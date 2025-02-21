THE BLOCKCHAIN GROUP: The Blockchain Group shareholders authorise new financial delegations at the Extraordinary General Meeting, in order to increase its capital raising capacity to over EUR 300 million to accelerate its Bitcoin Treasury Company strategy

Puteaux, February 21, 2025: The Blockchain Group (ISIN code: FR0011053636, ticker: ALTBG), Europe's first Bitcoin Treasury Company, holding subsidiaries specializing in Data Intelligence, AI and Decentralised Tech consulting and development, today held an Extraordinary General Meeting whose main purpose was to increase its capital raising capacity by more than €300 million.

All resolutions approved

On the date of the meeting, the total number of shares with voting rights was 93,298,505. At this Extraordinary General Meeting, the shareholders present, represented, having given a proxy to the chairman or having voted by correspondence, together held 27,976,684 voting rights (i.e., 29.986%).

The resolutions were adopted by a large majority of over 95%.

In particular, the resolutions approved allow the Board of Directors to have a set of financial delegations to issue shares or securities giving access to the capital, with or without preferential subscription rights maintained, by way of a public offering or for the benefit of certain categories of beneficiaries.

'I would like to thank our shareholders for the trust they have placed in us through the approval of these new financial delegations, which will enable us to accelerate our Bitcoin treasury strategy, while continuing to develop our operational activities,' explains Jean-Philippe Casadepax-Soulet, CEO of The Blockchain Group.

About The Blockchain Group (ALTBG)

The Blockchain Group is a Bitcoin Treasury Company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, specialized in Data Intelligence, AI, and Decentralized Tech consulting and development.

Euronext Growth Paris - Ticker: ALTBG - ISIN: FR0011053636 - Reuters: ALTBG.PA- Bloomberg: ALTBG.FP

Contacts - Actus Finance & Communication Investors

Mathieu Calleux

tbg@actus.fr Media

Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt

acdudicourt@actus.fr - 06 24 03 26 52

Céline Bruggeman

cbruggeman@actus.fr - 06 87 52 71 99 The Blockchain Group press releases are available on Financial information - The Blockchain Group.

