Telephone and Data Systems, Inc.: TDS reports fourth quarter and full year 2024 results

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) reported total operating revenues of $1,240 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $1,313 million for the same period one year ago. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(11) million and $(0.10), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $(523) million and $(4.64), respectively, in the same period one year ago.

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) of $547 million ($511 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) were $(12) million and $(0.11), respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

TDS reported total operating revenues of $4,964 million and $5,160 million for the years ended 2024 and 2023, respectively. Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders and related diluted earnings (loss) per share were $(97) million and $(0.85), respectively, for the year ended 2024 compared to $(569) million and $(5.06), respectively, for the year ended 2023. Net income attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding 2024 impairment losses (non-GAAP) of $137 million ($103 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding 2024 impairment losses (non-GAAP) were $(12) million and $(0.11), respectively, for the year ended 2024. Substantially all of the UScellular impairment loss was related to the retained high-band spectrum unit of accounting which includes the 28 GHz, 37GHz and 38 GHz frequency bands.

Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) of $547 million ($511 million, net of tax) and related diluted earnings (loss) per share excluding a fourth quarter 2023 TDS Telecom non-cash charge related to goodwill impairment (Non-GAAP) were $(58) million and $(0.53), respectively, for the year ended 2023.

Full year 2024 Highlights*

UScellular

Announced multiple transactions related to the strategic alternatives review Transaction with T-Mobile and four spectrum transactions with various mobile network operators





I mproved wireless operating results Postpaid and prepaid net losses improved Postpaid and prepaid churn improved Fixed wireless customers grew 27%





Cash flows from operating activities and free cash flow up year over year





Ongoing 5G mid-band network deployment - providing additional capacity and faster speeds for our customers

TDS Telecom

Exceeded full year 2024 fiber address goal Delivered 129,000 marketable fiber service addresses





Executing on fiber broadband strategy Expanded footprint 6% - increased total service addresses to 1.8 million Residential broadband connections grew 2% and Residential revenue per connection grew 5% Total Wireline expansion residential revenues grew to $114 million, up from $75 million



*Comparisons are Year Ended December 31, 2024 to Year Ended December 31, 2023

"During 2024, we made significant progress on the strategic review of alternatives at UScellular," said Walter C. D. Carlson, TDS President and CEO. "And as part of our mission to provide outstanding communication services to our customers, both business units invested in their high-quality networks. UScellular continued to deploy its mid-band spectrum to enhance speed and capacity while TDS Telecom grew its footprint and delivered 129,000 new marketable fiber service addresses.

"In 2025, TDS Telecom will continue its ongoing fiber expansion and the FCC's Enhanced Alternative Connect America Cost Model program and intends to bring a fiber-rich network to over 150,000 new marketable service addresses throughout the country. And while UScellular works toward a successful close on the sale of its wireless operations and spectrum transactions, UScellular remains focused on its operational priorities and growing its tower business."

Announced Transactions

On May 24, 2024, TDS and UScellular entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement to sell UScellular's wireless operations and select spectrum assets to T-Mobile US, Inc. (T-Mobile). The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to regulatory approval and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

On October 17, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with Verizon Communications, Inc. (Verizon) to sell certain AWS, Cellular and PCS wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant Verizon certain rights to lease such licenses prior to the transaction close. Additionally, UScellular also entered into agreements with Nsight Spectrum, LLC and Nex-Tech Wireless, LLC for the sale of select spectrum licenses.

On November 6, 2024, UScellular, and certain subsidiaries of UScellular, entered into a License Purchase Agreement with New Cingular Wireless PCS, LLC (AT&T), a subsidiary of AT&T, Inc. to sell certain 3.45 GHz and 700 MHz wireless spectrum licenses, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals, and agreed to grant AT&T certain rights to lease and sub-lease such licenses prior to the transaction close.

Due to the pending transaction with T-Mobile, UScellular is not providing 2025 financial guidance.

2025 Estimated Results

TDS' current estimates of full-year 2025 results for TDS Telecom are shown below. Such estimates represent management's view as of February 21, 2025 and should not be assumed to be current as of any future date. TDS undertakes no duty to update such estimates, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that final results will not differ materially from estimated results.

TDS Telecom 2025 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for

the Year Ended

December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions)





Total operating revenues $1,030-$1,070

$1,061 Adjusted OIBDA1 (Non-GAAP) $310-$350

$340 Adjusted EBITDA1 (Non-GAAP) $320-$360

$350 Capital expenditures $375-$425

$324

The following tables reconcile EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income or Income before income taxes. In providing 2025 estimated results, TDS has not completed the below reconciliation to Net income because it does not provide guidance for income taxes. Although potentially significant, TDS believes that the impact of income taxes cannot be reasonably predicted; therefore, TDS is unable to provide such guidance.



TDS Telecom

2025 Estimated

Results

Actual Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 (Dollars in millions)





Net income (GAAP) N/A

$85 Add back:





Income tax expense N/A

35 Income before income taxes (GAAP) $20-$60

$120 Add back:





Interest expense -

(5) Depreciation, amortization and accretion 300

271 EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $320-$360

$385 Add back or deduct:





Loss on impairment of intangible assets -

1 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

12 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net -

(49) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)1 $320-$360

$350 Deduct:





Interest and dividend income 5

5 Other, net 5

4 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP)1 $310-$350

$340



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.



1 EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are defined as net income adjusted for the items set forth in the reconciliation above. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are not measures of financial performance under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States (GAAP) and should not be considered as alternatives to Net income or Cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of cash flows or as measures of liquidity. TDS does not intend to imply that any such items set forth in the reconciliation above are infrequent or unusual; such items may occur in the future. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA as measurements of profitability, and therefore reconciliations to Net income are deemed appropriate. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA are useful measures of TDS' operating results before significant recurring non-cash charges, nonrecurring expenses, gains and losses, and other items as presented above as they provide additional relevant and useful information to investors and other users of TDS' financial data in evaluating the effectiveness of its operations and underlying business trends in a manner that is consistent with management's evaluation of business performance. Adjusted EBITDA shows adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion, gains and losses while Adjusted OIBDA reduces this measure further to exclude Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities and Interest and dividend income in order to more effectively show the performance of operating activities excluding investment activities. The table above reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measure, Net income or Income before income taxes. Additional information and reconciliations related to Non-GAAP financial measures for December 31, 2024, can be found on TDS' website at investors.tdsinc.com.

United States Cellular Corporation Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023 Retail Connections

















Postpaid

















Total at end of period1 3,985,000

3,999,000

4,027,000

4,051,000

4,106,000 Gross additions 140,000

123,000

117,000

106,000

129,000 Handsets 93,000

84,000

73,000

63,000

80,000 Connected devices 47,000

39,000

44,000

43,000

49,000 Net additions (losses)1 (14,000)

(28,000)

(24,000)

(44,000)

(50,000) Handsets (19,000)

(28,000)

(29,000)

(47,000)

(53,000) Connected devices 5,000

-

5,000

3,000

3,000 ARPU2 $ 51.73

$ 52.04

$ 51.45

$ 51.96

$ 51.61 ARPA3 $ 131.10

$ 131.81

$ 130.41

$ 132.00

$ 131.63 Handset upgrade rate4 4.8 %

3.5 %

4.1 %

4.5 %

5.8 % Churn rate5 1.29 %

1.25 %

1.16 %

1.22 %

1.44 % Handsets 1.08 %

1.07 %

0.97 %

1.03 %

1.22 % Connected devices 2.67 %

2.47 %

2.47 %

2.52 %

3.03 % Prepaid

















Total at end of period1 448,000

452,000

439,000

436,000

451,000 Gross additions 46,000

57,000

50,000

41,000

43,000 Net additions (losses)1 (4,000)

13,000

3,000

(13,000)

(11,000) ARPU2, 6 $ 30.59

$ 32.01

$ 32.37

$ 32.25

$ 32.32 Churn rate5 3.70 %

3.30 %

3.60 %

4.06 %

3.87 % Market penetration at end of period

















Consolidated operating population 32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,550,000

32,350,000 Consolidated operating penetration7 15 %

15 %

15 %

14 %

15 % Capital expenditures (millions) $ 162

$ 120

$ 165

$ 131

$ 148 Total cell sites in service 7,010

7,007

6,990

6,995

7,000 Owned towers 4,409

4,407

4,388

4,382

4,373 Number of colocations 8 2,444

2,418

2,392

2,397

2,390 Tower tenancy rate 9 1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55





Due to rounding, the sum of quarterly results may not equal the total for the year.







1 First quarter 2024 connections were adjusted to remove subscribers that could no longer access the UScellular network due to the CDMA

shutdown. This resulted in 11,000 and 2,000 subscribers removed from the postpaid and prepaid base, respectively, that are not included in Net

additions (losses) for the quarter.

2 Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) - metric is calculated by dividing a revenue base by an average number of connections and by the number

of months in the period. These revenue bases and connection populations are shown below:



• Postpaid ARPU consists of total postpaid service revenues and postpaid connections.



• Prepaid ARPU consists of total prepaid service revenues and prepaid connections.

3 Average Revenue Per Account (ARPA) - metric is calculated by dividing total postpaid service revenues by the average number of postpaid

accounts and by the number of months in the period.

4 Handset upgrade rate calculated as total handset upgrade transactions divided by average postpaid handset connections.

5 Churn rate represents the percentage of the connections that disconnect service each month. These rates represent the average monthly churn

rate for each respective period.

6 Fourth quarter 2023 Prepaid ARPU excludes a $6 million reduction of prepaid revenue related to an adjustment to correct a prior period error

recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023.

7 Market penetration is calculated by dividing the number of wireless connections at the end of the period by the total estimated population of

consolidated operating markets.

8 Represents instances where a third-party wireless carrier rents or leases space on a company-owned tower.

9 Average number of tenants that lease space on company-owned towers, measured on a per-tower basis.

TDS Telecom Summary Operating Data (Unaudited)

As of or for the Quarter Ended 12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023 Residential connections

















Broadband

















Incumbent Fiber 118,500

115,900

113,100

109,800

110,100 Incumbent Copper 116,900

125,600

130,600

135,300

134,700 Expansion Fiber 126,100

115,300

107,800

100,400

92,200 Cable 191,500

195,900

198,500

202,400

202,900 Total Broadband1 553,000

552,700

550,000

547,900

539,800 Video 121,000

122,100

124,800

128,800

131,500 Voice 261,600

271,300

275,600

279,400

281,600 Total Residential connections 935,600

946,100

950,400

956,100

952,900 Commercial connections 190,500

197,200

201,500

206,200

210,200 Total connections 2 1,126,100

1,143,300

1,152,000

1,162,200

1,163,100



















Residential revenue per connection 3 $ 64.72

$ 65.41

$ 65.26

$ 64.58

$ 62.74



















Capital expenditures (millions) $ 82

$ 78

$ 78

$ 87

$ 143



Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

1 Total residential broadband connections increased by 8,100 during the three months ended March 31, 2024, due primarily to net additions of

6,400 as well as certain other adjustments. 2 Divestitures in the fourth quarter of 2024 resulted in a decrease of 15,700 connections. 3 Total residential revenue per connection is calculated by dividing total residential revenue by the average number of residential connections and

by the number of months in the period.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Operations Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars and shares in millions, except per share amounts)





















Operating revenues





















UScellular $ 970

$ 1,000

(3) %

$ 3,770

$ 3,906

(3) % TDS Telecom 264

261

1 %

1,061

1,028

3 % All Other1 6

52

(90) %

133

226

(41) %

1,240

1,313

(6) %

4,964

5,160

(4) % Operating expenses





















UScellular





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 811

812

-

2,960

3,096

(4) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 165

166

-

665

656

1 % Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

-

136

-

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

3

3 %

18

17

3 % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(2)

59 %

3

(2)

N/M

979

979

-

3,782

3,767

- TDS Telecom





















Expenses excluding depreciation, amortization and accretion 187

186

1 %

721

749

(4) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 72

65

10 %

271

245

10 % Loss on impairment of intangible assets 1

547

(100) %

1

547

(100) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

1

N/M

12

10

28 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (49)

-

N/M

(49)

-

N/M

215

799

(73) %

956

1,551

(38) % All Other1





















Expenses excluding depreciation and amortization 16

56

(73) %

175

242

(28) % Depreciation and amortization 1

3

(71) %

7

14

(47) % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (8)

-

N/M

(19)

-

N/M Total operating expenses 9

59

(85) %

163

256

(36) %

1,203

1,837

(35) %

4,901

5,574

(12) % Operating income (loss)





















UScellular (9)

21

N/M

(12)

139

N/M TDS Telecom 49

(538)

N/M

105

(523)

N/M All Other1 (4)

(7)

53 %

(30)

(30)

(1) %

37

(524)

N/M

63

(414)

N/M Investment and other income (expense)





















Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 39

37

3 %

164

159

3 % Interest and dividend income 7

4

80 %

27

20

36 % Interest expense (72)

(66)

(9) %

(279)

(244)

(15) % Other, net 2

1

N/M

5

2

N/M Total investment and other income (expense) (24)

(24)

(1) %

(83)

(63)

(33) % Income (loss) before income taxes 13

(548)

N/M

(20)

(477)

96 % Income tax expense (benefit) 6

(45)

N/M

6

10

(34) % Net income (loss) 7

(503)

N/M

(26)

(487)

95 % Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests, net of tax 1

3

(53) %

2

13

(90) % Net income (loss) attributable to TDS shareholders 6

(506)

N/M

(28)

(500)

94 % TDS Preferred Share dividends 17

17

-

69

69

- Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders $ (11)

$ (523)

98 %

$ (97)

$ (569)

83 %























Basic weighted average shares outstanding 114

113

1 %

114

113

1 % Basic earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common

shareholders $ (0.10)

$ (4.64)

98 %

$ (0.85)

$ (5.05)

83 %























Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 114

113

1 %

114

113

1 % Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common

shareholders $ (0.10)

$ (4.64)

98 %

$ (0.85)

$ (5.06)

83 %





N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.





















Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

























1 Consists of TDS corporate, intercompany eliminations and all other business operations not included in the UScellular and TDS Telecom segments.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Cash flows from operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (26)

$ (487) Add (deduct) adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows from operating activities





Depreciation, amortization and accretion 943

915 Bad debts expense 106

111 Stock-based compensation expense 71

41 Deferred income taxes, net 3

8 Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities (164)

(159) Distributions from unconsolidated entities 169

150 Loss on impairment of intangible assets 137

547 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 30

27 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (68)

- (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net 3

(2) Other operating activities 9

8 Changes in assets and liabilities from operations





Accounts receivable (10)

2 Equipment installment plans receivable (37)

(20) Inventory 20

61 Accounts payable (40)

(99) Customer deposits and deferred revenues 9

(8) Accrued taxes (4)

50 Other assets and liabilities (6)

(3) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,145

1,142







Cash flows from investing activities





Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (884)

(1,211) Cash paid for licenses (20)

(130) Cash received from divestitures 147

1 Other investing activities 3

13 Net cash used in investing activities (754)

(1,327)







Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of long-term debt 440

1,081 Repayment of long-term debt (456)

(723) Repayment of short-term debt -

(60) TDS Common Shares reissued for stock-based compensation awards, net of tax payments (2)

(3) UScellular Common Shares reissued for stock-based compensation awards, net of tax payments (11)

(6) Repurchase of TDS Common Shares -

(6) Repurchase of UScellular Common Shares (54)

- Dividends paid to TDS shareholders (104)

(153) Payment of debt issuance costs (16)

(5) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (5)

(3) Cash paid for software license agreements (67)

(66) Other financing activities (2)

- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (277)

56







Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 114

(129)







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Beginning of period 270

399 End of period $ 384

$ 270

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

ASSETS

December 31, 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 364

$ 236 Accounts receivable, net 1,041

1,074 Inventory, net 183

208 Prepaid expenses 72

86 Income taxes receivable 2

4 Other current assets 33

52 Total current assets 1,695

1,660







Assets held for sale -

15







Licenses 4,588

4,702







Other intangible assets, net 161

183







Investments in unconsolidated entities 500

505







Property, plant and equipment, net 4,994

5,062







Operating lease right-of-use assets 982

987







Other assets and deferred charges 762

807







Total assets $ 13,682

$ 13,921

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

December 31, 2024

2023 (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Current liabilities





Current portion of long-term debt $ 31

$ 26 Accounts payable 280

360 Customer deposits and deferred revenues 283

277 Accrued interest 16

12 Accrued taxes 39

43 Accrued compensation 150

149 Short-term operating lease liabilities 153

147 Other current liabilities 138

170 Total current liabilities 1,090

1,184







Deferred liabilities and credits





Deferred income tax liability, net 981

975 Long-term operating lease liabilities 867

890 Other deferred liabilities and credits 809

784







Long-term debt, net 4,051

4,080







Noncontrolling interests with redemption features 16

12







Equity





TDS shareholders' equity





Series A Common and Common Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1

1 Capital in excess of par value 2,574

2,558 Preferred Shares, par value $0.01 per share 1,074

1,074 Treasury shares, at cost (425)

(465) Accumulated other comprehensive income 18

11 Retained earnings 1,849

2,023 Total TDS shareholders' equity 5,091

5,202







Noncontrolling interests 777

794







Total equity 5,868

5,996







Total liabilities and equity $ 13,682

$ 13,921

Balance Sheet Highlights (Unaudited)



December 31, 2024

UScellular

TDS Telecom

TDS Corporate & Other

Intercompany Eliminations

TDS Consolidated (Dollars in millions)

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 144

$ 142

$ 218

$ (140)

$ 364



















Licenses and other intangible assets $ 4,579

$ 164

$ 6

$ -

$ 4,749 Investment in unconsolidated entities 454

4

50

(8)

500

$ 5,033

$ 168

$ 56

$ (8)

$ 5,249



















Property, plant and equipment, net $ 2,502

$ 2,475

$ 17

$ -

$ 4,994



















Long-term debt, net:

















Current portion $ 22

$ -

$ 9

$ -

$ 31 Non-current portion 2,837

3

1,211

-

4,051

$ 2,859

$ 3

$ 1,220

$ -

$ 4,082

United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating Revenues





















Wireless $ 944

$ 975

(3) %

$ 3,667

$ 3,805

(4) % Towers 59

57

3 %

234

228

3 % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(3) %

(131)

(127)

(3) % Total operating revenues 970

1,000

(3) %

3,770

3,906

(3) %























Operating expenses





















Wireless 971

975

-

3,757

3,743

- Towers 41

36

12 %

156

151

3 % Intra-company eliminations (33)

(32)

(3) %

(131)

(127)

(3) % Total operating expenses 979

979

-

3,782

3,767

-























Operating income (loss) $ (9)

$ 21

N/M

$ (12)

$ 139

N/M























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 167

$ 194

(14) %

$ 845

$ 818

3 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 208

$ 233

(11) %

$ 1,018

$ 986

3 % Capital expenditures $ 162

$ 148

9 %

$ 577

$ 611

(6) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

United States Cellular Corporation Segment Results (Unaudited)

























Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, UScellular Wireless 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Retail service $ 661

$ 678

(3) %

$ 2,674

$ 2,742

(2) % Other 55

52

7 %

210

201

5 % Service revenues 716

730

(2) %

2,884

2,943

(2) % Equipment sales 228

245

(7) %

783

862

(9) % Total operating revenues 944

975

(3) %

3,667

3,805

(4) %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion

reported below) 195

197

(1) %

777

794

(2) % Cost of equipment sold 276

280

(1) %

906

988

(8) % Selling, general and administrative 344

340

1 %

1,298

1,334

(3) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 153

155

-

620

610

1 % Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

-

136

-

N/M (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

5

(37) %

17

19

(11) % (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(2)

59 %

3

(2)

N/M Total operating expenses 971

975

-

3,757

3,743

-























Operating income (loss) $ (27)

$ -

N/M

$ (90)

$ 62

N/M























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 137

$ 164

(16) %

$ 719

$ 697

3 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 137

$ 164

(16) %

$ 719

$ 697

3 % Capital expenditures $ 154

$ 127

21 %

$ 554

$ 580

(5) %



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, UScellular Towers 2024

2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

2023

2024 vs. 2023 (Dollars in millions)





















Third-party revenues $ 26

$ 25

4 %

$ 103

$ 101

2 % Intra-company revenues 33

32

3 %

131

127

3 % Total tower revenues 59

57

3 %

234

228

3 %























System operations (excluding Depreciation, amortization and accretion

reported below) 20

18

11 %

78

73

6 % Selling, general and administrative 9

9

2 %

32

34

(5) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12

11

-

45

46

(1) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

(2)

N/M

1

(2)

N/M Total operating expenses 41

36

12 %

156

151

3 %























Operating income $ 18

$ 21

(11) %

$ 78

$ 77

2 %























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 30

$ 30

-

$ 126

$ 121

4 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 30

$ 30

-

$ 126

$ 121

4 % Capital expenditures $ 8

$ 21

(62) %

$ 23

$ 31

(24) %























N/M - Percentage change not meaningful

TDS Telecom Highlights (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2024

2023

2024 vs.

2023

2024

2023

2024 vs.

2022 (Dollars in millions)





















Operating revenues





















Residential





















Incumbent $ 86

$ 88

(2) %

$ 355

$ 352

1 % Expansion 31

23

39 %

114

75

52 % Cable 65

69

(5) %

270

273

(1) % Total residential 182

179

2 %

740

700

6 % Commercial 37

37

-

148

155

(5) % Wholesale 44

45

-

173

172

- Total service revenues 264

261

1 %

1,060

1,027

3 % Equipment revenues -

-

19 %

1

1

(3) % Total operating revenues 264

261

1 %

1,061

1,028

3 %























Cost of services 103

104

(1) %

400

423

(5) % Cost of equipment and products -

-

N/M

1

-

58 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 84

82

2 %

320

326

(2) % Depreciation, amortization and accretion 72

65

10 %

271

245

10 % Loss on impairment of intangible assets 1

547

(100) %

1

547

(100) % (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

1

N/M

12

10

28 % (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (49)

-

N/M

(49)

-

N/M Total operating expenses 215

799

(73) %

956

1,551

(38) %























Operating income (loss) $ 49

$ (538)

N/M

$ 105

$ (523)

N/M























Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 77

$ 76

2 %

$ 340

$ 279

22 % Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 80

$ 78

3 %

$ 350

$ 285

23 % Capital expenditures $ 82

$ 143

(43) %

$ 324

$ 577

(44) %

N/M - Percentage change not meaningful.

Numbers may not foot due to rounding.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. Financial Measures (Unaudited)

Free Cash Flow









Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, TDS Consolidated 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 213

$ 218

$ 1,145

$ 1,142 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (230)

(304)

(884)

(1,211) Cash paid for software license agreements (35)

(37)

(67)

(66) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (52)

$ (123)

$ 194

$ (135)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Cash flows from operating activities (GAAP) $ 121

$ 148

$ 883

$ 866 Cash paid for additions to property, plant and equipment (139)

(155)

(537)

(608) Cash paid for software license agreements (35)

(37)

(66)

(66) Free cash flow (Non-GAAP)1 $ (53)

$ (44)

$ 280

$ 192







1 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure which TDS believes may be useful to investors and other users of its financial information in

evaluating liquidity, specifically, the amount of net cash generated by business operations after deducting Cash paid for additions to property,

plant and equipment and Cash paid for software license agreements.

Intangible assets impairment, net of tax

The following non-GAAP financial measure isolates the total effects on net income of the Loss on impairment of intangible assets at

TDS Telecom and UScellular, including tax impacts. TDS believes this measure may be useful to investors and other users of its

financial information to assist in comparing financial results with periods that were not impacted by impairment charges.



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders

(GAAP) $ (11)

$ (523)

$ (97)

$ (569) Adjustments:













Loss on impairment of intangible assets 1

547

137

547 Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the

impaired intangible assets -

(36)

(34)

(36) UScellular noncontrolling public shareholders' portion of the

intangible assets -

-

(18)

- Subtotal of Non-GAAP adjustments 1

511

85

511 Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders

excluding intangible assets impairment charge (Non-GAAP) (10)

(12)

(12)

(58) Noncontrolling interest adjustment to compute diluted earnings

(loss) per share -

-

-

(1) Net income (loss) attributable to TDS common shareholders

excluding intangible assets impairment charge used in diluted

earnings (loss) per share (Non-GAAP) $ (10)

$ (12)

$ (12)

$ (59)















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted

earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common

shareholders 114

113

114

113 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding used for diluted

earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common

shareholders excluding intangible assets impairment charge 114

113

114

113















Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS

common shareholders (GAAP) $ (0.10)

$ (4.64)

$ (0.85)

$ (5.06) Adjustments:













Loss on impairment of intangible assets 0.01

4.85

1.20

4.85 Deferred tax benefit on the tax-amortizable portion of the impaired intangible assets -

(0.32)

(0.30)

(0.32) UScellular noncontrolling public shareholders' portion of the impaired intangible assets -

-

(0.16)

- Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to TDS common

shareholders excluding intangible assets impairment charge

(Non-GAAP) $ (0.09)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.53)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Unaudited)

The following table reconciles EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA to the corresponding GAAP measures, Net income

(loss) and Income (loss) before income taxes. Income and expense items below Operating income (loss) are not provided at the

individual segment level for UScellular Wireless and UScellular Towers; therefore, the reconciliations begin with EBITDA and the most

directly comparable GAAP measure is Operating income (loss) rather than Net income (loss) at the segment level.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, UScellular 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 5

$ 15

$ (32)

$ 58 Add back or deduct:













Income tax expense (benefit) (19)

(4)

10

53 Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) (14)

11

(22)

111 Add back:













Interest expense 46

49

183

196 Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 165

166

665

656 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 197

226

826

963 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 8

6

35

8 Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

136

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

3

18

17 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(2)

3

(2) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 208

233

1,018

986 Deduct:













Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities 38

37

161

158 Interest and dividend income 3

2

12

10 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 167

$ 194

$ 845

$ 818



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, UScellular Wireless 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 126

$ 155

$ 530

$ 672 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 8

6

33

8 Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

136

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

5

17

19 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(2)

3

(2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 137

164

719

697 Deduct:













Depreciation, amortization and accretion 153

155

620

610 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review 8

6

33

8 Loss on impairment of licenses -

-

136

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

5

17

19 (Gain) loss on license sales and exchanges, net (1)

(2)

3

(2) Operating income (loss) (GAAP) $ (27)

$ -

$ (90)

$ 62



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, UScellular Towers 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 30

$ 32

$ 123

$ 123 Add back or deduct:













Expenses related to strategic alternatives review -

-

2

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

(2)

1

(2) Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) 30

30

126

121 Deduct:













Depreciation, amortization and accretion 12

11

45

46 Expenses related to strategic alternatives review -

-

2

- (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net -

(2)

1

(2) Operating income (GAAP) $ 18

$ 21

$ 78

$ 77



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31, TDS Telecom 2024

2023

2024

2023 (Dollars in millions)













Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ 34

$ (503)

$ 85

$ (483) Add back or deduct:













Income tax expense (benefit) 20

(31)

35

(26) Income (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) 54

(534)

120

(509) Add back:













Interest expense (2)

(2)

(5)

(8) Depreciation, amortization and accretion expense 72

65

271

245 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 124

(470)

385

(272) Add back or deduct:













Loss on impairment of intangible assets 1

547

1

547 (Gain) loss on asset disposals, net 4

1

12

10 (Gain) loss on sale of business and other exit costs, net (49)

-

(49)

- Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 80

78

350

285 Deduct:













Interest and dividend income 2

1

5

4 Other, net 1

1

4

2 Adjusted OIBDA (Non-GAAP) $ 77

$ 76

$ 340

$ 279

