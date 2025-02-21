JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim AG (HCMLY.PK), Friday announced the decision to rename its North American business as Amrize, which will become an independent public company offering building solutions.Following the rebranding, Amrize shares will start trading under the symbol 'AMRZ' on the New York Stock Exchange with an additional listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange.The decision comes after the planned spin off, which is set to complete by the end of first half of 2025.Holcim's stock closed at $21.09, up 0.38 percent on the OTC Markets on Thursday.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX