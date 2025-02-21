Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2024 results

Investing in our networks; TDS Telecom provides 2025 guidance
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,240 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $1,313 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(11) million and $(0.10), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $(523) million and $(4.64), respectively, in the same period one year ago.
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) of $547 million ($511 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) were $(12) million and $(0.11), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
TDS reported total operating revenues of $4,964 million and $5,160 million for the years ended 2024 and 2023, respectively. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(97) million and $(0.85), respectively, for the year ended 2024 compared to $(569) million and $(5.06), respectively, for the year ended 2023. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding 2024 impairment losses (non-GAAP) of $137 million ($103 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding 2024 impairment losses (non-GAAP) were $(12) million and $(0.11), respectively, for the year ended 2024. Substantially all of the UScellular impairment loss was related to the retained high-band spectrum unit of accounting which includes the 28 GHz, 37GHz and 38 GHz frequency bands.
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) of $547 million ($511 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) were $(58) million and $(0.53), respectively, for the year ended 2023.
Full year 2024 Highlights*
UScellular
- Announced multiple transactions related to the strategic alternatives review
- Transaction with T-Mobile and four spectrum transactions with various mobile network operators
- Transaction with T-Mobile and four spectrum transactions with various mobile network operators
- Improved wireless operating results
- Postpaid and prepaid net losses improved
- Postpaid and prepaid churn improved
- Fixed wireless customers grew 27%
- Cash flows from operating activities and free cash flow up year over year
- Ongoing 5G mid-band network deployment - providing additional capacity and faster speeds for our customers
TDS Telecom
- Exceeded full year 2024 fiber address goal
- Delivered 129,000 marketable fiber service addresses
- Delivered 129,000 marketable fiber service addresses
- Executing on fiber broadband strategy
- Expanded footprint 6% - increased total service addresses to 1.8 million
- Residential broadband connections grew 2% and Residential revenue per connection grew 5%
- Total Wireline expansion residential revenues grew to $114 million, up from $75 million
*Comparisons are Year Ended December 31, 2024 to Year Ended December 31, 2023
"During 2024, we made significant progress on the strategic review of alternatives at UScellular," said Walter C. D. Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "And as part of our mission to provide outstanding communication services to our customers, both business units invested in their high-quality networks. UScellular continued to deploy its mid-band spectrum to enhance speed and capacity while TDS Telecom grew its footprint and delivered 129,000 new marketable fiber service addresses.
"In 2025, TDS Telecom will continue its ongoing fiber expansion and the FCC's Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model program and intends to bring a fiber-rich network to over 150,000 new marketable service addresses throughout the country. And while UScellular works toward a successful close on the sale of its wireless operations and spectrum transactions, UScellular remains focused on its operational priorities and growing its tower business."
Announced Transactions
On May 24, 2024, TDS and UScellular entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
On October 17, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close. Additionally, UScellular also entered into agreements with Nsight Spectrum, LLC and Nex-Tech Wireless, LLC for the sale of select spectrum licenses.
On November 6, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T, Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.
Due to the pending transaction with T-Mobile, UScellular is not providing 2025 financial guidance.
2025 Estimated Results
TDS' current estimates of full-year 2025 results for TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 21, 2025 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.
TDS Telecom
2025 Estimated
Actual Results for
(Dollars in millions)
Total operating revenues
$1,030-$1,070
$1,061
Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$310-$350
$340
Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)
$320-$360
$350
Capital expenditures
$375-$425
$324
The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2025 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.
TDS Telecom
2025 Estimated
Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2024
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (GAAP)
N/A
$85
Add back:
Income tax expense
N/A
35
Income before income taxes (GAAP)
$20-$60
$120
Add back:
Interest expense
-
(5)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
300
271
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$320-$360
$385
Add back or deduct:
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
-
1
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
12
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
-
(49)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1
$320-$360
$350
Deduct:
Interest and dividend income
5
5
Other, net
5
4
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1
$310-$350
$340
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2024, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.
About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video, and voice to approximately 5.5 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 7,900 associates as of December 31, 2024.
Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.
Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transactions whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets will be successfully completed or whether UScellular will be able to find buyers at mutually agreeable prices for its remaining spectrum assets; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; if the announced transactions are not successfully completed there may be substantial changes in which the wireless business is conducted; if the announced transactions are successfully completed, substantial costs will be triggered and changes required in the manner in which UScellular's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' lack of scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K.
United States Cellular Corporation
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Retail Connections
Postpaid
Total at end of period1
3,985,000
3,999,000
4,027,000
4,051,000
4,106,000
Gross additions
140,000
123,000
117,000
106,000
129,000
Handsets
93,000
84,000
73,000
63,000
80,000
Connected devices
47,000
39,000
44,000
43,000
49,000
Net additions (losses)1
(14,000)
(28,000)
(24,000)
(44,000)
(50,000)
Handsets
(19,000)
(28,000)
(29,000)
(47,000)
(53,000)
Connected devices
5,000
-
5,000
3,000
3,000
ARPU2
$ 51.73
$ 52.04
$ 51.45
$ 51.96
$ 51.61
ARPA3
$ 131.10
$ 131.81
$ 130.41
$ 132.00
$ 131.63
Handset upgrade rate4
4.8 %
3.5 %
4.1 %
4.5 %
5.8 %
Churn rate5
1.29 %
1.25 %
1.16 %
1.22 %
1.44 %
Handsets
1.08 %
1.07 %
0.97 %
1.03 %
1.22 %
Connected devices
2.67 %
2.47 %
2.47 %
2.52 %
3.03 %
Prepaid
Total at end of period1
448,000
452,000
439,000
436,000
451,000
Gross additions
46,000
57,000
50,000
41,000
43,000
Net additions (losses)1
(4,000)
13,000
3,000
(13,000)
(11,000)
ARPU2, 6
$ 30.59
$ 32.01
$ 32.37
$ 32.25
$ 32.32
Churn rate5
3.70 %
3.30 %
3.60 %
4.06 %
3.87 %
Market penetration at end of period
Consolidated operating population
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,550,000
32,350,000
Consolidated operating penetration7
15 %
15 %
15 %
14 %
15 %
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 162
$ 120
$ 165
$ 131
$ 148
Total cell sites in service
7,010
7,007
6,990
6,995
7,000
Owned towers
4,409
4,407
4,388
4,382
4,373
Number of colocations 8
2,444
2,418
2,392
2,397
2,390
Tower tenancy rate 9
1.55
1.55
1.55
1.55
1.55
Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.
1
First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA
2
Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number
• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.
• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.
3
Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid
4
Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.
5
Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn
6
Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error
7
Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of
8
Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.
9
Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.
TDS Telecom
Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)
As of or for the Quarter Ended
12/31/2024
9/30/2024
6/30/2024
3/31/2024
12/31/2023
Residential connections
Broadband
Incumbent Fiber
118,500
115,900
113,100
109,800
110,100
Incumbent Copper
116,900
125,600
130,600
135,300
134,700
Expansion Fiber
126,100
115,300
107,800
100,400
92,200
Cable
191,500
195,900
198,500
202,400
202,900
Total Broadband1
553,000
552,700
550,000
547,900
539,800
Video
121,000
122,100
124,800
128,800
131,500
Voice
261,600
271,300
275,600
279,400
281,600
Total Residential connections
935,600
946,100
950,400
956,100
952,900
Commercial connections
190,500
197,200
201,500
206,200
210,200
Total connections 2
1,126,100
1,143,300
1,152,000
1,162,200
1,163,100
Residential revenue per connection 3
$ 64.72
$ 65.41
$ 65.26
$ 64.58
$ 62.74
Capital expenditures (millions)
$ 82
$ 78
$ 78
$ 87
$ 143
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Total residential broadband connections increased by 8,100 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, due primarily to net additions of
2
Divestitures in the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted in a decrease of 15,700 connections.
3
Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating revenues
UScellular
$ 970
$ 1,000
(3) %
$ 3,770
$ 3,906
(3) %
TDS Telecom
264
261
1 %
1,061
1,028
3 %
All Other1
6
52
(90) %
133
226
(41) %
1,240
1,313
(6) %
4,964
5,160
(4) %
Operating expenses
UScellular
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
811
812
-
2,960
3,096
(4) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
165
166
-
665
656
1 %
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
-
136
-
N/M
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
3
3 %
18
17
3 %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(2)
59 %
3
(2)
N/M
979
979
-
3,782
3,767
-
TDS Telecom
Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion
187
186
1 %
721
749
(4) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
72
65
10 %
271
245
10 %
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
1
547
(100) %
1
547
(100) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
1
N/M
12
10
28 %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(49)
-
N/M
(49)
-
N/M
215
799
(73) %
956
1,551
(38) %
All Other1
Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization
16
56
(73) %
175
242
(28) %
Depreciation and amortization
1
3
(71) %
7
14
(47) %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(8)
-
N/M
(19)
-
N/M
Total operating expenses
9
59
(85) %
163
256
(36) %
1,203
1,837
(35) %
4,901
5,574
(12) %
Operating income (loss)
UScellular
(9)
21
N/M
(12)
139
N/M
TDS Telecom
49
(538)
N/M
105
(523)
N/M
All Other1
(4)
(7)
53 %
(30)
(30)
(1) %
37
(524)
N/M
63
(414)
N/M
Investment and other income (expense)
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
39
37
3 %
164
159
3 %
Interest and dividend income
7
4
80 %
27
20
36 %
Interest expense
(72)
(66)
(9) %
(279)
(244)
(15) %
Other, net
2
1
N/M
5
2
N/M
Total investment and other income (expense)
(24)
(24)
(1) %
(83)
(63)
(33) %
Income (loss) before income taxes
13
(548)
N/M
(20)
(477)
96 %
Income tax expense (benefit)
6
(45)
N/M
6
10
(34) %
Net income (loss)
7
(503)
N/M
(26)
(487)
95 %
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax
1
3
(53) %
2
13
(90) %
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders
6
(506)
N/M
(28)
(500)
94 %
TDS Preferred Share dividends
17
17
-
69
69
-
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (11)
$ (523)
98 %
$ (97)
$ (569)
83 %
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
114
113
1 %
114
113
1 %
Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
$ (0.10)
$ (4.64)
98 %
$ (0.85)
$ (5.05)
83 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
114
113
1 %
114
113
1 %
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
$ (0.10)
$ (4.64)
98 %
$ (0.85)
$ (5.06)
83 %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
1
Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31,
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income (loss)
$ (26)
$ (487)
Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
943
915
Bad debts expense
106
111
Stock-based compensation expense
71
41
Deferred income taxes, net
3
8
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
(164)
(159)
Distributions from unconsolidated entities
169
150
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
137
547
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
30
27
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(68)
-
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
3
(2)
Other operating activities
9
8
Changes in assets and liabilities from operations
Accounts receivable
(10)
2
Equipment installment plans receivable
(37)
(20)
Inventory
20
61
Accounts payable
(40)
(99)
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
9
(8)
Accrued taxes
(4)
50
Other assets and liabilities
(6)
(3)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,145
1,142
Cash flows from investing activities
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(884)
(1,211)
Cash paid for licenses
(20)
(130)
Cash received from divestitures
147
1
Other investing activities
3
13
Net cash used in investing activities
(754)
(1,327)
Cash flows from financing activities
Issuance of long-term debt
440
1,081
Repayment of long-term debt
(456)
(723)
Repayment of short-term debt
-
(60)
TDS Common Shares reissued for stock-based compensation awards, net of tax payments
(2)
(3)
UScellular Common Shares reissued for stock-based compensation awards, net of tax payments
(11)
(6)
Repurchase of TDS Common Shares
-
(6)
Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares
(54)
-
Dividends paid to TDS shareholders
(104)
(153)
Payment of debt issuance costs
(16)
(5)
Distributions to noncontrolling interests
(5)
(3)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(67)
(66)
Other financing activities
(2)
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(277)
56
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
114
(129)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
Beginning of period
270
399
End of period
$ 384
$ 270
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
December 31,
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 364
$ 236
Accounts receivable, net
1,041
1,074
Inventory, net
183
208
Prepaid expenses
72
86
Income taxes receivable
2
4
Other current assets
33
52
Total current assets
1,695
1,660
Assets held for sale
-
15
Licenses
4,588
4,702
Other intangible assets, net
161
183
Investments in unconsolidated entities
500
505
Property, plant and equipment, net
4,994
5,062
Operating lease right-of-use assets
982
987
Other assets and deferred charges
762
807
Total assets
$ 13,682
$ 13,921
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
December 31,
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 31
$ 26
Accounts payable
280
360
Customer deposits and deferred revenues
283
277
Accrued interest
16
12
Accrued taxes
39
43
Accrued compensation
150
149
Short-term operating lease liabilities
153
147
Other current liabilities
138
170
Total current liabilities
1,090
1,184
Deferred liabilities and credits
Deferred income tax liability, net
981
975
Long-term operating lease liabilities
867
890
Other deferred liabilities and credits
809
784
Long-term debt, net
4,051
4,080
Noncontrolling interests with redemption features
16
12
Equity
TDS shareholders' equity
Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1
1
Capital in excess of par value
2,574
2,558
Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share
1,074
1,074
Treasury shares, at cost
(425)
(465)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
18
11
Retained earnings
1,849
2,023
Total TDS shareholders' equity
5,091
5,202
Noncontrolling interests
777
794
Total equity
5,868
5,996
Total liabilities and equity
$ 13,682
$ 13,921
Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
December 31, 2024
UScellular
TDS
Telecom
TDS Corporate
& Other
Intercompany
Eliminations
TDS
Consolidated
(Dollars in millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 144
$ 142
$ 218
$ (140)
$ 364
Licenses and other intangible assets
$ 4,579
$ 164
$ 6
$ -
$ 4,749
Investment in unconsolidated entities
454
4
50
(8)
500
$ 5,033
$ 168
$ 56
$ (8)
$ 5,249
Property, plant and equipment, net
$ 2,502
$ 2,475
$ 17
$ -
$ 4,994
Long-term debt, net:
Current portion
$ 22
$ -
$ 9
$ -
$ 31
Non-current portion
2,837
3
1,211
-
4,051
$ 2,859
$ 3
$ 1,220
$ -
$ 4,082
United States Cellular Corporation
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
UScellular
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Operating Revenues
Wireless
$ 944
$ 975
(3) %
$ 3,667
$ 3,805
(4) %
Towers
59
57
3 %
234
228
3 %
Intra-company eliminations
(33)
(32)
(3) %
(131)
(127)
(3) %
Total operating revenues
970
1,000
(3) %
3,770
3,906
(3) %
Operating expenses
Wireless
971
975
-
3,757
3,743
-
Towers
41
36
12 %
156
151
3 %
Intra-company eliminations
(33)
(32)
(3) %
(131)
(127)
(3) %
Total operating expenses
979
979
-
3,782
3,767
-
Operating income (loss)
$ (9)
$ 21
N/M
$ (12)
$ 139
N/M
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 167
$ 194
(14) %
$ 845
$ 818
3 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 208
$ 233
(11) %
$ 1,018
$ 986
3 %
Capital expenditures
$ 162
$ 148
9 %
$ 577
$ 611
(6) %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
United States Cellular Corporation
Segment Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
UScellular Wireless
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Retail service
$ 661
$ 678
(3) %
$ 2,674
$ 2,742
(2) %
Other
55
52
7 %
210
201
5 %
Service revenues
716
730
(2) %
2,884
2,943
(2) %
Equipment sales
228
245
(7) %
783
862
(9) %
Total operating revenues
944
975
(3) %
3,667
3,805
(4) %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
195
197
(1) %
777
794
(2) %
Cost of equipment sold
276
280
(1) %
906
988
(8) %
Selling, general and administrative
344
340
1 %
1,298
1,334
(3) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
153
155
-
620
610
1 %
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
-
136
-
N/M
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
5
(37) %
17
19
(11) %
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(2)
59 %
3
(2)
N/M
Total operating expenses
971
975
-
3,757
3,743
-
Operating income (loss)
$ (27)
$ -
N/M
$ (90)
$ 62
N/M
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 137
$ 164
(16) %
$ 719
$ 697
3 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 137
$ 164
(16) %
$ 719
$ 697
3 %
Capital expenditures
$ 154
$ 127
21 %
$ 554
$ 580
(5) %
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
UScellular Towers
2024
2023
2024
2024
2023
2024
vs. 2023
(Dollars in millions)
Third-party revenues
$ 26
$ 25
4 %
$ 103
$ 101
2 %
Intra-company revenues
33
32
3 %
131
127
3 %
Total tower revenues
59
57
3 %
234
228
3 %
System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
20
18
11 %
78
73
6 %
Selling, general and administrative
9
9
2 %
32
34
(5) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
12
11
-
45
46
(1) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
(2)
N/M
1
(2)
N/M
Total operating expenses
41
36
12 %
156
151
3 %
Operating income
$ 18
$ 21
(11) %
$ 78
$ 77
2 %
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 30
$ 30
-
$ 126
$ 121
4 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 30
$ 30
-
$ 126
$ 121
4 %
Capital expenditures
$ 8
$ 21
(62) %
$ 23
$ 31
(24) %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful
TDS Telecom Highlights
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2024
2023
2024 vs.
2024
2023
2024 vs.
(Dollars in millions)
Operating revenues
Residential
Incumbent
$ 86
$ 88
(2) %
$ 355
$ 352
1 %
Expansion
31
23
39 %
114
75
52 %
Cable
65
69
(5) %
270
273
(1) %
Total residential
182
179
2 %
740
700
6 %
Commercial
37
37
-
148
155
(5) %
Wholesale
44
45
-
173
172
-
Total service revenues
264
261
1 %
1,060
1,027
3 %
Equipment revenues
-
-
19 %
1
1
(3) %
Total operating revenues
264
261
1 %
1,061
1,028
3 %
Cost of services
103
104
(1) %
400
423
(5) %
Cost of equipment and products
-
-
N/M
1
-
58 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
84
82
2 %
320
326
(2) %
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
72
65
10 %
271
245
10 %
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
1
547
(100) %
1
547
(100) %
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
1
N/M
12
10
28 %
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(49)
-
N/M
(49)
-
N/M
Total operating expenses
215
799
(73) %
956
1,551
(38) %
Operating income (loss)
$ 49
$ (538)
N/M
$ 105
$ (523)
N/M
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 77
$ 76
2 %
$ 340
$ 279
22 %
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 80
$ 78
3 %
$ 350
$ 285
23 %
Capital expenditures
$ 82
$ 143
(43) %
$ 324
$ 577
(44) %
N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.
Numbers may not foot due to rounding.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
TDS Consolidated
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 213
$ 218
$ 1,145
$ 1,142
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(230)
(304)
(884)
(1,211)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(35)
(37)
(67)
(66)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ (52)
$ (123)
$ 194
$ (135)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
UScellular
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)
$ 121
$ 148
$ 883
$ 866
Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment
(139)
(155)
(537)
(608)
Cash paid for software license agreements
(35)
(37)
(66)
(66)
Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1
$ (53)
$ (44)
$ 280
$ 192
1
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in
Intangible assets impairment, net of tax
The following non-GAAP financial measure isolates the total effects on net income of the Loss on impairment of intangible assets at
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (11)
$ (523)
$ (97)
$ (569)
Adjustments:
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
1
547
137
547
Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the
-
(36)
(34)
(36)
UScellular noncontrolling public shareholders' portion of the
-
-
(18)
-
Subtotal of Non-GAAP adjustments
1
511
85
511
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
(10)
(12)
(12)
(58)
Noncontrolling interest adjustment to compute diluted earnings
-
-
-
(1)
Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
$ (10)
$ (12)
$ (12)
$ (59)
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted
114
113
114
113
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted
114
113
114
113
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS
$ (0.10)
$ (4.64)
$ (0.85)
$ (5.06)
Adjustments:
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
0.01
4.85
1.20
4.85
Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the impaired intangible assets
-
(0.32)
(0.30)
(0.32)
UScellular noncontrolling public shareholders' portion of the impaired intangible assets
-
-
(0.16)
-
Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
$ (0.09)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.11)
$ (0.53)
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA
(Unaudited)
The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
UScellular
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 5
$ 15
$ (32)
$ 58
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense (benefit)
(19)
(4)
10
53
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
(14)
11
(22)
111
Add back:
Interest expense
46
49
183
196
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
165
166
665
656
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
197
226
826
963
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
8
6
35
8
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
136
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
3
18
17
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(2)
3
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
208
233
1,018
986
Deduct:
Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities
38
37
161
158
Interest and dividend income
3
2
12
10
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 167
$ 194
$ 845
$ 818
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
UScellular Wireless
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 126
$ 155
$ 530
$ 672
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
8
6
33
8
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
136
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
5
17
19
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(2)
3
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
137
164
719
697
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
153
155
620
610
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
8
6
33
8
Loss on impairment of licenses
-
-
136
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
5
17
19
(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net
(1)
(2)
3
(2)
Operating income (loss) (GAAP)
$ (27)
$ -
$ (90)
$ 62
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
UScellular Towers
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 30
$ 32
$ 123
$ 123
Add back or deduct:
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
-
-
2
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
(2)
1
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
30
30
126
121
Deduct:
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
12
11
45
46
Expenses related to strategic alternatives review
-
-
2
-
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
-
(2)
1
(2)
Operating income (GAAP)
$ 18
$ 21
$ 78
$ 77
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
TDS Telecom
2024
2023
2024
2023
(Dollars in millions)
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$ 34
$ (503)
$ 85
$ (483)
Add back or deduct:
Income tax expense (benefit)
20
(31)
35
(26)
Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)
54
(534)
120
(509)
Add back:
Interest expense
(2)
(2)
(5)
(8)
Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense
72
65
271
245
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
124
(470)
385
(272)
Add back or deduct:
Loss on impairment of intangible assets
1
547
1
547
(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net
4
1
12
10
(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net
(49)
-
(49)
-
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
80
78
350
285
Deduct:
Interest and dividend income
2
1
5
4
Other, net
1
1
4
2
Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)
$ 77
$ 76
$ 340
$ 279
SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.