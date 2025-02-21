Anzeige
Freitag, 21.02.2025

WKN: A2JLT3 | ISIN: SE0011205202 | Ticker-Symbol: VTFN
Tradegate
21.02.25
10:25 Uhr
18,880 Euro
-0,230
-1,20 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
21.02.2025 13:18 Uhr
Vitrolife AB (publ): The Vitrolife Group appoints Ermanno Sironi as Chief Operating Officer

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vitrolife Group is strengthening the executive management team with the introduction of the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO), appointing Ermanno Sironi to the position effective immediately.

The COO will oversee the three business areas, Consumables, Technologies and Genetics as well as the IT organisation. The appointment supports continued execution of the corporate strategy to drive operational excellence, implementing a scalable operating model, optimising processes to realise synergies and leveraging digitalisation to increase productivity.

Ermanno Sironi is a tenured MedTech executive with over 30 years' experience working in Operations, Finance and Business Development in global companies. Over the past year, he has served as a strategic advisor on operational excellence and business transformation to the Vitrolife Group's executive management team.

"We are delighted that Ermanno has accepted the role of COO. His deep industry experience and strong track record of leading operational transformations will support the company to deliver on this key strategic pillar," says Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO of the Vitrolife Group.

Gothenburg, 21 February 2025
VITROLIFE AB (publ)
Bronwyn Brophy O'Connor, CEO

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 21-02-2025 13:00 CET.

Contact:
Amelie Wilson, Investor Relations, Phone: +46 (0)70 822 80 12

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/vitrolife-ab--publ-/r/the-vitrolife-group-appoints-ermanno-sironi-as-chief-operating-officer,c4109491

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1031/4109491/3278875.pdf

The Vitrolife Group appoints Ermanno Sironi as Chief Operating Officer

SOURCE Vitrolife AB (publ)

© 2025 PR Newswire
