Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 21.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Neues Allzeithoch: Sensationelle Goldfunde! - könnte das der nächste Multi-Bagger sein?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JS1Q | ISIN: US8794338298 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
20.02.25
22:00 Uhr
39,610 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TELEPHONE & DATA SYSTEMS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.02.2025 13:30 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2024 results

Finanznachrichten News

Investing in our networks; TDS Telecom provides 2025 guidance

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

As previously announced, TDS will hold a teleconference on February 21, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. CST. Listen to the call live via the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,240 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $1,313 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(11) million and $(0.10), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $(523) million and $(4.64), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) of $547 million ($511 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) were $(12) million and $(0.11), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

TDS reported total operating revenues of $4,964 million and $5,160 million for the years ended 2024 and 2023, respectively. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(97) million and $(0.85), respectively, for the year ended 2024 compared to $(569) million and $(5.06), respectively, for the year ended 2023. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding 2024 impairment losses (non-GAAP) of $137 million ($103 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding 2024 impairment losses (non-GAAP) were $(12) million and $(0.11), respectively, for the year ended 2024. Substantially all of the UScellular impairment loss was related to the retained high-band spectrum unit of accounting which includes the 28 GHz, 37GHz and 38 GHz frequency bands.

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) of $547 million ($511 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) were $(58) million and $(0.53), respectively, for the year ended 2023.

Full year 2024 Highlights*

UScellular

  • Announced multiple transactions related to the strategic alternatives review
    • Transaction with T-Mobile and four spectrum transactions with various mobile network operators

  • Improved wireless operating results
    • Postpaid and prepaid net losses improved
    • Postpaid and prepaid churn improved
    • Fixed wireless customers grew 27%

  • Cash flows from operating activities and free cash flow up year over year

  • Ongoing 5G mid-band network deployment - providing additional capacity and faster speeds for our customers

TDS Telecom

  • Exceeded full year 2024 fiber address goal
    • Delivered 129,000 marketable fiber service addresses

  • Executing on fiber broadband strategy
    • Expanded footprint 6% - increased total service addresses to 1.8 million
    • Residential broadband connections grew 2% and Residential revenue per connection grew 5%
    • Total Wireline expansion residential revenues grew to $114 million, up from $75 million

*Comparisons are Year Ended December 31, 2024 to Year Ended December 31, 2023

"During 2024, we made significant progress on the strategic review of alternatives at UScellular," said Walter C. D. Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "And as part of our mission to provide outstanding communication services to our customers, both business units invested in their high-quality networks. UScellular continued to deploy its mid-band spectrum to enhance speed and capacity while TDS Telecom grew its footprint and delivered 129,000 new marketable fiber service addresses.

"In 2025, TDS Telecom will continue its ongoing fiber expansion and the FCC's Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model program and intends to bring a fiber-rich network to over 150,000 new marketable service addresses throughout the country. And while UScellular works toward a successful close on the sale of its wireless operations and spectrum transactions, UScellular remains focused on its operational priorities and growing its tower business."

Announced Transactions

On May 24, 2024, TDS and UScellular entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

On October 17, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close. Additionally, UScellular also entered into agreements with Nsight Spectrum, LLC and Nex-Tech Wireless, LLC for the sale of select spectrum licenses.

On November 6, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T, Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.

Due to the pending transaction with T-Mobile, UScellular is not providing 2025 financial guidance.

2025 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2025 results for TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 21, 2025 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

TDS Telecom

2025 Estimated
Results


Actual Results for
the Year Ended
December 31, 2024

(Dollars in millions)




Total operating revenues

$1,030-$1,070


$1,061

Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$310-$350


$340

Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP)

$320-$360


$350

Capital expenditures

$375-$425


$324

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2025 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.


TDS Telecom


2025 Estimated
Results


Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2024

(Dollars in millions)




Net income (GAAP)

N/A


$85

Add back:




Income tax expense

N/A


35

Income before income taxes (GAAP)

$20-$60


$120

Add back:




Interest expense

-


(5)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

300


271

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$320-$360


$385

Add back or deduct:




Loss on impairment of intangible assets

-


1

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

-


12

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

-


(49)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1

$320-$360


$350

Deduct:




Interest and dividend income

5


5

Other, net

5


4

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1

$310-$350


$340


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2024, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

Conference Call Information

TDS will hold a conference call on February 21, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.

  • Access the live call on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com or at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/548841993
  • Access the call by phone at (888) 330-2384 (US/ Canada), passcode: 1328528

Before the call, certain financial and statistical information to be discussed during the call will be posted to investors.tdsinc.com. The call will be archived on the Events & Presentations page of investors.tdsinc.com.

About TDS
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) provides wireless, broadband, video, and voice to approximately 5.5 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular and TDS Telecom. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 7,900 associates as of December 31, 2024.

Visit investors.tdsinc.com for comprehensive financial information, including earnings releases, quarterly and annual filings, shareholder information and more.

Safe Harbor Statement Under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward-looking statements. This includes all statements about the company's plans, beliefs, estimates, and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates, projections, and assumptions, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that may affect these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether the announced transactions whereby UScellular has agreed to sell its wireless operations and selected spectrum assets will be successfully completed or whether UScellular will be able to find buyers at mutually agreeable prices for its remaining spectrum assets; whether any such strategic alternative will result in additional value for TDS or its shareholders and whether the process will have an adverse impact on TDS' businesses; if the announced transactions are not successfully completed there may be substantial changes in which the wireless business is conducted; if the announced transactions are successfully completed, substantial costs will be triggered and changes required in the manner in which UScellular's remaining business is conducted; strategic decisions regarding the tower business; intense competition; the ability to obtain or maintain roaming arrangements with other carriers on acceptable terms and changes in roaming practices; the ability to obtain access to adequate radio spectrum to meet current or anticipated future needs, including participation in FCC auctions; the ability to attract people of outstanding talent throughout all levels of the organization; TDS' lack of scale relative to larger competitors; changes in demand, consumer preferences and perceptions, price competition, or churn rates; advances in technology; impacts of costs, integration problems or other factors associated with acquisitions, divestitures or exchanges of properties or wireless spectrum licenses and/or expansion of TDS' businesses; the ability of the company to successfully construct and manage its networks; difficulties involving third parties with which TDS does business; uncertainties in TDS' future cash flows and liquidity and access to the capital markets; the ability to make payments on TDS and UScellular indebtedness or comply with the terms of debt covenants; the effect on TDS' business if the collateral securing its secured term loan is foreclosed upon; conditions in the U.S. telecommunications industry; the value of assets and investments; the state and federal regulatory environment, including changes in regulatory support received and the ability to pass through certain regulatory fees to customers; pending and future litigation; cyber-attacks or other breaches of network or information technology security; control by the TDS Voting Trust; disruption in credit or other financial markets; deterioration of U.S. or global economic conditions; and the impact, duration and severity of public health emergencies. Investors are encouraged to consider these and other risks and uncertainties that are more fully described under "Risk Factors" in the most recent filing of TDS' Form 10-K.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:
TDS: www.tdsinc.com
UScellular: www.uscellular.com
TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

United States Cellular Corporation

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)


As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


12/31/2023

Retail Connections










Postpaid










Total at end of period1

3,985,000


3,999,000


4,027,000


4,051,000


4,106,000

Gross additions

140,000


123,000


117,000


106,000


129,000

Handsets

93,000


84,000


73,000


63,000


80,000

Connected devices

47,000


39,000


44,000


43,000


49,000

Net additions (losses)1

(14,000)


(28,000)


(24,000)


(44,000)


(50,000)

Handsets

(19,000)


(28,000)


(29,000)


(47,000)


(53,000)

Connected devices

5,000


-


5,000


3,000


3,000

ARPU2

$ 51.73


$ 52.04


$ 51.45


$ 51.96


$ 51.61

ARPA3

$ 131.10


$ 131.81


$ 130.41


$ 132.00


$ 131.63

Handset upgrade rate4

4.8 %


3.5 %


4.1 %


4.5 %


5.8 %

Churn rate5

1.29 %


1.25 %


1.16 %


1.22 %


1.44 %

Handsets

1.08 %


1.07 %


0.97 %


1.03 %


1.22 %

Connected devices

2.67 %


2.47 %


2.47 %


2.52 %


3.03 %

Prepaid










Total at end of period1

448,000


452,000


439,000


436,000


451,000

Gross additions

46,000


57,000


50,000


41,000


43,000

Net additions (losses)1

(4,000)


13,000


3,000


(13,000)


(11,000)

ARPU2, 6

$ 30.59


$ 32.01


$ 32.37


$ 32.25


$ 32.32

Churn rate5

3.70 %


3.30 %


3.60 %


4.06 %


3.87 %

Market penetration at end of period










Consolidated operating population

32,550,000


32,550,000


32,550,000


32,550,000


32,350,000

Consolidated operating penetration7

15 %


15 %


15 %


14 %


15 %

Capital expenditures (millions)

$ 162


$ 120


$ 165


$ 131


$ 148

Total cell sites in service

7,010


7,007


6,990


6,995


7,000

Owned towers

4,409


4,407


4,388


4,382


4,373

Number of colocations 8

2,444


2,418


2,392


2,397


2,390

Tower tenancy rate 9

1.55


1.55


1.55


1.55


1.55



Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.





1

First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA
shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net
additions (losses) for the quarter.


2

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number
of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:



• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.



• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.


3

Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid
accounts and by the number of months in the period.


4

Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.


5

Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn
rate for each respective period.


6

Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error
recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.


7

Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of
consolidated operating markets.


8

Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.


9

Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.

TDS Telecom

Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)


As of or for the Quarter Ended

12/31/2024


9/30/2024


6/30/2024


3/31/2024


12/31/2023

Residential connections










Broadband










Incumbent Fiber

118,500


115,900


113,100


109,800


110,100

Incumbent Copper

116,900


125,600


130,600


135,300


134,700

Expansion Fiber

126,100


115,300


107,800


100,400


92,200

Cable

191,500


195,900


198,500


202,400


202,900

Total Broadband1

553,000


552,700


550,000


547,900


539,800

Video

121,000


122,100


124,800


128,800


131,500

Voice

261,600


271,300


275,600


279,400


281,600

Total Residential connections

935,600


946,100


950,400


956,100


952,900

Commercial connections

190,500


197,200


201,500


206,200


210,200

Total connections 2

1,126,100


1,143,300


1,152,000


1,162,200


1,163,100











Residential revenue per connection 3

$ 64.72


$ 65.41


$ 65.26


$ 64.58


$ 62.74











Capital expenditures (millions)

$ 82


$ 78


$ 78


$ 87


$ 143


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.


1

Total residential broadband connections increased by 8,100 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, due primarily to net additions of
6,400 as well as certain other adjustments.

2

Divestitures in the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted in a decrease of 15,700 connections.

3

Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and
by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2024


2023


2024

vs. 2023


2024


2023


2024

vs. 2023

(Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)












Operating revenues












UScellular

$ 970


$ 1,000


(3) %


$ 3,770


$ 3,906


(3) %

TDS Telecom

264


261


1 %


1,061


1,028


3 %

All Other1

6


52


(90) %


133


226


(41) %


1,240


1,313


(6) %


4,964


5,160


(4) %

Operating expenses












UScellular












Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

811


812


-


2,960


3,096


(4) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

165


166


-


665


656


1 %

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


-


-


136


-


N/M

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4


3


3 %


18


17


3 %

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(2)


59 %


3


(2)


N/M


979


979


-


3,782


3,767


-

TDS Telecom












Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion

187


186


1 %


721


749


(4) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

72


65


10 %


271


245


10 %

Loss on impairment of intangible assets

1


547


(100) %


1


547


(100) %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4


1


N/M


12


10


28 %

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(49)


-


N/M


(49)


-


N/M


215


799


(73) %


956


1,551


(38) %

All Other1












Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization

16


56


(73) %


175


242


(28) %

Depreciation and amortization

1


3


(71) %


7


14


(47) %

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(8)


-


N/M


(19)


-


N/M

Total operating expenses

9


59


(85) %


163


256


(36) %


1,203


1,837


(35) %


4,901


5,574


(12) %

Operating income (loss)












UScellular

(9)


21


N/M


(12)


139


N/M

TDS Telecom

49


(538)


N/M


105


(523)


N/M

All Other1

(4)


(7)


53 %


(30)


(30)


(1) %


37


(524)


N/M


63


(414)


N/M

Investment and other income (expense)












Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

39


37


3 %


164


159


3 %

Interest and dividend income

7


4


80 %


27


20


36 %

Interest expense

(72)


(66)


(9) %


(279)


(244)


(15) %

Other, net

2


1


N/M


5


2


N/M

Total investment and other income (expense)

(24)


(24)


(1) %


(83)


(63)


(33) %

Income (loss) before income taxes

13


(548)


N/M


(20)


(477)


96 %

Income tax expense (benefit)

6


(45)


N/M


6


10


(34) %

Net income (loss)

7


(503)


N/M


(26)


(487)


95 %

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax

1


3


(53) %


2


13


(90) %

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders

6


(506)


N/M


(28)


(500)


94 %

TDS Preferred Share dividends

17


17


-


69


69


-

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders

$ (11)


$ (523)


98 %


$ (97)


$ (569)


83 %













Basic weighted average shares outstanding

114


113


1 %


114


113


1 %

Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
shareholders

$ (0.10)


$ (4.64)


98 %


$ (0.85)


$ (5.05)


83 %













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

114


113


1 %


114


113


1 %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
shareholders

$ (0.10)


$ (4.64)


98 %


$ (0.85)


$ (5.06)


83 %




N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.












Numbers may not foot due to rounding.













1

Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)


Year Ended December 31,

2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)




Cash flows from operating activities




Net income (loss)

$ (26)


$ (487)

Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities




Depreciation, amortization and accretion

943


915

Bad debts expense

106


111

Stock-based compensation expense

71


41

Deferred income taxes, net

3


8

Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

(164)


(159)

Distributions from unconsolidated entities

169


150

Loss on impairment of intangible assets

137


547

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

30


27

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(68)


-

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

3


(2)

Other operating activities

9


8

Changes in assets and liabilities from operations




Accounts receivable

(10)


2

Equipment installment plans receivable

(37)


(20)

Inventory

20


61

Accounts payable

(40)


(99)

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

9


(8)

Accrued taxes

(4)


50

Other assets and liabilities

(6)


(3)

Net cash provided by operating activities

1,145


1,142





Cash flows from investing activities




Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(884)


(1,211)

Cash paid for licenses

(20)


(130)

Cash received from divestitures

147


1

Other investing activities

3


13

Net cash used in investing activities

(754)


(1,327)





Cash flows from financing activities




Issuance of long-term debt

440


1,081

Repayment of long-term debt

(456)


(723)

Repayment of short-term debt

-


(60)

TDS Common Shares reissued for stock-based compensation awards, net of tax payments

(2)


(3)

UScellular Common Shares reissued for stock-based compensation awards, net of tax payments

(11)


(6)

Repurchase of TDS Common Shares

-


(6)

Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares

(54)


-

Dividends paid to TDS shareholders

(104)


(153)

Payment of debt issuance costs

(16)


(5)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(5)


(3)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(67)


(66)

Other financing activities

(2)


-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(277)


56





Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

114


(129)





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash




Beginning of period

270


399

End of period

$ 384


$ 270

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


ASSETS


December 31,

2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)




Current assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 364


$ 236

Accounts receivable, net

1,041


1,074

Inventory, net

183


208

Prepaid expenses

72


86

Income taxes receivable

2


4

Other current assets

33


52

Total current assets

1,695


1,660





Assets held for sale

-


15





Licenses

4,588


4,702





Other intangible assets, net

161


183





Investments in unconsolidated entities

500


505





Property, plant and equipment, net

4,994


5,062





Operating lease right-of-use assets

982


987





Other assets and deferred charges

762


807





Total assets

$ 13,682


$ 13,921

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)


LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


December 31,

2024


2023

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)




Current liabilities




Current portion of long-term debt

$ 31


$ 26

Accounts payable

280


360

Customer deposits and deferred revenues

283


277

Accrued interest

16


12

Accrued taxes

39


43

Accrued compensation

150


149

Short-term operating lease liabilities

153


147

Other current liabilities

138


170

Total current liabilities

1,090


1,184





Deferred liabilities and credits




Deferred income tax liability, net

981


975

Long-term operating lease liabilities

867


890

Other deferred liabilities and credits

809


784





Long-term debt, net

4,051


4,080





Noncontrolling interests with redemption features

16


12





Equity




TDS shareholders' equity




Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1


1

Capital in excess of par value

2,574


2,558

Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share

1,074


1,074

Treasury shares, at cost

(425)


(465)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

18


11

Retained earnings

1,849


2,023

Total TDS shareholders' equity

5,091


5,202





Noncontrolling interests

777


794





Total equity

5,868


5,996





Total liabilities and equity

$ 13,682


$ 13,921

Balance Sheet Highlights

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2024


UScellular


TDS

Telecom


TDS Corporate

& Other


Intercompany

Eliminations


TDS

Consolidated

(Dollars in millions)










Cash and cash equivalents

$ 144


$ 142


$ 218


$ (140)


$ 364











Licenses and other intangible assets

$ 4,579


$ 164


$ 6


$ -


$ 4,749

Investment in unconsolidated entities

454


4


50


(8)


500


$ 5,033


$ 168


$ 56


$ (8)


$ 5,249











Property, plant and equipment, net

$ 2,502


$ 2,475


$ 17


$ -


$ 4,994











Long-term debt, net:










Current portion

$ 22


$ -


$ 9


$ -


$ 31

Non-current portion

2,837


3


1,211


-


4,051


$ 2,859


$ 3


$ 1,220


$ -


$ 4,082

United States Cellular Corporation

Segment Results

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

UScellular

2024


2023


2024
vs. 2023


2024


2023


2024

vs. 2023

(Dollars in millions)












Operating Revenues












Wireless

$ 944


$ 975


(3) %


$ 3,667


$ 3,805


(4) %

Towers

59


57


3 %


234


228


3 %

Intra-company eliminations

(33)


(32)


(3) %


(131)


(127)


(3) %

Total operating revenues

970


1,000


(3) %


3,770


3,906


(3) %













Operating expenses












Wireless

971


975


-


3,757


3,743


-

Towers

41


36


12 %


156


151


3 %

Intra-company eliminations

(33)


(32)


(3) %


(131)


(127)


(3) %

Total operating expenses

979


979


-


3,782


3,767


-













Operating income (loss)

$ (9)


$ 21


N/M


$ (12)


$ 139


N/M













Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 167


$ 194


(14) %


$ 845


$ 818


3 %

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 208


$ 233


(11) %


$ 1,018


$ 986


3 %

Capital expenditures

$ 162


$ 148


9 %


$ 577


$ 611


(6) %


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation

Segment Results

(Unaudited)














Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

UScellular Wireless

2024


2023


2024
vs. 2023


2024


2023


2024

vs. 2023

(Dollars in millions)












Retail service

$ 661


$ 678


(3) %


$ 2,674


$ 2,742


(2) %

Other

55


52


7 %


210


201


5 %

Service revenues

716


730


(2) %


2,884


2,943


(2) %

Equipment sales

228


245


(7) %


783


862


(9) %

Total operating revenues

944


975


(3) %


3,667


3,805


(4) %













System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
reported below)

195


197


(1) %


777


794


(2) %

Cost of equipment sold

276


280


(1) %


906


988


(8) %

Selling, general and administrative

344


340


1 %


1,298


1,334


(3) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

153


155


-


620


610


1 %

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


-


-


136


-


N/M

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4


5


(37) %


17


19


(11) %

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(2)


59 %


3


(2)


N/M

Total operating expenses

971


975


-


3,757


3,743


-













Operating income (loss)

$ (27)


$ -


N/M


$ (90)


$ 62


N/M













Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 137


$ 164


(16) %


$ 719


$ 697


3 %

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 137


$ 164


(16) %


$ 719


$ 697


3 %

Capital expenditures

$ 154


$ 127


21 %


$ 554


$ 580


(5) %


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

UScellular Towers

2024


2023


2024
vs. 2023


2024


2023


2024

vs. 2023

(Dollars in millions)












Third-party revenues

$ 26


$ 25


4 %


$ 103


$ 101


2 %

Intra-company revenues

33


32


3 %


131


127


3 %

Total tower revenues

59


57


3 %


234


228


3 %













System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion
reported below)

20


18


11 %


78


73


6 %

Selling, general and administrative

9


9


2 %


32


34


(5) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

12


11


-


45


46


(1) %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

-


(2)


N/M


1


(2)


N/M

Total operating expenses

41


36


12 %


156


151


3 %













Operating income

$ 18


$ 21


(11) %


$ 78


$ 77


2 %













Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 30


$ 30


-


$ 126


$ 121


4 %

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 30


$ 30


-


$ 126


$ 121


4 %

Capital expenditures

$ 8


$ 21


(62) %


$ 23


$ 31


(24) %













N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

TDS Telecom Highlights

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2024


2023


2024 vs.
2023


2024


2023


2024 vs.
2022

(Dollars in millions)












Operating revenues












Residential












Incumbent

$ 86


$ 88


(2) %


$ 355


$ 352


1 %

Expansion

31


23


39 %


114


75


52 %

Cable

65


69


(5) %


270


273


(1) %

Total residential

182


179


2 %


740


700


6 %

Commercial

37


37


-


148


155


(5) %

Wholesale

44


45


-


173


172


-

Total service revenues

264


261


1 %


1,060


1,027


3 %

Equipment revenues

-


-


19 %


1


1


(3) %

Total operating revenues

264


261


1 %


1,061


1,028


3 %













Cost of services

103


104


(1) %


400


423


(5) %

Cost of equipment and products

-


-


N/M


1


-


58 %

Selling, general and administrative expenses

84


82


2 %


320


326


(2) %

Depreciation, amortization and accretion

72


65


10 %


271


245


10 %

Loss on impairment of intangible assets

1


547


(100) %


1


547


(100) %

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4


1


N/M


12


10


28 %

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(49)


-


N/M


(49)


-


N/M

Total operating expenses

215


799


(73) %


956


1,551


(38) %













Operating income (loss)

$ 49


$ (538)


N/M


$ 105


$ (523)


N/M













Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 77


$ 76


2 %


$ 340


$ 279


22 %

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 80


$ 78


3 %


$ 350


$ 285


23 %

Capital expenditures

$ 82


$ 143


(43) %


$ 324


$ 577


(44) %


N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.


Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

Financial Measures

(Unaudited)


Free Cash Flow






Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

TDS Consolidated

2024


2023


2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)








Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$ 213


$ 218


$ 1,145


$ 1,142

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(230)


(304)


(884)


(1,211)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(35)


(37)


(67)


(66)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$ (52)


$ (123)


$ 194


$ (135)


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

UScellular

2024


2023


2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)








Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP)

$ 121


$ 148


$ 883


$ 866

Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment

(139)


(155)


(537)


(608)

Cash paid for software license agreements

(35)


(37)


(66)


(66)

Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1

$ (53)


$ (44)


$ 280


$ 192




1

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in
evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property,
plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Intangible assets impairment, net of tax


The following non-GAAP financial measure isolates the total effects on net income of the Loss on impairment of intangible assets at
TDS Telecom and UScellular, including tax impacts. TDS believes this measure may be useful to investors and other users of its
financial information to assist in comparing financial results with periods that were not impacted by impairment charges.



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,


2024


2023


2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)








Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
(GAAP)

$ (11)


$ (523)


$ (97)


$ (569)

Adjustments:








Loss on impairment of intangible assets

1


547


137


547

Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the
impaired intangible assets

-


(36)


(34)


(36)

UScellular noncontrolling public shareholders' portion of the
intangible assets

-


-


(18)


-

Subtotal of Non-GAAP adjustments

1


511


85


511

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
excluding intangible assets impairment charge (Non-GAAP)

(10)


(12)


(12)


(58)

Noncontrolling interest adjustment to compute diluted earnings
(loss) per share

-


-


-


(1)

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders
excluding intangible assets impairment charge used in diluted
earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP)

$ (10)


$ (12)


$ (12)


$ (59)









Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted
earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
shareholders

114


113


114


113

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted
earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
shareholders excluding intangible assets impairment charge

114


113


114


113









Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS
common shareholders (GAAP)

$ (0.10)


$ (4.64)


$ (0.85)


$ (5.06)

Adjustments:








Loss on impairment of intangible assets

0.01


4.85


1.20


4.85

Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the impaired intangible assets

-


(0.32)


(0.30)


(0.32)

UScellular noncontrolling public shareholders' portion of the impaired intangible assets

-


-


(0.16)


-

Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common
shareholders excluding intangible assets impairment charge
(Non-GAAP)

$ (0.09)


$ (0.11)


$ (0.11)


$ (0.53)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA

(Unaudited)


The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income
(loss) and Income (loss) before income taxes. Income and expense items below Operating income (loss) are not provided at the
individual segment level for UScellular Wireless and UScellular Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most
directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income (loss) rather than Net income (loss) at the segment level.



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

UScellular

2024


2023


2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)








Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 5


$ 15


$ (32)


$ 58

Add back or deduct:








Income tax expense (benefit)

(19)


(4)


10


53

Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)

(14)


11


(22)


111

Add back:








Interest expense

46


49


183


196

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

165


166


665


656

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

197


226


826


963

Add back or deduct:








Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

8


6


35


8

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


-


136


-

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4


3


18


17

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(2)


3


(2)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

208


233


1,018


986

Deduct:








Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities

38


37


161


158

Interest and dividend income

3


2


12


10

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 167


$ 194


$ 845


$ 818


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

UScellular Wireless

2024


2023


2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)








EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 126


$ 155


$ 530


$ 672

Add back or deduct:








Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

8


6


33


8

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


-


136


-

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4


5


17


19

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(2)


3


(2)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

137


164


719


697

Deduct:








Depreciation, amortization and accretion

153


155


620


610

Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

8


6


33


8

Loss on impairment of licenses

-


-


136


-

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4


5


17


19

(Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net

(1)


(2)


3


(2)

Operating income (loss) (GAAP)

$ (27)


$ -


$ (90)


$ 62


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

UScellular Towers

2024


2023


2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)








EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 30


$ 32


$ 123


$ 123

Add back or deduct:








Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

-


-


2


-

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

-


(2)


1


(2)

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

30


30


126


121

Deduct:








Depreciation, amortization and accretion

12


11


45


46

Expenses related to strategic alternatives review

-


-


2


-

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

-


(2)


1


(2)

Operating income (GAAP)

$ 18


$ 21


$ 78


$ 77


Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

TDS Telecom

2024


2023


2024


2023

(Dollars in millions)








Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 34


$ (503)


$ 85


$ (483)

Add back or deduct:








Income tax expense (benefit)

20


(31)


35


(26)

Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP)

54


(534)


120


(509)

Add back:








Interest expense

(2)


(2)


(5)


(8)

Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense

72


65


271


245

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

124


(470)


385


(272)

Add back or deduct:








Loss on impairment of intangible assets

1


547


1


547

(Gain) loss on asset disposals, net

4


1


12


10

(Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net

(49)


-


(49)


-

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

80


78


350


285

Deduct:








Interest and dividend income

2


1


5


4

Other, net

1


1


4


2

Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)

$ 77


$ 76


$ 340


$ 279

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.