
-
1,052
-
-
-
-
-
-
Loss on sale of mortgage loan
-
-
(1,147)
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
(491)
1,133
481
1,077
767
1,056
409
1,067
390
Total revenues
92,123
91,526
89,238
89,103
90,183
89,308
86,822
82,894
76,170
Credit related expense/(income):
Provision for/(release of) losses
3,872
3,258
6,230
(1,870)
(575)
(181)
1,142
750
1,945
REO operating expenses
-
196
-
-
-
-
-
-
819
Total credit related expense/(income)
3,872
3,454
6,230
(1,870)
(575)
(181)
1,142
750
2,764
Operating expenses:
Compensation and employee benefits
15,641
15,237
14,840
18,257
15,523
14,103
13,937
15,351
12,105
General and administrative
12,452
8,625
8,904
8,255
8,916
9,100
9,420
7,527
8,055
Regulatory fees
1,000
725
725
725
725
831
831
835
832
Total operating expenses
29,093
24,587
24,469
27,237
25,164
24,034
24,188
23,713
20,992
Net earnings
59,158
63,485
58,539
63,736
65,594
65,455
61,492
58,431
52,414
Income tax expense
9,938
12,681
11,970
13,553
13,881
13,475
12,539
12,756
11,210
Preferred stock dividends
5,666
5,897
6,792
6,791
6,791
6,792
6,791
6,791
6,791
Core earnings
$ 43,554
$ 44,907
$ 39,777
$ 43,392
$ 44,922
$ 45,188
$ 42,162
$ 38,884
$ 34,413
Reconciling items:
Gains/(losses) on undesignated
financial derivatives due to fair value
changes
$ 3,084
$ (1,064)
$ (359)
$ 1,683
$ (836)
$ 2,921
$ 2,141
$ 916
$ 1,596
Gains/(losses) on hedging activities
due to fair value changes
5,737
205
2,604
3,002
(3,598)
3,210
(4,901)
(105)
(148)
Unrealized (losses)/gains on trading
assets
(83)
99
(87)
(14)
(37)
1,714
(57)
359
31
Net effects of amortization of
premiums/discounts and deferred gains
on assets consolidated at fair value
(39)
27
26
31
88
29
29
29
57
Net effects of terminations or net
settlements on financial derivatives
534
(503)
(1,505)
(192)
(800)
(79)
583
523
1,268
Issuance costs on the retirement of
preferred stock
-
(1,619)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax effect related to reconciling
items
(1,939)
260
(143)
(947)
1,089
(1,638)
464
(362)
(590)
Net income attributable to common
stockholders
$ 50,848
$ 42,312
$ 40,313
$ 46,955
$ 40,828
$ 51,345
$ 40,421
$ 40,244
$ 36,627
